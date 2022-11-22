 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Grass Valley hemp processing plant catches on fire; Cheetos and Mt. Dew en route   (koin.com) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again with the typical pothead stereotypes, Cheetos and mountain dew.

I'll have you know I'm more of a Doritos guy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a hemp plant erupted in flames and burned five employees

One single hemp plant?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Were they trying to take hits off of it?
 
