(Some Guy)   $2,080 in cash, a $35 purse, and a $100 diaper bag stolen. In other news, there are $100 diaper bags   (sanatogapost.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, 32-year-old Perkasie resident, Credit card fraud, Troop K Barracks, incidents of thefts, 31-year-old, motor vehicles, Troopers  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, even the IBS set like a little fashion.  Designer Louis Shuitton and Dookie & Gabana bags are all the rage these days.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something well made but not by enslaved children in Indonesia is gonna cost a couple of bucks, subby. If you want your bag to last more than a year sometimes its better to real money for it.

/like the thing about cheap boots you have to replace being more expensive than higher priced good quality ones over a number of years
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everything with any sort of quality is very expensive subby.  particularly for new parents, as they'll buy any damn thing
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't believe someone would be surprised that there are $100 diaper bags.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Q) What are the Three worst choices on the Price is Right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People who have $100 diaper bags are the people who drop a loaded diaper in the parking lot next to Dollar General.  And they are very casually dressed.  Not Walmart styling at all.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey !   Shait,s expensive !
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any product intended for a new mother is significantly more expensive than what one might expect.
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$100? Seems kind of cheap for some of the ones I have seen, some of the clothes people dress their kids on are more expensive than what I wear and all the kid will do in it is throw up, poop, pee and spill stuff all over it. Some people do seem to have more money than sense.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone that leaves two grand in their car deserves to lose it.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just like a $500 stroller will last longer and work better than a $75 one, a $100 diaper bag is not only available, but better in the long run than the $25 Walmart garbage.

/pay once, cry once
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I can't believe someone would be surprised that there are $100 diaper bags.


I thought the joke was that Subby couldn't believe they could find one that cheap. I was quite surprised to see posts here taking it the other way.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ha, I just learned yesterday that those super fancy "high end" clothes that people pay $800 for a belt are actually just 65 bucks of materials and solid profit after that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is probably IIIA rated. You put the baby in it for safety.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey Julian, I forgot how much fun stealing from cars is!"

/Ricky
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
baby goat(ette) coming in april and so wife and i are shopping a lot lately, including a trip to "buy buy baby" yesterday. subby, if you think $100 is "expensive" for a diaper bag, well i've got some news for ya...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ha, I just learned yesterday that those super fancy "high end" clothes that people pay $800 for a belt are actually just 65 bucks of materials and solid profit after that.


You can't put a price on verbally abusing the art school intern until they suffer a panic attack.
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you left $2080 cash in car parked at a trail head.............here's your sign.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cheaper than the last diaper bag that made Fark
Fark user imageView Full Size


/get your own fetish
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$100 diaper bags are what you buy a Kohls, to be really expensive look at this for $1600:
media.gucci.comView Full Size


or this one for $2,500:
us.louisvuitton.comView Full Size


Or  this one for $4k+:
assets.hermes.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What?  $100 is reasonable.  It's either one $100 bag that will last a few years or 10 $20 diaper bags that last only a couple months each before falling apart.  Yes, some baby gear is WAY overpriced, but that bag is your lifeline to your sanity and to prevent your whole day from falling apart
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Hey, even the IBS set like a little fashion.  Designer Louis Shuitton and Dookie & Gabana bags are all the rage these days.


My wife had one from North Face that was relatively small--like purse-sized--and that was 15 years ago, and that one was $85. I can only imagine what the designer brands are commanding these days.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perkiomen: Gotta snatch 'em all
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Watubi: What?  $100 is reasonable.  It's either one $100 bag that will last a few years or 10 $20 diaper bags that last only a couple months each before falling apart.  Yes, some baby gear is WAY overpriced, but that bag is your lifeline to your sanity and to prevent your whole day from falling apart


Most people train their kids to not need diapers ASAP.  Then some don't.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Hide your valuables" is the worst advice. Leave them at home (or in safe-deposit box), or carry them with you if you are armed and prepared.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Most people train their kids to not need diapers ASAP.  Then some don't.


You're right. Melania had to carry a $200,000 alligator-skin Birkin diaper bag  with her whenever she traveled with TFG.

fashionmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$100 isn't that much for a decent bag.

Buy it cheap, buy it twice subby.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's been a hot minute since I've needed a diaper bag, but it seems like $100 would get you a decent bag from somewhere like Target. Not the cheapest shiat they sell, but far from the nicest stuff available. Like anything that you will need to use a lot and want to carry with you frequently, a good bag costs money. The cheapest one from Walmart will likely fall apart and need to be replaced before you're done with it, especially if you have multiple kids. Not to mention the frustrations that come with the really cheap models (Poorly designed, bad quality zippers that don't line up quite right, latches and clasps that don't stay closed, etc...)
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chevydeuce: Just like a $500 stroller will last longer and work better than a $75 one, a $100 diaper bag is not only available, but better in the long run than the $25 Walmart garbage.

/pay once, cry once


If you are smart, you get a nice $50-100 backpack with a lot of pouches/pockets that transitions from diaper bag, to general purpose toddler travel bag, to school bag.  Easy 5-10 years at least.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I can't believe someone would be surprised that there are $100 diaper bags.


Maybe subby thinks a diaper bag is a trash bag for diapers. Because otherwise they'd have to be awful, awful dumb to think that what's essentially a big handbag/purse/backpack for organizing your baby supplies while out and about couldn't be as much as $100 (which isn't really that much money). I'm sure Louis Vuitton sells ones for a lot more than $100.
 
dywed88
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: "Hide your valuables" is the worst advice. Leave them at home (or in safe-deposit box), or carry them with you if you are armed and prepared.


Sure, if you don't have to have it on you, it is better to just leave it somewhere relatively secure. But, if you have to have a bunch of money on you or something, keeping it out of view is a good start.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

