Look at the tag and test your intuition. Did a surgeon or sheriff say the following? -- "We've changed the looks of his groin forever, if you know what I mean"
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My answer depends on the tone of the statement; bragging or apologizing?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well if I'm wrong for giggling when an arsonist gets his dick blown off then I just don't want to be right.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Luke is now Lulu....if you know what I mean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: My answer depends on the tone of the statement; bragging or apologizing?


Bragging, clearly. The curious part here is that they shot him three times at waist level, and that the only injury to the cops was a "wrist injury."

Did a cop quick-draw on this guy because he was holding a gun?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brandon is channeling that cute girl from your 8th grade art class
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For once, this police shooting came out worse for him because he was white. If he was black, it would have only shot half his dick off.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I'm wrong for giggling when an arsonist gets his dick blown off then I just don't want to be right.


Yeah, it's hard to feel sympathy for an armed, clearly hostile arsonist, but, damn. From the sounds of it, though, he probably won't breed (any more... man, I hope he doesn't already have kids) so we're not in too much danger of the collective IQ in Florida sliding any further.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maga on Maga Emasculation is the name of my Henry Rollins spoken word homage
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was Grady Judd, local scumbag sheriff

I tried submitting a headline yesterday but was too lazy to come up with anything good
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga on Maga Emasculation is the name of my Henry Rollins spoken word homage


That's a version of "Low Self Esteem" I wanna hear... but I bet they don't cover "Turned On" the same way.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It was Grady Judd, local scumbag sheriff

I tried submitting a headline yesterday but was too lazy to come up with anything good


You can almost hear the Skoal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hans Moleman Man Getting Hit By Football
Youtube WUTVmuqviqE
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shot in the dick, and you're to blame
You gave arson a bad name
 
Vern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Noticeably F.A.T.: My answer depends on the tone of the statement; bragging or apologizing?

Bragging, clearly. The curious part here is that they shot him three times at waist level, and that the only injury to the cops was a "wrist injury."

Did a cop quick-draw on this guy because he was holding a gun?


Probably had something to do with the fact that he was allegedly throwing an incendiary device before they started chasing him. And then chased him for miles, shutting down parts of the interstate. And when he exited the vehicle he apparently had an ARmalite pattern rifle with a loaded magazine, and a loaded handgun on his hip.

Generally that's not how you exit a vehicle after the police have tried ramming your truck multiple times to get you to stop. I don't think they should really be joking about shooting his dick off, I mean that's just not cool, but the guy was kind of asking for it. And police generally don't have the best aim in the world, and pistol rounds drop pretty quickly. So maybe they did aim for center mass, and the bullets just dropped right into his lap.

I wonder what his thought process was when he got out of the truck. "I'm going to go down in a blaze of glory! People will remember me! Suicide by cop!"

Followed by "Oh shiat... you guys just shot my dick off! This is not how this played out in my head."
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, our intrepid Florida Man is an involuntary Trans?

/ Darwin FTW
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hell, I even knew which sheriff it was before I opened the link.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Were the brontosauruses okay?

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sheriff did.

/Did I win an Internet?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image 251x180]

Brandon is channeling that cute girl from your 8th grade art class


Oh, I thought it was one of those dudes from A Flock of Seagulls.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Were the brontosauruses okay?

[res.cloudinary.com image 640x360]


It's Dinosaur World. They were never OK.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Groin? This guy's dad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It was Grady Judd, local scumbag sheriff

I tried submitting a headline yesterday but was too lazy to come up with anything good


Relax, they'll get to your groin soon.
 
LuxAeterna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shot in the D**k (Official Music Video) - Key & Peele
Youtube F7FppXJ-3YY
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Taxi Driver (4/8) Movie CLIP - A Sick Passenger (Martin Scorsese Cameo) (1976) HD
Youtube X6frLQWOSlQ
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Marsellus Wallace approved.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, uh... Who was he throwing molotovs at?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: For once, this police shooting came out worse for him because he was white. If he was black, it would have only shot half his dick off.


Three-fifths.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I'm wrong for giggling when an arsonist gets his dick blown off then I just don't want to be right.

Yeah, it's hard to feel sympathy for an armed, clearly hostile arsonist, but, damn. From the sounds of it, though, he probably won't breed (any more... man, I hope he doesn't already have kids) so we're not in too much danger of the collective IQ in Florida sliding any further.


30-year-old in Florida?  He probably has grandkids.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's hoping he has not yet procreated because the world does not need any of the crotch fruit that this idiot would produce.
 
