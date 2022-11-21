 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Riley Williams, noted fascist and ren faire enthusiast, found guilty of 6 of 8 charges for her role in Jan 6th and immediately remanded into custody pending sentencing   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Nancy Pelosi, Riley Williams, Judge, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, trial prosecutors, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices, theft of a laptop, Monday of multiple counts  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one bites the dust 
Another one bites the dust 
And another one gone, and another one gone 
Another one bites the dust (yeah) 
Hey, I'm gonna get you too 
Another one bites the dust
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took a guilty verdict for her to actually go into custody. She should have had pre trial release revoked multiple times
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
30 years no parole option
Bury her In the system.
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's no mead where you're going.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A mistrial was declared on two of the remaining counts, including the government's charge that Riley had aided and abetted in the theft of a laptop from Pelosi's office. The jury also could not come to a unanimous decision on the charge of obstructing the certification of the electoral college, which carried a maximum sentence of 20 years.

So, swing and a miss on stealing a laptop she presumably thought had important intel (didn't she try to sell it?) and on trying to contribute to a coup?  I mean, great she is still going to jail but it feels a little hollow.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She thinks she's a very pretty girl. I hope her self esteem maintains. When the people who crush on you are Ren Fair folk or Q supporters, you're a muddy stream in a desert.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: She thinks she's a very pretty girl. I hope her self esteem maintains. When the people who crush on you are Ren Fair folk or Q supporters, you're a muddy stream in a desert.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I did some dumb things as a kid.  You know what I never did?  Took up arms against a legitimate government to overthrow it "for the lulz", and I certainly never tried to enter government buildings in the effort.

There are two possibilities for the defendants in these cases:  they're sane and believe they were in the right, and so should be hanged by the neck until dead, or they're not sane and should be locked up in care because they're a danger to the public and potentially themselves.

I doubt a short jail sentence is going to change either group in a way that allows them to be safely re-integrated into society.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She should be hanged with the rest of them as traitors.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ongbok: There's no mead where you're going.


pruno tho
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.