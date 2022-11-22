 Skip to content
(MSN)   Putin *out his hands in a t-shape* Hey time out guys, let's just all take a breather for a few, Ok?   (msn.com) divider line
    Russia, Russian forces, Belarus, Donetsk Oblast  
posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 6:30 AM



Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey guys, don't shoot! We're reloading!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have claimed he dropped a contact, THEN the Ukrainians would be honor bound to help him out.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Time out! TIME OUT!"
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy when the enemy is bogged down by its own kleptocracy, shoddy training, and outdated weapons."

----Sun Tzu
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The face of a man who isn't satisfied with Russian hookers. He needs Russian hookers, and war!

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But all the Ukrainians heard was "Tits out!"
To watch they replied, "put 'em away Vlad!" and continued shooting.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about no. Does no work for you? Too bad.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
C'mon, guys! Don't the Ruskies get any credit for goodwill gestures like pulling away from Kyiv and leaving Kherson?  Maybe they can be trusted.
 
mederu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He could do the world a huge favor and take the eternal break just like his Austrian idol.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, he could just leave.  Then there'd be no more shooting.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If he needs a break, there are some sleeping pills I can recommend he try

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'T' shape?

I don't know how to tell you this Vlad, but Donnie isn't going to help you out this time around.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


???
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure, go back to Russia, then you can take all the time you need.

If your soldiers can make it back alive, that is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
War crimes tribunals don't take time outs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could withdraw all Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey Pootie-poot if the Ukrainians needed a few moments to catch their breath and reorganize would you grant that?

No you wouldn't, so no they won't. Get farked.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Web design is my passion.

Fark user imageView Full Size


//yes I disabled all the blockers.
 
