 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   As you sit down to your Thanksgiving dinner, remember to say a prayer of "Gracias" to Jesus for your meal   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
5
    More: PSA, United Farm Workers, Harvest, farm worker, asparagus worker, farm workers, Pumpkin, video Raquel, past Cesar Chavez Day  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 3:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most of them are also Indios or Mestizos too. seems relevant.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like I would eat anything green on Thanksgiving.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If we would pay farm workers more, then that would be truly thanking them for our meal.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gracias Jesús! Aquí hay entradas para un espectáculo de adultos esta noche.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.