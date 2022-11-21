 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   According to antivaxxers, RSV-positive children filling up hospitals are just crisis actors promoting Pfizer's vaccines   (motherjones.com) divider line
55
    More: Sick, Vaccination, Human respiratory syncytial virus, Public health, Epidemiology, Pediatrics, Medicine, Vaccine, Smallpox  
•       •       •

886 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you get a Darwin Award honorable mention, if your kids dies of a (soon to be) preventable disease?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Do you get a Darwin Award honorable mention, if your kids dies of a (soon to be) preventable disease?


The country will just take this route instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies


A lot of the kids who would have caught RSV over the last few years didn't due to people wearing masks/staying home/etc. Now that the country's "over" Covid and trying to go back to "normal", they're all catching it at once and straining the hospitals all over again.

/similar deal with flu and other respiratory illnesses
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought there wasn't a vaccine for RSV?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies


Here's some good information. Basically, it's just a virus that can be really hard on babies, especially if they're vulnerable in some other way.

It has nothing to do with Pfizer.

I've been reading anti-mask rhetoric all day (including the platform for the "Medical Freedom Party." I once had a dog who would walk into parked cars on a regular basis, lift his leg to pee and then pee on the other, and thought a treat no longer existed if you hid it in any way. He also thought he could get rid of thunder (which he hated) by running around in the backyard barking and growling.

If he were an anti-masker, he'd be the smartest one around.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I thought there wasn't a vaccine for RSV?


Pfizer has one that they're trying to get approval for.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time those babies earned some money, up until now most of them were just sucking off their mother's teats.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a stupidemic in north america.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to antivaxxers..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally why we can't have nice things.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuh uh! The narrative is that all the masking has made all the young kids super susceptible to RSV and now why won't Biden lead?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American anti-vaxxers should have the wherewithal of the Pakistanis whose kids got polio vaccines. The Pakistanis cut off their vaccinated kids' arms. Whassamatter, bootstrapping "Americans" of strong will? Don't have the stones of a Pakistani? Where's your "research" and "faith"?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny that everything is a hoax except for what they believe in.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: There is a stupidemic in north america.


Fortunately you can vaccinate against Stupid by valuing education and teaching children how to critically think.

... Oh god we're doomed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies


RSV is a relatively common virus that causes breathing problems and causes deaths in the elderly (as many as 10k annually) and children (around 100) but there aren't normally this many cases.

I don't know that it has a specific relation to covid, just similar symptoms. Or, it could be that children who previously had covid are now more susceptible to RSV.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since these people want to live in a backwards medieval shiathole with every modern medical advancement looked at as witchcraft, we should probably make them. And not let them leave.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies


According to wikipedia, RSV is just what used to be called a bad cold, dangerous only to infants, elderly, and compromised.

The end of lockdown just meant everyone started licking toilets again to make up for lost time and now cases are unseasonably high.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anti-Vaxxers Think"

Yeah, I don't think so. That phrase shouldn't appear in any legit article about them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note: Lately I've noticed that the narrative from the surviving anti-covid-vaxxers has been that the scientists were wrong about a few things early on (really mostly just erring on the side of caution), so therefore they have no credibility and we should all eat horse paste, or at the very least give freezepeach to people who say we should.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ambivalence: I thought there wasn't a vaccine for RSV?

Pfizer has one that they're trying to get approval for.


The article says that they've been trying to develop a paediatric one for years. Pfizer has a promising new candidate that can be given to the mother pre-birth and trials show that it offers strong protection for the baby.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Since these people want to live in a backwards medieval shiathole with every modern medical advancement looked at as witchcraft, we should probably make them. And not let them leave.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading 'RSV' as Rabies Super Virus, and it's made the whole debate much more entertaining, in that 'This Century brought to you by Stephen King' way.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: lindalouwho: Ambivalence: I thought there wasn't a vaccine for RSV?

Pfizer has one that they're trying to get approval for.

The article says that they've been trying to develop a paediatric one for years. Pfizer has a promising new candidate that can be given to the mother pre-birth and trials show that it offers strong protection for the baby.


they don't really make medicines for kids, pharma cos think there's not enough of them to pay up
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children are dying.

You can't act dead if you are in fact dead.

This pisses me off so much.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until one of their kids gets sick and can't get help at the hospital because it's all filled up.
The only thing you can say confidently about most Americans is that they sit there and won't do a thing to help anyone, until the blood reaches their own doorstep.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New national policy: if you insist on being an anti-vax d*ck, everyone who dies because of you is a manslaughter charge.

And your health insurance is now void.
 
raygundan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I thought there wasn't a vaccine for RSV?


You are correct. There isn't currently an approved RSV vaccine.

Article says Pfizer's seeking approval for one that looks promising, but as conspiracy theories go, this one is on ground so shaky it makes home movies of bigfoot look like steadicam.  Researchers have been looking for a vaccine for this (without much success) for 60+ years, shortly after the virus itself was discovered in the 1950s.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies

A lot of the kids who would have caught RSV over the last few years didn't due to people wearing masks/staying home/etc. Now that the country's "over" Covid and trying to go back to "normal", they're all catching it at once and straining the hospitals all over again.

/similar deal with flu and other respiratory illnesses


RSV is not chickenpox. It doesn't give immunity. Don't spread this BS.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: It's funny that everything is a hoax except for what they believe in.


It's that cult of ignorance that Isaac Asimov mentioned back in the 80s.
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Valter: Children are dying.

You can't act dead if you are in fact dead.

This pisses me off so much.


Ah forgive me. I forgot they are Pro-Life. My mistake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Horse paste sticks to kids?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hoaxes are a hoax
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to lock this mother farker down.  Full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown.  For the children.  Unless the RSV virus has quantum teleportation tech, isolation and lockdowns work.

Lock the whole farking nation down for a month.  And not a wishy washy lock down.  Full on hard core lockdown.  If people die because they were not prepared, too bad.  We knew another pandemic was coming.  Shoulda prepared.

RSV problem solved.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Find the ring-leader and Alex Jones his ass.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Joseph Mercola should be shot out of a cannon into the sun.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Their entire world view is delusional. Kids don't die of disease in their world view. That they think this isn't shocking at all.
 
Lexx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time to lock this mother farker down.  Full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown.  For the children.  Unless the RSV virus has quantum teleportation tech, isolation and lockdowns work.

Lock the whole farking nation down for a month.  And not a wishy washy lock down.  Full on hard core lockdown.  If people die because they were not prepared, too bad.  We knew another pandemic was coming.  Shoulda prepared.

RSV problem solved.


If we could fix things with a partial lockdown, COVID would've been done back when it was only a little contagious (compared to its "most contagious in recorded history" status now).

If it takes more than 75% of the world to do the right thing, you can bet it won't happen.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The American anti-vaxxers should have the wherewithal of the Pakistanis whose kids got polio vaccines. The Pakistanis cut off their vaccinated kids' arms. Whassamatter, bootstrapping "Americans" of strong will? Don't have the stones of a Pakistani? Where's your "research" and "faith"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dictatorial_Flair: Since these people want to live in a backwards medieval shiathole with every modern medical advancement looked at as witchcraft, we should probably make them. And not let them leave.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 500x378]


Are you diggin' this AIR?!
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*puts on tinfoil hat*

What we see here is an example of manipulation that politicians, and marketing satanists have known about for generations (bill hicks was right). Its the ability to manipulate low brow nitwits, and emotionally vulnerable babies with fear and catering to their paranoia.

/keeps tinfoil hat on
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Joseph Mercola should be shot out of a cannon into the sun.


A nearby tree would work just as well and use less powder.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Their entire world view is delusional. Kids don't die of disease in their world view. That they think this isn't shocking at all.


I'd like to ship their ugly butts to an actual third world country, have them live among it's people for four months, to appreciate how easy they have it.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: "According to antivaxxers..."

[Fark user image image 266x190]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lexx: AmbassadorBooze: Time to lock this mother farker down.  Full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown.  For the children.  Unless the RSV virus has quantum teleportation tech, isolation and lockdowns work.

Lock the whole farking nation down for a month.  And not a wishy washy lock down.  Full on hard core lockdown.  If people die because they were not prepared, too bad.  We knew another pandemic was coming.  Shoulda prepared.

RSV problem solved.

If we could fix things with a partial lockdown, COVID would've been done back when it was only a little contagious (compared to its "most contagious in recorded history" status now).

If it takes more than 75% of the world to do the right thing, you can bet it won't happen.


Nuke the countries that won't lock the fark down.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

And this solves the overpopulation problem.  And it solves part of the weath inequality problem.  And if during the lockdown the military takes out some billionaires that think the rules don't apply to them, we even get to cut the problem from the top end.

Problems solved.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies


Respiratory something something.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think it's time to fark'em and charge antivaxxers with treason and from now on Vaccines are MANTATORY. You get jail till you're kids are jabbed up by the state. Enough is enough. You breed them take care of them or they get taken away!
 
raygundan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: themindiswatching: Gubbo: Someone help me out. What actually is RSV, and its relationship to Covid.

/not conspiracy, I just don't know
//and googling something like that will surface a lot of conspiracies

A lot of the kids who would have caught RSV over the last few years didn't due to people wearing masks/staying home/etc. Now that the country's "over" Covid and trying to go back to "normal", they're all catching it at once and straining the hospitals all over again.

/similar deal with flu and other respiratory illnesses

RSV is not chickenpox. It doesn't give immunity. Don't spread this BS.


It does produce a short-lived immunity, and that immunity is stronger after multiple infections.  It does not, of course, provide "perfect immunity" like people imagine.  Chickenpox doesn't offer perfect immunity, either.  I got it twice, just to toss out one example.  It would certainly be fair to say that the odds are much higher of avoiding reinfection with chickenpox than with RSV, but it's also not true to say that there's no immunity at all with RSV.

It's not at all unreasonable that we have a couple of years' worth of kids with zero immunity to RSV thanks to lockdown.  Just like how vaccines with low effectiveness are still worth getting because they slow transmission rate and reduce severity, even the relatively poor and short-lived immunity you get from having RSV would reduce spread and severity.

I don't believe there's research yet showing that this definitely is the main reason for the outbreak, but it's also not "lol there's no immunity from RSV don't spread this BS."  Your chance of reinfection after having RSV is lower, and the severity of RSV with reinfection is also lower, so a few years' worth of RSV-naive kids suddenly heading back to school all at once is a reasonable hypothesis for why it's spiked so high right now.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.