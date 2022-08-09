 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 272 of WW3: Ukraine says it will begin voluntary evacuations from areas in southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Zelensky's office says Kherson remains without electricity. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very worthy of a read:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1594735328866230273.html
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Huh. Is it just me, or have the morning notes become really deeply weird?"

*offers a bag of Swedish berries edibles*
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.


LOL do you smell toast?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: "Huh. Is it just me, or have the morning notes become really deeply weird?"

*offers a bag of Swedish berries edibles*


Fasahd has been a bit weird lately. I have my concerns for his sake.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Public Call Box: "Huh. Is it just me, or have the morning notes become really deeply weird?"

*offers a bag of Swedish berries edibles*

Fasahd has been a bit weird lately. I have my concerns for his sake.


Why are you concerned about his rice wine
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.

LOL do you smell toast?


Fark: the domain of creative writers who had the good sense not to major in creative writing or English.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 12 to November 18 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: wearsmanyhats: fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.

LOL do you smell toast?

Fark: the domain of creative writers who had the good sense not to major in creative writing or English.


But they do write a yearly anthology of short story fiction.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.


Yeah, I think there will be a lot of interesting stories about the use of EW in this war.  I want to find out what kind of Guerilla EW solutions Ukraine has come up with, as well as any sneaky help NATO has provided.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.

Yeah, I think there will be a lot of interesting stories about the use of EW in this war.  I want to find out what kind of Guerilla EW solutions Ukraine has come up with, as well as any sneaky help NATO has provided.


No you don't, what's known about can eventually be countered. I prefer the orcs to be kept in the dark about our progress
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

valenumr: Very worthy of a read:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1594735328866230273.html


<<Exactly 9 years ago today, I was in a pub with my uni pals when we heard the news that then-president Yanukovych would not sign the association agreement with the EU, crushing Ukraine's European hopes and locking us to Russia.

We were not buying it.

Here's what happened next...>>
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.


So what does this mean?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think they're saying that wi-fi there is poo-poo ka-ka.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.


I'm not sure the lithium reserves for that kind of plan are even possible with the mines we have
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.


A solar panel or two on every home would help.  They would have been looted from Kherson though so it wouldn't have helped there but there would be more stable electrical grid away from the fighting.

Is the dam north of Kherson still producing electricity?  Maybe they can focus on running electrical lines to "warming centers" around Kherson.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sigh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sighhhh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: wearsmanyhats: fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.

LOL do you smell toast?

Fark: the domain of creative writers who had the good sense not to major in creative writing or English.


I wish i was one of those
 
Fizpez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.

So what does this mean?


Both sides are using/jamming everything from HAM radios up through flashlights (joking about the last) and you probably couldnt get a microwave to heat your coffee if you had one....

/but some poor Russian SOB is probably STILL going to get an artillery strike called down on his ass cuz he called home on his cell phone.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.


Not much. The power plants are probably few enough that they could be guarded, but so what? Substations are everywhere, and probably way too many to protect. Even if you placed, say Iron Dome around every one, it isn't a perfect system. Stuff still gets through.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine's latest estimate of remaining Russian precision missile stocks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.

So what does this mean?


Public Call Box: I think they're saying that wi-fi there is poo-poo ka-ka.


My 0 GHz Wifi has always been a little sketchy
 
mikefinch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm farking cranky.

And sad.

I'm tired of masking. I'm tired of coping.

I want booms. I want to watch some dumb farker die.

And I'm done with feeling bad about it.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Statement - Winter in Ukraine: people's health cannot be held hostage

Statement by Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.

I'm not sure the lithium reserves for that kind of plan are even possible with the mines we have


Also, nbd, just an inverter that can power a whole block


I'm sorry, I screenshotted this and sent to my transmission engineer best friend, that's how bad a take it is.
He is quote "floored as to how little people understand how power grids work"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Too-Tall: wearsmanyhats: fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.

LOL do you smell toast?

Fark: the domain of creative writers who had the good sense not to major in creative writing or English.

But they do write a yearly anthology of short story fiction.


They do! It's the only reason I can consider myself a published author (I think I'm in either the second or third edition)
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: iToad: I know somebody who is a volunteer with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. His specialty in the Army was electronic warfare and he did two tours in Iraq. His stories are... interesting. Apparently at the front lines, 0 to 6 GHz is borked. They have him doing an interesting combination of trigger pulling and EW.

Yeah, I think there will be a lot of interesting stories about the use of EW in this war.  I want to find out what kind of Guerilla EW solutions Ukraine has come up with, as well as any sneaky help NATO has provided.


Nato are flying a lot of AWACs and other aerial listeners/jammers

I've seen three planes all circling at once over Romania as close as practical to UA's border
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lately the nitter thing has been 404-ing me. What's the trick?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikefinch: I'm farking cranky.

And sad.

I'm tired of masking. I'm tired of coping.

I want booms. I want to watch some dumb farker die.

And I'm done with feeling bad about it.


No booms specifically of that type, but CNN has an feel-good article (and video for those who don't want to read) with an interview from a recon team that might help cheer you up:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/europe/ukraine-kherson-battle-intl/index.html
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Mechanicum: andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.

I'm not sure the lithium reserves for that kind of plan are even possible with the mines we have

Also, nbd, just an inverter that can power a whole block


I'm sorry, I screenshotted this and sent to my transmission engineer best friend, that's how bad a take it is.
He is quote "floored as to how little people understand how power grids work"


Well unless you work in the industry and are taught how it works, why would the average person understand how a complex and specialized infrastructure system functions?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.


I donated to the Kyiv bakery. Chose them more or less at random but they seem like a good thing.

Also for Brits donating through a UK organisation usually allows Gift Aid where they can get an extra 25% from the government. You just tick a box on the donation site, there's no form to fill out. I also made a donation to the DEC Ukraine appeal.
DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal | Disasters Emergency Committee
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia lost almost half of their tanks in Ukraine | Bakhmut is a black hole
Youtube 0o6B4sXfnq8

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russia has lost 40% of their tanks in Ukraine
Youtube HBVXKzOp2Po

Yesterdays Artur "knock 'em out cold my friends"
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
21 Nov: Clever. Ukrainians Set Up a MEAT GRINDER for Russian Attackers | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube LcLLQLo-T2g

And finally, yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link


Maybe mention the Gift Aid thing for us Brits I mentioned above. Just ticking a box means the charity gets an extra 25%.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.


T/Y: I've taken a break and just been silly/drunk for a bit. Sorry, but staying on top of the war every day can be a bit much, even from an armchair. You are so correct here. The fictional Zelensky President In serant of the people, put LED lighting in all cross walks. What a Nelson-haha it would be, to make power that locally distributed, and a symbol to the world. I hope your words are heard. Have I accomplished something today? Because, I'm going back to bed. Damn, the cat is still hungry
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oneiros: mikefinch: I'm farking cranky.

And sad.

I'm tired of masking. I'm tired of coping.

I want booms. I want to watch some dumb farker die.

And I'm done with feeling bad about it.

No booms specifically of that type, but CNN has an feel-good article (and video for those who don't want to read) with an interview from a recon team that might help cheer you up:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/europe/ukraine-kherson-battle-intl/index.html


Quote from the article.

"And then we kicked Putin in the nuts so hard that all the polonium came out."

\ That may not actually be a quote.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* It is our sad duty to report that "Operation Big Wheel," the long-planned joint effort by the FSB, the GRU, and the twenty-two brave agents who had infiltrated the Big Pants Day Care Center in Washington D.C. by posing as toddlers, has failed. The operation was aimed at stealing President Joe Biden's Trans-Am as both a demoralizing move and in the hopes of providing a new personnel carrier for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. Unfortunately, zero hour and the moment to strike coincided with nap time and no agents were available to act. They have been recalled to Moscow Center and given psychiatric counselling in the hopes of weaning them off the weird diaper fetish they all seem to have developed.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the drunken and reprobate cab driver snorted jenkem and then stormed the Blyaat Ball pitch in the hopes of necromantically resurrecting the goat ball with the powers of the Lobsternomicon, was not intended to induct children into the dark arts. It was instead a cross promotional episode highlighting the new Blyaat Ball season, which is of course a traditional Russian sport involving burning goats and decorative potato peel outfits worn by fans. The Ministry of Culture hopes that a return to this sport may make up for us getting banned from the World Cup again.

* Reports that Vladimir Putin is seeking a pause in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are in fact true. Out of the goodness of his heart, and by no means for the purposes of bringing in more ammunition, he seeks a brief cease-fire to celebrate Genghis Khan Day on the 24th of November, in memorial of the peace-loving man who founded the Mongol Empire solely out of his love for humanity and desire for a peaceful world. This day is traditionally celebrated in Russia with the ceremonial delivery of ammunition to Crimea.

* In uplifting scientific news, the expedition from St. Petersburg Occult University which had been feared lost in Deep Siberia has made contact. A brief radio transmission was recorded describing the expedition's discovery of an ancient city in the mountains, beautiful tapestries depicting the pre-history of mankind, several six-foot tall albino penguins with an unusual 'Tekeli-li!' call, and an unusual organism that appears to have a mix of animal and vegetable properties with a butthole for a head. Sadly, however, communication was lost following a report that several men had been eaten by something or other. We will continue to report on this situation as it develops.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cut the Baloney Realism

Russia's war on Ukraine need not end in negotiation.

/Open in a new private window.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.

I'm not sure the lithium reserves for that kind of plan are even possible with the mines we have


Bolivian salt planes. It's a political thing. Geologically, it exists.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Lately the nitter thing has been 404-ing me. What's the trick?


Probably a victim of one of the "RPC processes" the head Twitter moron had shut down.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Lately the nitter thing has been 404-ing me. What's the trick?


Try nitter.it as a backup to nitter.net and see if that works.

https://nitter.net/WarintheFuture/status/1594911920062365697
https://nitter.it/WarintheFuture/status/1594911920062365697
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Mechanicum: andrewagill: The news about electricity keeps getting more & more distressing. What could have been done (by Ukraine or its allies) to prevent such destruction?

I'll give one idea: If you had a solar array (or wind turbine) & battery storage on every block, it would be impractical for Russia to try to take that out. That's a long-term plan for the coming decades though.

I'm not sure the lithium reserves for that kind of plan are even possible with the mines we have

Also, nbd, just an inverter that can power a whole block


I'm sorry, I screenshotted this and sent to my transmission engineer best friend, that's how bad a take it is.
He is quote "floored as to how little people understand how power grids work"


It's not a long-term plan or a plan that replaces power plants. It's a supplemental plan. It provides load balancing on most days, & in an emergency, power for essentials for a couple hours & nothing more.

Something like that appears to be what got me through the Blackout of 2003 (granted the power went out every time my upstairs neighbor ran the vacuum). My block had power but every block around it had none. There's no power plant on that block, so it had to have been some sort of stored power.

You probably don't want to use lithium (or at least not only lithium) for that battery anyway. Pumped storage inside a city block is probably not great either but there are other types of mechanical batteries that might work well for such things.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.


Ok, so it looks like someone laced the coffee in the kiddie pool again- guys, we've talked about this.

It's going to take Fasahd a few hours to come down, just like last time. He's in the break room now, wrapped in a large Cocomelon bath towel and rocking back and forth, muttering to himself about "doggy doo" and "psychedelic thongs". Bring him a cruller if you get a chance, but otherwise steer clear until he snaps out of it.

He was absolutely right about the hedgehogs, though. Inflatable pool, animals with quills- you do the math. I promised my kids they'd get the pool back in the spring, it's already going to cost me a fortune to decontaminate it after what you people have done to it.

In other announcements, the Kill-Board Committee will be meeting at 3 in the break room. As we've been over before, getting a kill-board to track Orc troop casualties was a great idea, but we might have been too conservative in getting one with only 5 characters- once the dead orc numbers reach 1k we're going to be in trouble. The committee has been pricing a new 6 digit board, they should have a recommendation shortly. We wish them godspeed.

That is all- if you're desperate for coffee, there's a Starbucks a block in any given direction, just like virtually everywhere in the U.S.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

valenumr: Very worthy of a read:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1594735328866230273.html


Sounds like a tin-pot dictator wannabe tried to brutally crush the will of his own population then escaped back to his daddy's safehouse when it didn't work.

Putin blamed the CIA for ousting his little puppet when in reality the Ukrainians had just had enough of Russia's shiat.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: The puss in boots ban has been lifted. After blacklight review of the play, we know what happened. People, we are all adults here, well age wise if not in mentality. Damn it. We know you love your pets. Do we really need to post a sign? Hedgehogs are not permitted in the shallow end of the coffee kiddie pool. Enough said. The other stains revealed in the blacklight, well damn. There is damage to the Mona Lisa, The black velvet 'Stairway to heaven, Elvis not dropping the mike, and dogs playing poker. Smokin' Trans am tire Joe has signed a 3 million $ contract with Raytheon for the cryogenic steam cleaning in the Washington office. In our German branch office, the Goth raves continue with the dogs in dance cages. The psychedelic thongs on dogs have been a hit, but this is Germany. Doggey Doo doo still comes out. Since Father Jack is in command of this center, authorities have warned him to watch his step.


I got a contact high just reading this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
