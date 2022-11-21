 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   County-owned BBQ Response Unit destroyed by drunk drivin' deputy   (ktvu.com) divider line
    Deputy Michael Ziller, Alameda County sheriff's deputy, Oakland, California, Alameda County, California  
18 Comments
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was the brisket ok??
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!! BBQ!!!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many questions, but I will start with the fact tjat 've never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before,  and then I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I run and actual farm
I drive a ford f150

This shrunkdick is in a Ford F-450?

What is he hauling?

Hell, I pull a pontoon with mine.
I drag trees, and deliver firewood.
I use it for hauling equipment, too.

But a farking Ford F-450?!

No. Those are sold to tailgating assholes who like to shine highbeams in the rear Windows of sedans.
Not the biggest assholes on the road by brand name, but a pig with a Ford F-450 isn't dropping off food at a shelter, or picking up 50 bales of hay.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources also said that Ziller was returning home from a funeral when the crash occurred.

Okay thumbs up for the booze and bbq at a funeral, the drunk driving not so much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: So many questions, but I will start with the fact tjat 've never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before,  and then I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll


$60k after he puts the paper doll accessories on it, easy.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle

Can't say I've ever heard or seen that string of words together.
/What other nearby county can we expect this cop to be employed with?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sources inside the department said the Ford is part of what's known as the "BRU Unit," which stands for the "BBQ Response Unit."


clearly not the only BRUs it refers to
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, he was sauced?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magorn: So many questions, but I will start with the fact tjat 've never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before,  and then I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll


https://www.ford.com/trucks/super-duty/models/f450-xlt/

As for your second question, I would like to know that too, as well as the chef being called a "deputy" or is a deputy with actual police powers but just sells bbq.
 
focusthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is the single most Georgia headline I've read today.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Magorn: So many questions, but I will start with the fact tjat 've never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before,  and then I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll

https://www.ford.com/trucks/super-duty/models/f450-xlt/

As for your second question, I would like to know that too, as well as the chef being called a "deputy" or is a deputy with actual police powers but just sells bbq.


On the other hand, defunding the police would have broader public support if we required them to fund their departments by selling pulled pork sandwiches.

"To serve and protect" and all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before


You can get a pickup truck or chassis cab F450. F-550 and F-600 are available in chassis cab models only.
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Phew no charges. Cop was just wasted driving a four ton vehicle. Nothing dangerous like selling loose cigarettes
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll


The same sheriff that hired 47 people who "failed" psychological exams.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Sources also said that Ziller was returning home from a funeral when the crash occurred.

Okay thumbs up for the booze and bbq at a funeral, the drunk driving not so much.


So not a cremation unit?
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: So many questions, but I will start with the fact tjat 've never even HEARD of an "F-450 " before,  and then I'd really love to know how the sheriff justifies having a pitmaster on the payroll


Gotta spend that civil asset forfeiture money on something

(It's listed in the budget as Community Outreach)
 
