 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Drag Queen arrested for over 200 counts of possession of child pornography. Wait, no, not drag queen. Youth minister   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, Police, Constable, Steve Robert Wukmer, DeKalb County Detention Center, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old man, police department, law enforcement  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2022 at 8:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received

So where did this tip come from, was it someone in his household, or was he really dumb and showing it to people on his phone?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received

So where did this tip come from, was it someone in his household, or was he really dumb and showing it to people on his phone?


No matter how honest, smart, good looking, or wealthy you are, someone is sick of your shiat.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Abstinence makes the church grow fondlers
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
So, yet another youth minister... cue my surprised face

And yet, a literal drag queen helped subdue the Colorado Springs shooter, so I'm sure Fox will be covering that, right?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Anyone notice the story didn't say where he worked in, especially since he was a youth minister?

/SBC again? 🙄
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

enry: aleister_greynight: The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received

So where did this tip come from, was it someone in his household, or was he really dumb and showing it to people on his phone?

No matter how honest, smart, good looking, or wealthy you are, someone is sick of your shiat.


I should add that he doesn't appear to be any of those things so everyone probably dropped a dime on him.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Don't go back to Rainsvillllle
And waste another year
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Link that Boebert tweet about how kids need to go to church rather than listen to drag queen story hour.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received

So where did this tip come from, was it someone in his household, or was he really dumb and showing it to people on his phone?


comb.ioView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OldRod: So, yet another youth minister... cue my surprised face

And yet, a literal drag queen helped subdue the Colorado Springs shooter, so I'm sure Fox will be covering that, right?


Aren't youth ministers normally the entry-level minister positions usually occupied by young pastors?  Meaning a 66 year old still youth ministering should perhaps throw up some red flags?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When did drag queens become default bad gals when sex crimes and pedophilia are concerned?  That is not how this headline cliche works!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keep the clergy out of libraries.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice to know I'm not the only one who fumbles their words and gets those backwards

Hey, I missed Ineeda Bone's youth minster show last night
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're wearing a collar and carrying a bible, it's probably safe to assume they're into some freaky shiat, and will try to rope you in too.  Reporting them to the police does no good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Link that Boebert tweet about how kids need to go to church rather than listen to drag queen story hour.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"christian youth pastor" is code for "rapist".
🤷‍♀
I thought this was common knowledge?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: "christian youth pastor" is code for "rapist".
🤷‍♀
I thought this was common knowledge?


None of the youth pastors at the churches I attended tried to rape me. I feel so unloved.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never met a youth pastor who wasn't up to something.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A youth pastor who hasn't been caught with child porn yet just hasn't been caught with child porn yet.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, yet another youth minister... cue my surprised face

And yet, a literal drag queen helped subdue the Colorado Springs shooter, so I'm sure Fox will be covering that, right?


They covered it.

Drag Queens are planning to take your guns away. Next up on Tucker Carlson
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Anyone notice the story didn't say where he worked in, especially since he was a youth minister?

/SBC again? 🙄


Only that the job was in Ohio and he was arrested in Alabama. Nothing on how long ago, why he left (was fired), etc.

This story played pretty big in the Atlanta media. The tip came from the Missing and Murdered Children folks who picked up on some Email traffic.

7 Boxxies rule wasn't used.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"DeKalb County Sheriff's Office helped out in the investigation by performing forensic tests on items seized during search warrants served at Wukmer's home."

Eww.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Eww. Eeeewwww. Eeeeewwwwwwwww.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 577x432]


Add the caveat "more than three years" and I'll agree. YM is usually the first job in the clergy hierarchy.
 
rga184
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, yet another youth minister... cue my surprised face

And yet, a literal drag queen helped subdue the Colorado Springs shooter, so I'm sure Fox will be covering that, right?


I mean, they stomped on him with high heels, if you want to call that subdue.

I want to call that "beating the shiat out of him".
 
Weaver95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spleef420: Weaver95: "christian youth pastor" is code for "rapist".
🤷‍♀
I thought this was common knowledge?

None of the youth pastors at the churches I attended tried to rape me. I feel so unloved.


Probably because they were busy raping someone else at the time.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark the American Taliban
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What, is the obvious tag out back getting raped by some "pastor" ?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't think that too many Youth Ministers are also Drag Queens.

Hey, I've got a great idea for a startup.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I keep saying it, Pastors/Reverends/Priests + youth should be an instant red flag, no way you're not a f*cking degenerate.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Don't go back to Rainsvillllle
And waste another year


Here in Rockville we had that Jewish rabbi who was caught on the first season of 'To Catch a Predator'.  I've seen his photo when I've checked the local registered sex pest directory.
 
Chabash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The investigation into these charges began earlier in November after a tip was received

So where did this tip come from, was it someone in his household, or was he really dumb and showing it to people on his phone?


Was it just the tip?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Parents better be questioning their kids and the police better be talking to the parents.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's always the ones you most suspect.
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Sub Human: Link that Boebert tweet about how kids need to go to church rather than listen to drag queen story hour.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x897]


I hope someone uses this Tweet as a jumping off point to list all the church leaders that molest children.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Sub Human: Link that Boebert tweet about how kids need to go to church rather than listen to drag queen story hour.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x897]


Lauren Boebert wants children to be raped.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Walker: Sub Human: Link that Boebert tweet about how kids need to go to church rather than listen to drag queen story hour.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x897]

Lauren Boebert wants children to be raped.


Otherwise she wouldn't have married a child predator.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's very important to point out that this happened near the Georgia border apparently.
Their sicko vibes must float over into Alabama or something to have caused this behavior.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


Hit the showers, kids.
"But we're only here for the prayer meeting"
I SAID HIT THE SHOWERS!  That includes you tight-ass.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spleef420: Weaver95: "christian youth pastor" is code for "rapist".
🤷‍♀
I thought this was common knowledge?

None of the youth pastors at the churches I attended tried to rape me. I feel so unloved.


Have you considered that you might have been a very ugly child?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's time to start licensing these youth pastors. Want to be a youth pastor? You'll need a license.

And there will a yearly review period to renew each license which would allow local authorities to perform a yearly investigation and interview process complete with a background check.

just an idea.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.