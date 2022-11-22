 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Just in time for Thanksgiving, here are some holiday foods that you can safely share with your dog. Plain green beans are okay, but green bean casserole is right out, which is where I'd like to toss it. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (yahoo.com) divider line
46
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 hours ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
19 hours ago  
No mention of Hormel chili.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 hours ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 hours ago  
I make the finest Snausages casserole every year.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


How are you and your sister holding up?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: No mention of Hormel chili.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

How are you and your sister holding up?


OK so far.  Went back to my place to do some errands and get some laundry.  Also, made sure the files I claimed to my boss I saved to the server actually got saved to the server.  Boss says I'm on bereavement time off, so start acting like it (don't work on your own time!).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

How are you and your sister holding up?

OK so far.  Went back to my place to do some errands and get some laundry.  Also, made sure the files I claimed to my boss I saved to the server actually got saved to the server.  Boss says I'm on bereavement time off, so start acting like it (don't work on your own time!).


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


dyson had a gurgling tummy so he got some grass to help.  He finally ate dinner and had treats.  And is now sleeping

Car was fixed and I was getting it when I saw one of the rear lights was out.  That got fixed, I paid and I was on my way home.  I went about 1 mile and turned around. I could not tell how fast I was going....speedometer was at zero.  They asked if I wanted it fixed......mmm yes.  The guy who I worked with and was getting info to have it looked at wondered how fixing a light could cause the speedometer to not work.  Well, I don't know but a fuse might be an issue.  I really doubt fixing a tail light caused an issue but did they really look at the speed when driving it?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
13 hours ago  
Oh.  My.  Friggin'.  Bast!

How many details involved in making a dead guy dead?  Let's count:

Social Security
Realtors
Electric
Gas
Network Service Provider
Taxes
Car payments
Car insurance
DMV
Lawyers
Doctors
Dentists
Pharmacy
Post Office
Death Certificates (dozen minimum)
Guns (none of us offspring have pistol permits)
Hidden guns (in case those Godless heathen socialists try to grab 'em)
Furniture (the great grandkids all need dressers)
Food
Frozen food
Basement full of long term survival storage food (see above entry for heathen socialists)
Kitchen and basement full of multiple refrigerator/freezers full of prescription medication for angina/bacteria/cancer/diabeetus/esophageal burning/fat/gout/hysterectomy (before mom passed away)/intestinal distress/jammed arteries/k deficiency/laryngitis/mental breakdowns/nonspecific infection/oncology/prostrate/quack medicine/radiation treatment effect pills/sciatica/testosterone supplements/uterine cancer/virus/women's hygiene/xrays/yellow fever (you never know)/and whatever medical problem begins with Z

We have barely begun dealing with grabby relatives, but that's getting ugly already.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Ugh! !'m sorry you're having to deal with grabby relatives.  When my dad passed away in 1983 it wasn't relatives I had to deal with, but thieving neighbors who broke into dad's apartment and cleaned out his freezer and stole stuff he had intended to go to his grandkids (My son & my niece).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
Awww, I hear ya. I've cleaned out 4 estates and the stuff you find...all I can say is check pockets..all of em..check books, it's a popular spot to hide moneys..we had a burglary when I was doing my FIL house. We could never prove it but I think it was the cousin, as he lusted after stuff in the house. And he was a sleeze. Someone might need to stay at the house, so that relatives know it is not easily accessable.

Give Sis a hug for me. Terribly traumatic what she went through yesterday.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
My dad had a couple of grabby neighbors that I needed his friends' help in shooing away. I had to hire someone to finish cleaning his apartment...he was the most organized hoarder of emergency food/ supplies you can imagine, and I just...couldn't anymore. Did manage to keep him from selling his firearms to random assholes before he died. And gave his car to one of his friends like he asked.

Hope it goes as smoothly as possible for you.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



who knew? Dogs are allowed in Waffle House.

Lucky pup!
 
Lipo
I once had a bad trailer wiring harness take out the lights on my dash and the controls for my heat and a/c. It's possible.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Thinking back on what the dogs ate while growing up, and it was a lot of apple sauce, green beans (from frozen), squash and zucchini (either frozen or fresh), and sweet potato remnants (from fresh).  Along with their canned and dry food.  And maybe once a month a McDonald's biscuit that had been broken up to share between multiple dogs.
 
Galileo's Daughter
I'm so sorry.  We had a death in the family recently and Emma's been hanging around me more than usual.  I think she senses how stressed I am, but I'm not sure how to help her relax.

Fortunately, no grabby relatives to deal with here.  Just memories.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x700]


Mine sleeps like that all the time, only on the couch.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x843]


I'd go to McDonalds for those nuggets 💗
 
