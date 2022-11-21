 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Former "Best of Phoenix Porn King" accused of pocketing his PPP instead of putting it to work at the "Pound Gym" like he said he would   (azfamily.com) divider line
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was hoping an entire Town would spring up around the gym
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: He was hoping an entire Town would spring up around the gym


See, and that's the sad bit. All these mom and pop business owners who think, "Gee, everyone I know loves yogurt!  Why isn't anyone coming to my yogurt store?"

9 times out of 10, these business owners don't think their cunning plan all the way through.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bob Crane?  DNRTFA
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got to "Jenna Jameson" and quit. I'm not gonna say what happened after that.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did you catch the table at the bottom showing how many loans were forgiven? What percentage do you think were outright fraud? I'm going with 30-40%, because folks knew the Fed didn't - and doesn't - have the people to investigate them all.

Drew should have tried for a couple more mods and servers.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: Did you catch the table at the bottom showing how many loans were forgiven? What percentage do you think were outright fraud? I'm going with 30-40%, because folks knew the Fed didn't - and doesn't - have the people to investigate them all.

Drew should have tried for a couple more mods and servers.


The sad thing is I know of actual struggling small business owners that could've used to help but couldn't figure out the paperwork. One of my subcontractors is the nicest person and could've used the extra money as the sole breadwinner but she felt like she would end up being screwed by it somehow. Which is understandable given how vague it was, especially in the early days. I tried to help her out with it but some people are really intimidated by government forms.
 
