(BBC-US) Hero Iran World Cup players decline to sing national anthem. Flock Of Seagulls unavailable for comment   (bbc.com)
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that the whole Iranian national team attempts to defect to another country?
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: What are the odds that the whole Iranian national team attempts to defect to another country?


Not very good as they all have family there.
 
danielem1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chimpy McSquirrel: greentea1985: What are the odds that the whole Iranian national team attempts to defect to another country?

Not very good as they all have family there.


Next time the world cup isn't being held in an oppressive Islamic monarchy I'm sure they will.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are you saying they just wouldn't 'do it?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do you have any idea how pissed off I am that I have to agree with Ben farking Shapiro that the Iranians are showing more guts than the European teams who caved into FIFA over the anti-racism armbands?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How dare they inject politics into sports ball!

Is what I imagine the official RW talking point to be.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They instead sang Joy Division's "Love is Tehran us apart"
 
shroom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: How dare they inject politics into sports ball!

Is what I imagine the official RW talking point to be.


You'd be surprised actually.  They're actually turning it into a wedge against anti-bigots:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not giving that motherfarker the benefit of page clicks
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whatever.

Islam delenda est. It is antithetical to human nature and common human values.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A yellow card does not keep you out of the game.

/wussies
 
NightSteel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

danielem1: Chimpy McSquirrel: greentea1985: What are the odds that the whole Iranian national team attempts to defect to another country?

Not very good as they all have family there.

Next time the world cup isn't being held in an oppressive Islamic monarchy I'm sure they will.


Exactly.  When you're trying to escape your abuser, you don't go to anyone who would treat you the same way.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

danielem1: Chimpy McSquirrel: greentea1985: What are the odds that the whole Iranian national team attempts to defect to another country?

Not very good as they all have family there.

Next time the world cup isn't being held in an oppressive Islamic monarchy I'm sure they will.


The Qatar Royals are Sunni, while defecting to Qatar is generally not very appealing, the government would probably treat them well to give Iran a black eye.

The problem would be their families still in Iran.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shroom: kmgenesis23: How dare they inject politics into sports ball!

Is what I imagine the official RW talking point to be.

You'd be surprised actually.  They're actually turning it into a wedge against anti-bigots:

[Fark user image image 598x425]

/not giving that motherfarker the benefit of page clicks


Nor I. But thx for the follow-through. I did not see that coming for reals.
 
shroom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: shroom: kmgenesis23: How dare they inject politics into sports ball!

Is what I imagine the official RW talking point to be.

You'd be surprised actually.  They're actually turning it into a wedge against anti-bigots:

[Fark user image image 598x425]

/not giving that motherfarker the benefit of page clicks

Nor I. But thx for the follow-through. I did not see that coming for reals.


It's clever, really.  Lets the American right hate both a Muslim regime, and the "woke left", all without actually lifting any of their own fingers to support women's rights.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

shroom: kmgenesis23: How dare they inject politics into sports ball!

Is what I imagine the official RW talking point to be.

You'd be surprised actually.  They're actually turning it into a wedge against anti-bigots:

[Fark user image 598x425]

/not giving that motherfarker the benefit of page clicks


Republicans:
Ben Shapiro says that Colin Kaepernick is brave.
 
dywed88
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A yellow card does not keep you out of the game.

/wussies


A second one does. That was the biggest part of the threat, do it twice and the team's captain gets suspended for a game. If they do it once they have to play extra cautious in every subsequent game as any yellow card gets them a suspension. And your captain is usually one of your better players.

I am not saying anything about the decision not to wear them, but the suspension is the big threat.
 
nyclon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shroom: Do you have any idea how pissed off I am that I have to agree with Ben farking Shapiro that the Iranians are showing more guts than the European teams who caved into FIFA over the anti-racism armbands?


Rainbow armbands are not anti-racism.
 
shroom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nyclon: shroom: Do you have any idea how pissed off I am that I have to agree with Ben farking Shapiro that the Iranians are showing more guts than the European teams who caved into FIFA over the anti-racism armbands?

Rainbow armbands are not anti-racism.


Sorry, anti-LGBT.  Does that make it better?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever.

Islam delenda est. It is antithetical to human nature and common human values.


Hey, it worked for Cato.
 
shroom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nyclon: shroom: Do you have any idea how pissed off I am that I have to agree with Ben farking Shapiro that the Iranians are showing more guts than the European teams who caved into FIFA over the anti-racism armbands?

Rainbow armbands are not anti-racism.


Oh, and also:

The rainbow armbands would have been worn in support of the Dutch "One Love" campaign that aims to "speak out against all forms of discrimination."

So, kindly pipe down.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x720]


We would also accept GQP/MAGAGAIES shooting and asking, "Why do they hate Murrica?"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever.

Islam delenda est. It is antithetical to human nature and common human values.


Nuke Mecca. Problem solved.

/I mean, a furiously nuclear exchange would also end Islam with the world
 
