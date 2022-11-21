 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   AP fires reporter for a little bitty false story: "Senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AP reporter almost starts WW3, film at 11....if we're all still alive.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Context is important!
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, that was us. Slight miscommunication.
 
Decorus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have started World War III. I'm more concerned about the nuclear power plant then this.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone who hates this reporter is a Republican.  Covering breaking events requires grit and determination honed after years of tenacious coffee shop debates and spirited absinthe consumption.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nobody makes a fool of the AP and lives.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know, it sounds like most baity headlines.

A master one, actually.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I once retracted a missile when my girlfriend's father knocked on the bedroom door.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, AP is trying to limbo lower than Reuters when it comes to avoiding factual journalism.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Floki: I once retracted a missile when my girlfriend's father knocked on the bedroom door.


Subby's mom said it was a dud.
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Typical Daily Beast.  Downplaying the failings of a former DB reporter.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a Fox news new hire.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is false because then Poland cannot invoke Article 5.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NATO investigated and determined they don't want to kick off WWIII, so the damage in Poland was caused by off-course Ukrainian missiles.
 
Hinged
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is pretty funny, actually - and unusual..

AP 'news' stories typically read as left-wing editorials.


They must have been really shamed by this one.
 
Resin33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about his editor?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gosh i just don't know who to trust anymore
 
dkimball
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I worked for AP...and quit.  Easily the worst job I ever had.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dkimball: I worked for AP...and quit.  Easily the worst job I ever had.


I worked for ampm - it was a gas!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if they were Ukranian defensive missiles that went off course, the blame is still entirely on Russia for firing offensive missiles so close to Poland's border. None of this misery would have happened without Putin's criminal aggression.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Decorus: It wouldn't have started World War III. I'm more concerned about the nuclear power plant then this.


Reminder that Poland is NATO. Might have LITERALLY started a global conflict (if our intelligence services have blind respect for AP news)
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hinged: This is pretty funny, actually - and unusual..

AP 'news' stories typically read as left-wing editorials.


They must have been really shamed by this one.


I'm afraid to ask what you might prop up as unbiased, boring representation of news events
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FOX News never retracts anything!
That's why they are the most trustworthy news source.
 
