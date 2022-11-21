 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Dear DC Hilton Garden Inn staff: Everything was fine except for the murder of one of the guests. 1 Star   (fox5dc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.orgView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would have given it 3 stars, subby. The body was delicious.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aww, what hotel hasn't had a few murders?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As someone who was involved in contract negotiations last week at a different Hilton Garden Inn, I can understand the murderous urges
 
