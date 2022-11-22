 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Senior citizens are committing more crimes, presumably to get better health care in prison   (usatoday.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Batteries?  What batteries? Where am I?  Who are you people?  I'm so confused!  I just want to go home!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Way to start off a Tuesday or as I call it, a second Monday
Please pull around to the pickup window for your tiny arthritic fist shake
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Story starts off with police shooting a man who had committed no crime.   Well done, subby.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Austin a few years ago some old dude held up a bank, just so he could be jailed and get better healthcare than he could outside the joint.

\American exceptionalism!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More and more law enforcement incidents are really mental health issues, and the sooner they weed out the mentally ill cops, the better.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I agree, we need to abolish the police.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is terrible. Prisoners should pay for their healthcare, room and board.

This takes a bite out of the medical debt collection and settlement business.

Seniors typically have long lasting and expensive conditions, making them prime investment opportunities.

The estate can also be seized, and they typically have many cosigners with significant assets.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My retirement plan is to commit a crime in a nordic country to get put in one of them college dorm like prisons with the nice health care.

Seems like ever cop first instinct is to shoot first and ask questions later, yeah the elderly person is more of a threat to themselves than you and throw in dementia and they are probably going to be freaked out at night with cop lights flashing.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F#ck subby, didn't you get the memo?  Rising Crime is a Made Up Right Wind Talking Point.

                    
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
You can't torture, antagonize, and menace people all their lives then not murder them when they're terrified of you when your mind begins to go.

Can you imagine how society would devolve if all we had to do to be treated nicely by police was to lose our minds?

I'm being told that Republicans are agreeing with me and I have to go sit down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No joke. I'm sure it's a popular retirement plan. Rob a bank with a gun...

1. Free roof over your head
2. Free 3 squared meals
3. Free cot to sleep on
4. Free medical care and probably meds too
5. Plenty of fun playing cards, reading books or watching TV in the breakroom
6. Interesting cellmates and prison staff to get friendly with
7. free prison clothing.

What more could anyone ask for?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
at the first sign of dementia, I'm going to go grizzly bear hunting.

"How did syrynxx die?"
"Natural causes in a nursing home after some cop tased him."

or
"Mauled by a 1200 pound kodiak grizzly who itself died shorly thereafter from multiple gunshot wounds."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Don't do it in the south, like Louisiana.  Inmates are basically hard labor slaves.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Navejas arrived in the emergency room that night with "multiple facial fractures" and bleeding around his brain, medical records show. He never came home - he died in a rehabilitation facility in March of unrelated natural causes, according to a death certificate.

...which said what the cops told the M.E. to say.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not that seniors are committing more crimes than ever, it is that the good old boy system that let old straight white guys get away with crimes they committed is not able to play the weasel games that it used to.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
March of next year, Canada will make medically assisted dying legal for people with mental health issues.
In other news, I might be traveling to Canada next year.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
US "policing" isn't a job that retains smart educated people.  They're basically garbage collectors that take out human trash.  They're trained in how to pick through the trash for valuables and how to keep the trash from hurting them, and that's about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
I suppose then to do a federal crime so you're placed in a federal prison. At retirement age and in poor health already, I doubt they will send me to a labor camp/prison.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Armando Navejas - It's not all senior citizens police are executing 'for the safety of the community'.

Just the citizens with darker skin.

Francisco Serna
 
Artist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Glad this was posted here. I am the primary caregiver to a family member with Frontal Temporal Dementia. This type of dementia affects the front and sides of the brain. It tends to be more aggressive, and its timeline is about 5-10 years in duration. They are at about the three-year mark of the disease. There are no medications, treatments, cures, operations, for dementia. Generally anti-psychotics are used to help with agitation, aggression, or repetitive behaviors. Although that is not always well tolerated by the patient.
Otherwise, living in the middle of Pennsyltennarkatucky, there is almost no help for caregivers. We're pretty much on our own. I have about three Zoom support groups which are dedicated to dementia caregiving. May I add that collectively caregivers save the health industry at least 15 billion dollars a year.
I will say that when I needed to report the very real chance of the person I'm caring for could start wandering around to the local cops, they were very proud to show me their recent certification of mental health/dementia intervention. They took down all the information needed for the person I'm caring for, and just launched a computer base that can be used to add more information too. The police force here is also aligned with a local elder law firm, and they will present information to help seniors.
Frontal Temporal dementia can become aggressive and I hope that won't happen. If it does, I think there will be people here to help. I think that quite a few folks as caregivers must reach out to their local law enforcement agencies and at least let them know about what is going on with their loved one. Cause, if there's this much awareness of dementia here in the middle of Pa, then I have some hope that in less remote places it could be better. And perhaps cut down on the needless violence as a response. It is awful and I had a hard time reading it.
This is National Caregivers Month, if you know of anyone who is a caregiver, maybe you might have the time to offer them a short break, even an hour is nice. Or a phone call. Or offer to grocery shop. Thanks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
This...this is my greatest fear of when I take care of my elderly parents. They are both in their lower 80's now and they are forgetting simple things, can remember what they did yesterday and I've been noticing both mom and dad go into these really weird moments where they are not who they used to be.

and I bet it's hereditary too so when I'm their age, I won't know any better.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
I wish that were funny instead of perfectly predictable in 'Murica.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
*hug*
 
AppleOptionEsc
Well, that's a threatened and protected species in the U.S., so, is neither an option? But if I can't choose neither, death by cop. Maybe your senseless death would change something for the better.
 
Nimbull
When the alternative is just standing on the street with a cardboard sign hoping someone will put a buck in the tin can you found that actually is a sweet deal. Guess that's why there's such a push to private prisons where people in there can be forced to work. Rich overlord can get something out of it since they view these kinds of people as freeloaders.
 
Nirbo
It's opt-in, so farkers are still safe here.

The beer is stronger, so not THAT safe.
 
Artist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Steklo, if possible, have your parents evaluated for dementia. Start with their general practitioner who can do a basic assessment. It can take awhile to get appointments for specialists, may as well make them now. If your parents have just started to show declining cognitive behaviors in their 80s, that's almost expected. Almost. See what the testing suggests, what their doctors says and go from there. I would not be surprised if you're told to use the Alzheimer web site for help, as it seems that the medical establishment here just isn't able to deal with dementia very well, and that's their only suggestion for help.
The current medical practice for dementia feels very medieval. They really have nothing to offer.
 
Artist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tanx Linda!
 
