"Seattle area poised to break November dry streak"
18 Comments
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Subby's mom.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I heard Ben Shapiro was going to move there. Now I know why.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

8 inches: And Subby's mom.


I can attest that is not the case.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seattle is drier than Ben Shapiro's wife...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, try some Taco Bell and you'll be making wet streaks in no time.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for you, subby. I turned 50 and I'm not sure this dry spell isn't terminal.
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When will rainy weather return?

BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But srsly ... year 3 of La Niña means that the precip will be in the form of atmospheric rivers, so when it does return it'll be all at once.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark KOMO.

Petroleum Oligarch: I heard Ben Shapiro was going to move there. Now I know why.


That would thrill KOMO to no end.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only love can bring the rain.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Only love can bring the rain.


You mean like a golden shower?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a KOMO link so obviously tainted by Nixon era weather fanatics.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another Clear Night Without You.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lived in Seattle what seems like a million years ago.
It rained every day.
Sometimes for just a few minutes, sometimes for fairly longer.
Sometimes many times in a day for a few minutes.

Don't really miss it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: I heard Ben Shapiro was going to move there. Now I know why.


My thunder; you stole it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: fragMasterFlash: Only love can bring the rain.

You mean like a golden shower?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: fragMasterFlash: Only love can bring the rain.

You mean like a golden shower?


Wow. I totally forgot that line in the song!?!
 
