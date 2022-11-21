 Skip to content
(Guardian)   US journalist detained for wearing a rainbow shirt while entering the USA vs Wales match. But they said they were doing it for his own protection, so it's all good right   (theguardian.com) divider line
53
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would expect that wearing that in Qatar is not conducive to long life.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do they do that for people wearing Christian Crosses around their necks?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm waiting for some team to remove their jerseys after their final match to reveal pride flag tank tops while standing midfield on the pitch.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the International Football group thingee  just picked Quatar because they are assholes or was it for the bribes?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: So the International Football group thingee  just picked Quatar because they are assholes or was it for the bribes?


Yes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: So the International Football group thingee  just picked Quatar because they are assholes or was it for the bribes?


Jon Oliver had a great piece on it yesterday.

The tl;dr of it was, Qatar paid bribes and FIFA gets off on authoritarian regimes.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine being so afraid of rainbows....
smh
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Qatar seems like a really shiatty place to be
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion: making humanity better since never.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Qatar and fark FIFA.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Qatar seems like a really shiatty place to be


It's like the Ohio of the Middle East
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.


The GQP will be happy until they realize that liquor is illegal in Qatar.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel FIFA.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When guys from Qatar see a rainbow, they instantly get rock hard and make a mess in their pants. They're just trying to avoid a sticky situation.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.

The GQP will be happy until they realize that liquor is illegal in Qatar.


and gay sex
 
ValisIV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: DarkSoulNoHope: Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.

The GQP will be happy until they realize that liquor is illegal in Qatar.

and gay sex


Was gonna say - the rent boys will be much harder to find and much more dangerous to employ.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.


Eyeroll
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So the International Football group thingee  just picked Quatar because they are assholes or was it for the bribes?


Qatar was chosen over bids from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States. Any of whom could have done a spectacular job of hosting the World Cup. The corruption wasn't and isn't hidden in the slightest.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm waiting for some team to remove their jerseys after their final match to reveal pride flag tank tops while standing midfield on the pitch.


Do the Women's teams play in Qatar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.

Eyeroll


Well, he's not wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they have something against Mork?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Qatar and FIFA are going to come out of this with their already terrible reputations in even worse shape.

Qatar is a lost cause, but FIFA, I hope, is going to get *smacked*.

But, they won't.

Honestly, I don't care that much. The international obsession with football/soccer is idiotic. Football fans get what they deserve, as far as I'm concerned.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Now they have something against Mork?

[i.pinimg.com image 680x850]


Gay and a blood? Damn
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Qatar seems like a really shiatty place to be


Almost as bad as a gay night club in America
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to confess that I find it a bit weird (and disappointing) that a meteorological phenomenon is now so closely tied to LGBTQASDF that it can't simply exist as a rainbow. That's a level of marketing saturation that advertisement companies can only dream of.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear better shirts. Like this one. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these people know what country they're in?

And WTF?

Allowing this tournament to be held in a country like that?  Who doesn't know that's wrong?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I have to confess that I find it a bit weird (and disappointing) that a meteorological phenomenon is now so closely tied to LGBTQASDF that it can't simply exist as a rainbow. That's a level of marketing saturation that advertisement companies can only dream of.


Eh, it works both ways. A harmless stoner frog is now inevitably associated with neo-Nazis.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Do these people know what country they're in?

And WTF?

Allowing this tournament to be held in a country like that?  Who doesn't know that's wrong?


FIFA, obviously.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Do these people know what country they're in?

And WTF?

Allowing this tournament to be held in a country like that?  Who doesn't know that's wrong?


True, but the important thing is that rich assholes got their bribe money.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fail to understand why anyone would spend a dollar in that country. Nobody should be buying tickets, nobody should be going to these games, nobody should be booking hotel rooms.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was the head of CBS Sports I would fire him. He knew the rules before he entered the country and by pulling this stunt he put his life and the life of his coworkers at risk. What would have happened if Qatar thrown CBS Sports out of the country? Millions lost because of one idiot. I would tell him you are here to cover a sporting event not to be a political activist. If you want to be a political activist do so on your own time.

Would CBS allow a reporter to wear a MAGA hat?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: If I was the head of CBS Sports


It's a good thing you're not.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Gubbo: Qatar seems like a really shiatty place to be

It's like the Ohio of the Middle East


It can't be 'that' bad.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see that Qatar bribing their way into hosting the World Cup is working out even worse than people thought it would.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: If I was the head of CBS Sports I would fire him. He knew the rules before he entered the country and by pulling this stunt he put his life and the life of his coworkers at risk. What would have happened if Qatar thrown CBS Sports out of the country? Millions lost because of one idiot. I would tell him you are here to cover a sporting event not to be a political activist. If you want to be a political activist do so on your own time.

Would CBS allow a reporter to wear a MAGA hat?


low-quality-bait.bmp
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qatar frkkahs!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Imagine being so afraid of rainbows....
smh


Well, if you don't see rain very often, I can only imagine that a rainbow could be seen as...beautiful, and we can't have that.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Nice to see that Qatar bribing their way into hosting the World Cup is working out even worse than people thought it would.


And the folks who run Budweiser are *supremely* pissed off at Qatar *and* FIFA (Qatar for pulling that stunt with no beer in the stadiums, and FIFA for saying "Nothing we can do about it, guess you have to eat the losses on the product you sent to Qatar that you can't sell, rubes!").
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: knbwhite: Albert911emt: Check it out, conservatives, they hate the same people you hate!  Perfect location for a GOP retreat.

Eyeroll

Well, he's not wrong.


Yes, he's wrong. All that misplaced enmity is going give you an ulcer.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: Would CBS allow a reporter to wear a MAGA hat?


Honestly? Probably so at this point.
 
Oak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That does NOT ROCK, Qatar
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Support corruption and human rights violations or don't.
It's up to you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Such men need protecting.

One day, could be today, he could find himself in a bar talking with two girls he believes are from Scotland.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Such men need protecting.

One day, could be today, he could find himself in a bar talking with two girls he believes are from Scotland.



two girls one haggis?
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lots of Dodger fans in Qatar?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: BitwiseShift: Such men need protecting.

One day, could be today, he could find himself in a bar talking with two girls he believes are from Scotland.


two girls one haggis?


Lol, God imagine the smell. One girl eats a huge mouthful of haggis, then sticks her fingers down her throat and pukes it into the second girls mouth. Then the second girl spits it back into the first girls mouth, and swallows her own fresh mouthful of haggis, repeating the process.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dio - Rainbow In The Dark (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube PrBUjXaRSUQ
 
munko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
go ahead.  poke the bear.
 
