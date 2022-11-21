 Skip to content
(Some Gal)   Where do you like to shop for seeds? Subby usually hits up Baker Creek, but there have to be a ton of other great sources. This is your Fark Gardening thread for Tuesday, November 22   (rareseeds.com) divider line
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Winding your way down baker creek you feel light in the head and dead on your feet
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Burpee or the local public library which repurposed an old card catalog as a seed 'library' where you can take seeds you'll use.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I bought from Baker Creek my first year vegetable gardening. Can't beat their selection. But now I shop from local suppliers for varieties that are known to do well here. The local farm store sells in bulk and a couple of bucks gets you lots of seeds.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Burpee or the local public library which repurposed an old card catalog as a seed 'library' where you can take seeds you'll use.


What a great idea +1
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I just got this in the mail since I still Luke perusing physical media.
Once I have something I like, I try to save seeds.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Exluddite: I just got this in the mail since I still Lukelike perusing physical media.
Once I have something I like, I try to save seeds.

FTFM, ducking autocarrot.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There was a good local supplier - Greta's - but Greta retired and her son in Montreal runs it now. So far so good.

Anyone ever grown Mangelwurzels? Mrs Geologist heard the name the other day and thinks it's pretty hilarious, like something out of Roald Dahl or Monty Python. I understand they're mostly for animal fodder - some sources seem to say they can be eaten when young, but others say "not for human consumption". Hard to justify growing something I won't eat just because it's whimsical.

mangelwurzel mangelwurzel mangelwurzel
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've bought from Baker Creek the last few years, for their unusual varieties, but since I live in the North Country, I get my most important seeds from Johnny's.  I used to buy from Pine Tree, when I was poorer and they were cheaper, but I did get a couple of bad packets from them.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

johnryan51: feckingmorons: Burpee or the local public library which repurposed an old card catalog as a seed 'library' where you can take seeds you'll use.

What a great idea +1


BEPL has one downtown.
https://www.buffalolib.org/launch-pad/seed-library

Buffalo really has a great library, I was talking to someone from there today.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: johnryan51: feckingmorons: Burpee or the local public library which repurposed an old card catalog as a seed 'library' where you can take seeds you'll use.

What a great idea +1

BEPL has one downtown.
https://www.buffalolib.org/launch-pad/seed-library

Buffalo really has a great library, I was talking to someone from there today.


200 years after the founding they celebrated their bisontennial
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I go to a place that was formerly Chuck's.
 
turbidette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I used to buy the majority of my seed from Baker Creek until they seemed to double down on some of their homophobic policies instead of apologizing and making changes.
Now I mostly purchase from Territorial Seed and Park Seed. I also like Annie's Annuals and a few other smaller places.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2023 might be the first year I don't need to buy seeds. Been saving since 2017.

Saved three varieties of peppers this year. We'll see if they come up.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I switched from Baker Creek to Southern Exposure https://www.southernexposure.com/   for more local/climate specific varieties.

The pictures of the perfect children and mountain crazy man would skeeve me out in the Baker Creek catalog.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

turbidette: I used to buy the majority of my seed from Baker Creek until they seemed to double down on some of their homophobic policies instead of apologizing and making changes.
Now I mostly purchase from Territorial Seed and Park Seed. I also like Annie's Annuals and a few other smaller places.


This kind of unsubstantiated mud-slinging is ridiculous.

Baker Creek, in 2019, invited notorious Clive Bundy to speak - and then withdrew the offer once his background was uncovered.

Ignorant radical activities against a genuine 'good guy' like Baker Creek must be stamped down as hard as possible.

Stop getting your news from Facebook hate-groups and read the entire story.

I happen to like Baker Creek and get about 1/2 my seeds from them, some from Johnny's and some that I've saved from previous years. Slamming reputable companies really irritates me.
 
TK-593
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I go to a place that was formerly Chuck's.


