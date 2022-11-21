 Skip to content
(TMZ) Several weeks before 4 college students were stabbed to death in Moscow, ID, pet dog was "skinned from head to tail" in its backyard at night. Probably nothing
Dadoody
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crazy Russians strike again!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

3 chicks at the same time, dude.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was a sophomore at UF when Danny Rolling rolled into town and I remember what that was like.  The Moscow police are clearly in way over their heads.
 
