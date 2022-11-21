 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   To answer the burning question of our age: Here are the two reasons why lower Michigan will (probably) never experience six-foot lake-effect snow   (mlive.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG, I fell asleep and crashed my car into a snow bank reading that.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've experienced both of those lake-effect snows, fun when you're a kid.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent most of my life in South East Michigan (grew up in Ann Arbor, and went to school there), we don't get snow like the west side of the state or the northern lower peninsula. We still get a respectable amount of snow. I remember as a kid, it wasn't uncommon to have two feet of accumulation sometimes. Climate change has seemingly made our snowfall less extreme and given us mild winters, but we still get clobbered pretty good a couple of times a year.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference comes first in how long the cold air is traveling over the warm water. We meteorologists call this the "fetch."

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to go to the UP for that, been there done that...in October.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, the main one is low fetch/short-axis crossing of the winds? Yep.

There are two basic regimes for lake-effect snow. One involves long fetch, or having the winds run parallel to the long axis of the lake in question. The other is basically the opposite of that.

The long-fetch scenario is what Buffalo generally gets. It runs the winds along the warm lake for the maximum amount of time, and generally results in a single thick, intense band of snow continually being generated over the same spot for the entire duration of the event. This can also happen in northwestern Indiana and the extreme southwestern corner of Michigan, when north winds run down the long axis of that lake.

The short-fetch scenario is what the vast majority of Lower Michigan gets; it involves west winds blowing across the lake for a comparatively short distance/time. This results in many weaker bands of snow that cover a wider area.

Simplifying the whole thing down a lot, you could think of it as the same volume per hour of snow falling in both scenarios (the same lake and all other variables but the wind direction the same) but spread out across a vastly different square mileage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jean Shepherd - "The Great Indiana Blizzard"
Youtube kyRkWlLPcr8


Northern Indiana, southern Michigan.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because Ann Arbor is a whore
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's bad.

"First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature to the temperature around 10,000 feet up."

First issue, they give a range for the lake water temperature, but not the air temp 10,000 up. If the important thing is the difference, you have to give us that difference, or the two points so we can get an idea of the difference. But giving us just one point without the other doesn't really help us. So we need large contrast. What's large on this context? Air temp 10 degrees above water temp? 100? 1,000? No way to know.

And first, TFA then has another list that starts "first..." You can't have 2 firsts in a row. You can have multiple lists. You know first, second.... Then another first, second, etc. But don't start your article with "first" to make an initial point, then start a list with "first."
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lake Effect Snow gives the TV weather folks all kinds of fun here in the Cleveland area, or at least until the lake freezes and turns off the machine.  Their main source of fun is that they get to talk about absurd amounts of snow in the forecast.  But much like this article, it depends where you live.  In Cleveland, the snow belt goes from roughly the eastern most suburbs to the PA border and maybe 15 to 30 miles inland.  While they're busy getting snow measured in feet, the rest of us might not even see any.  Same thing in Buffalo, not everyone got 77 inches of snow.  Lake Effect is fickle and specific.  But when it hits, it's spectacular to watch.  Don't tell the weather person though, they can get lots of views with big snow in the forecast.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shapes. How do they work?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Notice that they were very careful to mention just lower Michigan

Fark user imageView Full Size



Actually while many parts of the UP get much more so over the year it's very rare that we'll get 50-70" in 2 days because Lake Superior doesn't get as warm as lakes Erie or Ontario so it's has to be really cold before we get anything like that.

No, what we get is a very long lake effect season because L. Superior rarely freezes over so a few weeks of sub zero weather would freeze the lower lakes stopping lake effect but Superior will remain unfrozen letting the lake effect machine go on for days, weeks as a time.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grew up in town north of Syracuse NY, while we didn't get six feet of lake effect a night, we did get anywhere from 2-12" a day every couple of days, and temps stayed cold all winter.  By January, you typically had 3-4' feet of snow in the back yard, and snowbanks on our street got comically large.

They don't seem to get that much these days--but the mid to late 80s were plenty snowy.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grew up in Traverse City in the 80s. We got some crazy blizzards.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah, I lived there as a small child.   I didn't realize the rest of the world didn't look like Hoth in the winter until later.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The scientific answer is because that entire state sucks ass.
 
Gramma
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm in lower Michigan and I hate snow.

Just wanted to announce that because we are in the  5-month long period of the year where I crab about the weather on a daily basis. I'm not working this week so I thought I'd announce it here.

Tomorrow Twitter will hear about it.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I've been to South Range! How many other farkers can say that?!.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I live in the Seattle area where it's not uncommon to go 3 or 4 years without any snow.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Used to live in the mitten. We got 72" of snow the second year I was there over the course of one month.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ann Arbor swallows, so there's no accumulation.
 
Gramma
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm going to bail on Michigan as soon as I retire. I plan for this to be my last winter here.  Seattle sounds nice, but I'm afraid with my retirement income and the housing prices, I'd be living in a van down by the river.  I'm hoping to go to Texas, although I may end up in Mississippi or Alabama, just for the lower costs.  Everyone else goes to Florida, but hurricanes aren't my thing.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are they trying to make fetch happen?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sure, the writing wasn't so great, but the article was otherwise informative, to the point, and lacking in the usual evangelizing.

Would read again.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Even the vans down by the river are too pricey these days.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TL; DR:  Wind

/I just made that up too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aw, geeze

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
