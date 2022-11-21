 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Now that the election is over and we're not fearmongering about violent crime any more, let's deal with society's real problems - like teens attempting to reboot "Jackass"   (boston.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Cart, Boston, reckless use of shopping carts, Shopping cart, Supermarket, Police, young people, Councilors Ed Flynn  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hollywood is out of ideas
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have the locking wheels to keep them from leaving the parking lot?

Also...

They crashed into a resident's vehicle, and the incident was caught on camera after midnight. Another cart crashed into the same resident's car in the weeks before this incident, they wrote.

That person needs to find a new parking spot.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This problem is self-correcting. Once the first big snowstorm hits Southie, all of those shopping carts will be used to save the parking spaces of cars that were shovelled out of the snow.

/Don't want your tires slashed, then don't move the parking space saver to park there.

cst.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop & Shop could help out by not letting people take their carts out of the store. That's what the in-city Boston grocery store I used to use did.  Or if they have to, then switch to only using the mini carts like these:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


That Stop & Shop is tiny inside anyways.  Smaller carts would probably make everyone's experience better in the aisles.
 
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Teenagers have a surplus of energy and a lack of experience, so they do dumb shiat.  Honestly doing shiat like this with shopping carts is tame as hell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Theeng: Teenagers have a surplus of energy and a lack of experience, so they do dumb shiat.  Honestly doing shiat like this with shopping carts is tame as hell.


This is why school(trade or college)/ military/volunteering should be mandatory.  Baring still being in grade school or stupid.  The stupid should be in hospitals.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Don't they have the locking wheels to keep them from leaving the parking lot?

Also...

They crashed into a resident's vehicle, and the incident was caught on camera after midnight. Another cart crashed into the same resident's car in the weeks before this incident, they wrote.

That person needs to find a new parking spot.


Trunk Monkey. Problem solved.
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: Teenagers have a surplus of energy and a lack of experience, so they do dumb shiat.  Honestly doing shiat like this with shopping carts is tame as hell.

This is why school(trade or college)/ military/volunteering should be mandatory.  Baring still being in grade school or stupid.  The stupid should be in hospitals.


Stop trying to force stupid assholes into the military, that doesn't work either. Sending everyone to school doesn't work either.

Sometimes people gotta be people, and teenagers are just people with no experience and too much energy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: waxbeans: Theeng: Teenagers have a surplus of energy and a lack of experience, so they do dumb shiat.  Honestly doing shiat like this with shopping carts is tame as hell.

This is why school(trade or college)/ military/volunteering should be mandatory.  Baring still being in grade school or stupid.  The stupid should be in hospitals.

Stop trying to force stupid assholes into the military, that doesn't work either. Sending everyone to school doesn't work either.

Sometimes people gotta be people, and teenagers are just people with no experience and too much energy.


And? The cream rises to the top and the rest end as cannon fodder. fark them. It's not like society wants to support them.
Jfc. Disagree? Support UBI and free homes. Otherwise I question how much you actually care. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: waxbeans: Theeng: Teenagers have a surplus of energy and a lack of experience, so they do dumb shiat.  Honestly doing shiat like this with shopping carts is tame as hell.

This is why school(trade or college)/ military/volunteering should be mandatory.  Baring still being in grade school or stupid.  The stupid should be in hospitals.

Stop trying to force stupid assholes into the military, that doesn't work either. Sending everyone to school doesn't work either.

Sometimes people gotta be people, and teenagers are just people with no experience and too much energy.

And? The cream rises to the top and the rest end as cannon fodder. fark them. It's not like society wants to support them.
Jfc. Disagree? Support UBI and free homes. Otherwise I question how much you actually care. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


The military doesn't want them either, it's a dumb idea only put forwatd by people who want a simple solution.  UBI and free housing also have basically nothing to do with bored teenagers.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We are not fear mongering against violent crime now?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought we were fearmongering about white supremacy?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This would be less of an issue if there was better healthcare.  All the great "hold my beer stein," influencers stunts are done by Europeans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theeng: The military doesn't want them either, it's a dumb idea only put forwatd by people who want a simple solution.  UBI and free housing also have basically nothing to do with bored teenagers.


This is only because we don't require to test and jail the idiots.
This isn't about simple.
This is about finding a way to examine people, encourage the good, sacrifice the weak, and jail the awful.  But. The military doesn't want to poke around in people head's and weed out people who should be in jail/hospital/die in a war/what not. Grow up and take responsibility for young people.  Feed, pay, cloth, house, and train young people.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And? The cream rises to the top and the rest end as cannon fodder.


oh god man why the fark didnt this happen to you
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: The military doesn't want them either, it's a dumb idea only put forwatd by people who want a simple solution.  UBI and free housing also have basically nothing to do with bored teenagers.

This is only because we don't require to test and jail the idiots.
This isn't about simple.
This is about finding a way to examine people, encourage the good, sacrifice the weak, and jail the awful.  But. The military doesn't want to poke around in people head's and weed out people who should be in jail/hospital/die in a war/what not. Grow up and take responsibility for young people.  Feed, pay, cloth, house, and train young people.


spay and neuter republicans
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to Freud, what lies between fear and sex?
Funf.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: And? The cream rises to the top and the rest end as cannon fodder.

oh god man why the fark didnt this happen to you


Because the military in 1995 only wanted thin people.  What farking idiots.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: Theeng: The military doesn't want them either, it's a dumb idea only put forwatd by people who want a simple solution.  UBI and free housing also have basically nothing to do with bored teenagers.

This is only because we don't require to test and jail the idiots.
This isn't about simple.
This is about finding a way to examine people, encourage the good, sacrifice the weak, and jail the awful.  But. The military doesn't want to poke around in people head's and weed out people who should be in jail/hospital/die in a war/what not. Grow up and take responsibility for young people.  Feed, pay, cloth, house, and train young people.

spay and neuter republicans


Tell that to the ladies who keep sexing alpha males .
 
Target Builder
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: This problem is self-correcting. Once the first big snowstorm hits Southie, all of those shopping carts will be used to save the parking spaces of cars that were shovelled out of the snow.

/Don't want your tires slashed, then don't move the parking space saver to park there.

[cst.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]


A cleared parking space and a free chair!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tell that to the ladies who keep sexing alpha males .


That leans a little incel there mister
 
Theeng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: The military doesn't want them either, it's a dumb idea only put forwatd by people who want a simple solution.  UBI and free housing also have basically nothing to do with bored teenagers.

This is only because we don't require to test and jail the idiots.
This isn't about simple.
This is about finding a way to examine people, encourage the good, sacrifice the weak, and jail the awful.  But. The military doesn't want to poke around in people head's and weed out people who should be in jail/hospital/die in a war/what not. Grow up and take responsibility for young people.  Feed, pay, cloth, house, and train young people.


No, let young folks make their own decisions.  I'm pretty sure we can survive whatever dumb shiat they do with shopping carts and TikTok.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If my city hall were this brutalist nightmare, I'd start swinging bats too.
M
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do teens know about Jackass?  Those guys are like my age.  If I had kids, I'd probably be a grandparent by now.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If my city hall were this brutalist nightmare, I'd start swinging bats too.
M[Fark user image 425x239]


It looks like a concrete pagoda
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Theeng: .

No, let young folks make their own decisions.  I'm pretty sure we can survive whatever dumb shiat they do with shopping carts and TikTok.


Young people can't/don't make good choices.  And it's them that has to live them.  For life. Not. You. So. About that.
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If my city hall were this brutalist nightmare, I'd start swinging bats too.
M[Fark user image image 425x239]


I think flagpoles are the preferred weapon there
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Stop & Shop could help out by not letting people take their carts out of the store. That's what the in-city Boston grocery store I used to use did.  Or if they have to, then switch to only using the mini carts like these:

[media-amazon.com image 196x249]

That Stop & Shop is tiny inside anyways.  Smaller carts would probably make everyone's experience better in the aisles.


One time, I was shopping at some store that had big plastic poles strapped to their carts so they wouldn't fit out the door.  My cart was full of heavy shiat and I wasn't going to make multiple trips to carry it out to my car so I hit the door fast, the pole bent, and I was out the door.  I put the cart back when I was done.  Nobody said a word.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: New Rising Sun: Stop & Shop could help out by not letting people take their carts out of the store. That's what the in-city Boston grocery store I used to use did.  Or if they have to, then switch to only using the mini carts like these:

[media-amazon.com image 196x249]

That Stop & Shop is tiny inside anyways.  Smaller carts would probably make everyone's experience better in the aisles.

One time, I was shopping at some store that had big plastic poles strapped to their carts so they wouldn't fit out the door.  My cart was full of heavy shiat and I wasn't going to make multiple trips to carry it out to my car so I hit the door fast, the pole bent, and I was out the door.  I put the cart back when I was done.  Nobody said a word.


What an inspiration you are. A hero.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The worst part of this has to be everyone there talking about shawping cawts hiatting pawked caws.
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Theeng: .

No, let young folks make their own decisions.  I'm pretty sure we can survive whatever dumb shiat they do with shopping carts and TikTok.

Young people can't/don't make good choices.  And it's them that has to live them.  For life. Not. You. So. About that.


Oh god, you're right, I didn't think about the ramifications of shopping cart crimes, obviously to contain this we need to have...mandatory service?

/I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
 
Theeng
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also I feel like Shopping Cart Crimes is the name of a Weird Al tribute band.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marksrevenge: jtown: New Rising Sun: Stop & Shop could help out by not letting people take their carts out of the store. That's what the in-city Boston grocery store I used to use did.  Or if they have to, then switch to only using the mini carts like these:

[media-amazon.com image 196x249]

That Stop & Shop is tiny inside anyways.  Smaller carts would probably make everyone's experience better in the aisles.

One time, I was shopping at some store that had big plastic poles strapped to their carts so they wouldn't fit out the door.  My cart was full of heavy shiat and I wasn't going to make multiple trips to carry it out to my car so I hit the door fast, the pole bent, and I was out the door.  I put the cart back when I was done.  Nobody said a word.

What an inspiration you are. A hero.


Yeah, wild of me to expect to be able to transport the items I've just purchased to my vehicle.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.