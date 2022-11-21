 Skip to content
(NBC News)   One of the heroes of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting was a veteran who did several tours in Afghanistan which explains why he was able to take care of a right-wing terrorists who hated the gheys   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Bronze Star Medal, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Richard Fierro, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Front Range Urban Corridor, United States Air Force Academy, Pikes Peak  
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.


Exactly what I was thinking.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.



Pretty sure the business will be doing really well very soon.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.

Exactly what I was thinking.


Same, and I don't even drink
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Badmoodman: RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.


Pretty sure the business will be doing really well very soon.


Bought this from their website, hope he has to print lots more soon.  Perfect message.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size

Chocolate Ibarra
Mexican Chocolate Ibarra Stout on Nitro, ABV 6.6%. Roasted barley with a hint of chocolate on the nose. Smooth, medium bodied, malty with dark chocolate notes in taste.


Mmmm....
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More from the NY Times.  This is a racist right wing gun nut's worst nightmare, a Hispanic Army officer watching a drag show with his wife and daughter teaming up with a drag queen and going full Rambo on a 300 lb. shooter who was done in by his own tactical gear.  There go your stereotypes, survivalist tough guys.

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Mr. Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter's head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like it would have been much worse without this guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A drag queen stomped on the gunman with her high heels. Don't fuck with drag queens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: A drag queen stomped on the gunman with her high heels. Don't fark with drag queens.

[Fark user image image 425x547]


We may not learn the true name of the drag queen out of privacy concerns.

/Haters suck rocks.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell yeah.
Just ordered a Mexican hoodie, it's getting cold out and I get to skip the store and support this guy, and he's a brewer.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.atrevidabeerco.com/product-page/mexican-hoodies
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not a hero I'm just some dude," he said.

No. You're a hero, dude.  I appreciate your humbleness, though. We need more of you farkers in the world.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A drag queen stomped on the gunman with her high heels. Don't fark with drag queens.

[Fark user image 425x547]


An actual NYT article where someone paid for it to be free to all. No subscription or other BS.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This woman speaks facts!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nah most of the gay dudes I know could kick the shiat out of most of the fatass right wing fascists I know, because gay dudes give a shiat about their bodies and are ripped as fark, they don't need to be ex military. at least in my experience
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RubiconBeer: More from the NY Times.  This is a racist right wing gun nut's worst nightmare, a Hispanic Army officer watching a drag show with his wife and daughter teaming up with a drag queen and going full Rambo on a 300 lb. shooter who was done in by his own tactical gear.  There go your stereotypes, survivalist tough guys.

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Mr. Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter's head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.


I'd like to see the mugshot.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RubiconBeer: Badmoodman: RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.


Pretty sure the business will be doing really well very soon.

Bought this from their website, hope he has to print lots more soon.  Perfect message.


I have two lesbian friends who live in that town. I just bought them a gift card so they can go there and have a beer in safety.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: RubiconBeer: More from the NY Times.  This is a racist right wing gun nut's worst nightmare, a Hispanic Army officer watching a drag show with his wife and daughter teaming up with a drag queen and going full Rambo on a 300 lb. shooter who was done in by his own tactical gear.  There go your stereotypes, survivalist tough guys.

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Mr. Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter's head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.

I'd like to see the mugshot.


No...don't make these assholes famous.  Focus on the helpers...as Fred rogers told us.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atrevida is going to experience a major surge in business. It will take a few months to build up capacity. But I'm confident this man's business is going to do very, very well.

However, his daughter's boyfriend was killed in the incident. "https://www.reuters.com/world/us/decorated-us-army-vet-one-two-men-who-took-down-colorado-shooter-2022-11-22/ - "I wish I could have saved everybody in there," Fierro said. "I wish I could have done more." On the daughter's BF, "He's a good kid. And I loved him."

It is a monstrous thing.
 
danielem1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Sounds like it would have been much worse without this guy.


And no thanks to the cops. I remember that night after the news was breaking, the club itself posted that it was thanks to patrons the attack was stopped. Then a couple hours later the cops were telling the news they "subdued the suspect" which we now know is total bullshiat.

And the cops didn't just lie about the circumstances. Read the rest of the nytimes article that RubiconBeer posted from. When the cops arrived inside, they suspected that the hero beer guy was possibly the suspect and ripped him away from administering first aid to one of his friends who was injured and put him in a cruiser for an hour, separating him from his wife and daughter. Then they let him go without an apology and refused to even confirm to the press that they had held him. By the way when the cops arrived there was a dude on the floor beaten to a bloody pulp wearing body armor. And instead of not being complete morons they yanked this guy away from actively helping a victim. Just absolute horrid job all around on the part of the cops.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I salute this veteran hero  It would be a bummer if he specialized in brewing IPA.
 
danielem1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I salute this veteran hero  It would be a bummer if he specialized in brewing IPA.


I know I'd just be jumping on the bandwagon wanting to buy beer from him, but that Mexican chocolate Stout posted above is extremely my thing.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I salute this veteran hero  It would be a bummer if he specialized in brewing IPA.


I don't want to hijack this thread, but here are all the beers Atrevida makes: https://www.atrevidabeerco.com/cervezas

Multiple types of beer, but yes, also one IPA (with 7.6% ABV O_o )
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think these shirts from their giftshop are cool:

bing.comView Full Size
 
danielem1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danielem1: knbwhite: I salute this veteran hero  It would be a bummer if he specialized in brewing IPA.

I know I'd just be jumping on the bandwagon wanting to buy beer from him, but that Mexican chocolate Stout posted above is extremely my thing.


Also this. 😂

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valacirca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danielem1: Lambskincoat: Sounds like it would have been much worse without this guy.

And no thanks to the cops. I remember that night after the news was breaking, the club itself posted that it was thanks to patrons the attack was stopped. Then a couple hours later the cops were telling the news they "subdued the suspect" which we now know is total bullshiat.

And the cops didn't just lie about the circumstances. Read the rest of the nytimes article that RubiconBeer posted from. When the cops arrived inside, they suspected that the hero beer guy was possibly the suspect and ripped him away from administering first aid to one of his friends who was injured and put him in a cruiser for an hour, separating him from his wife and daughter. Then they let him go without an apology and refused to even confirm to the press that they had held him. By the way when the cops arrived there was a dude on the floor beaten to a bloody pulp wearing body armor. And instead of not being complete morons they yanked this guy away from actively helping a victim. Just absolute horrid job all around on the part of the cops.


Thanks, you just posted everything I was about to.  Never a bad time to point out how god damn useless yet somehow high on their own farts cops are, because its always true.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: A drag queen stomped on the gunman with her high heels. Don't fark with drag queens.

[Fark user image 425x547]


Knee high socks with flip-flops? That man is out of farks to give.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
High heels on a (man's) leg stomping on a 300 pounder's torso.

That.

That.That is going to produce ragged nasty stab wounds any place a person is not wearing body armor. Being pummeled in the face with a handgun is going to leave some trauma for a long time, but ... wow...

I don't feel sorry for him one bit. If they kept it up until the police came, they would have killed him.

And pulling a guy down by the handle on his body armor is an odd equivalent to being hoisted by his own petard.

Very nice work by our heroes!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: RubiconBeer: More from the NY Times.  This is a racist right wing gun nut's worst nightmare, a Hispanic Army officer watching a drag show with his wife and daughter teaming up with a drag queen and going full Rambo on a 300 lb. shooter who was done in by his own tactical gear.  There go your stereotypes, survivalist tough guys.

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Mr. Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter's head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.

I'd like to see the mugshot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hoping something like this. Heel snapped off.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
beating an idiot with his own gun is randy savage sitting on the dock of the bay poetry.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: I think these shirts from their giftshop are cool:

[bing.com image 480x360]


Another shirt from their shop, with a slogan the owner seems to live by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

danielem1: Just absolute horrid job all around on the part of the cops.


Hey come on! Blue Lives Matter!
more than ours

and who else runs toward gunfire?
and somehow makes things worse
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chariset: BigMax: RubiconBeer: Aldaz is the president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber and said Jessica and Richard Fierro are members. The couple own Atrevida Beer Co., which opened in January 2018.

I would like to go to there and buy some beers for and from this guy.

Exactly what I was thinking.

Same, and I don't even drink


Yeah, Im sober but with christmas coming up Im sure I could hand out a few gift cards to friends
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark, you know what to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Anderson Lee Aldrich's mother Laura Voepel  is Mormon.
https://www.newsweek.com/colorado-shooter-links-mormon-church-explained-1760972

She has posted to Mormon ladies groups for help finding a therapist for her 300lb son, and also a boxing coach

No word on the Mormon affinity of Aldrich  or his grandfather Randy Voepel. the CA MAGA legislator and gun advocate.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left(tm)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The new gay agenda.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: robodog: I think these shirts from their giftshop are cool:

[bing.com image 480x360]

Another shirt from their shop, with a slogan the owner seems to live by:

[Fark user image image 847x489]


Ok, you convinced me, I ordered that one =)
 
walrusonion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lighting: Hell yeah.
Just ordered a Mexican hoodie, it's getting cold out and I get to skip the store and support this guy, and he's a brewer.
[Fark user image 265x265]
https://www.atrevidabeerco.com/product-page/mexican-hoodies


got me a shirt, will wear proudly.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Meanwhile, Anderson Lee Aldrich's mother Laura Voepel  is Mormon.
https://www.newsweek.com/colorado-shooter-links-mormon-church-explained-1760972

She has posted to Mormon ladies groups for help finding a therapist for her 300lb son, and also a boxing coach

No word on the Mormon affinity of Aldrich  or his grandfather Randy Voepel. the CA MAGA legislator and gun advocate.


Not even regular uptight Mormon.

FLDS-- the Fundy type so crazy even HQ in Salt Lake wants nothing to do with them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look for the helpers.

Also that terrorist sounds right out of meal team six.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

replacementcool: nah most of the gay dudes I know could kick the shiat out of most of the fatass right wing fascists I know, because gay dudes give a shiat about their bodies and are ripped as fark, they don't need to be ex military. at least in my experience


Meh. I've got quite a beer gut these days.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: RubiconBeer: More from the NY Times.  This is a racist right wing gun nut's worst nightmare, a Hispanic Army officer watching a drag show with his wife and daughter teaming up with a drag queen and going full Rambo on a 300 lb. shooter who was done in by his own tactical gear.  There go your stereotypes, survivalist tough guys.

When the shooting started, Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Mr. Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

The gunman, who Mr. Fierro estimated weighed more than 300 pounds, sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Mr. Fierro said.

As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter's head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.

I'd like to see the mugshot.


Exactly what I was thinking.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The new gay agenda.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 429x643]


If a gay guy is picking out penis extensions, you'd think he'd have better taste than a Deagle.

/I'm 90% sure that's a deagle, which is the most godawful pistol I've ever shot.
//Good on the vet for stopping the threat then administering aid, I'll definitely buy his shiat.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You are safer around drag queens than $4 million dollars worth of Uvalde cops.
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kubo: You are safer around drag queens than $4 million dollars worth of Uvalde cops.


Well yeah, one group is a bunch of drama queens who wear outageous costumes, are vain as hell, and act like everything is a threat to them.

The other group likes to dress like women.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: HairBolus: Meanwhile, Anderson Lee Aldrich's mother Laura Voepel  is Mormon.
https://www.newsweek.com/colorado-shooter-links-mormon-church-explained-1760972

She has posted to Mormon ladies groups for help finding a therapist for her 300lb son, and also a boxing coach

No word on the Mormon affinity of Aldrich  or his grandfather Randy Voepel. the CA MAGA legislator and gun advocate.

Not even regular uptight Mormon.

FLDS-- the Fundy type so crazy even HQ in Salt Lake wants nothing to do with them.


Hey those are the owners of my current company.  There's like 12 major families in Utah Valley that run a lot of major shiat like trades and interrelated.

...a lot of people in this company with the same last name and like 10th year apprentices...

/Christmas party was fun last year with me and my Navajo coworkers all at the same table passing around my flask.

//asking a coworker that quit this year if he wants to be my boyfriend and and really fark with people (he's married... but be funnier than shiat).


///I'd ask if repeatedly pistol whipping a 300 farking pound American idiot beat sense into em... but I doubt it
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Walker: A drag queen stomped on the gunman with her high heels. Don't fark with drag queens.

[Fark user image image 425x547]

We may not learn the true name of the drag queen out of privacy concerns.

/Haters suck rocks.


Maura Lee Karupt?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Fark, you know what to do.

[Fark user image 597x830]


His balls are so big his pubes reach all the way up to his chin?

/I keed
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: No...don't make these assholes famous.


Fark that.

Have his name and bruised and battered face be known as the shiathead who got his ass stomped by a drag queen. And make sure his fellow prisoners know.
 
