(CNN)   Car crashes through Apple store like unwanted U2 album   (cnn.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At least one person is dead and16 people are injured," after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

Glad that made you feel better, you sociopathic bastard.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten that crap off my phone.

I assume it's fairly straightforward to do and takes three clicks, but that's more interaction with U2 than I'm comfortable with.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby is the devil and U2 is also a plane, that has crashed. So subby is double devil. Or something. Someone's a sociopath.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Know why all those people are in hospital?

Because they are without cell phones and the anxiety is killing them.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin'.  My iPhone crashes almost every morning and then pretends it's out of power until I reboot it yet again.
.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they try turning the store off and then on again?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I still haven't gotten that crap off my phone.

I assume it's fairly straightforward to do and takes three clicks, but that's more interaction with U2 than I'm comfortable with.


If you have the desire, then just try the internets. If you still haven't found what you're looking for, then maybe just hold off until New Year's Day.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

covfefe: "At least one person is dead and16 people are injured," after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

Glad that made you feel better, you sociopathic bastard.


Eh?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Know why all those people are in hospital?

Because they are without cell phones and the anxiety is killing them.


They might miss something important, or a new idea, on the pol-tab.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was Bono clapping again?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then am iPad-toting Zoomer walked up to the car with all the officiousness of a border patrol agent and asked if the driver had an appointment.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It has been determined that the cause of the accident was that it's very hard to get around there. It's where the streets have no name, and people get confused. Sucks, but true.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: They might miss something important


god forbid they can live without the latest Facebook or tic-tock posting.

all I know is my life does not revolve around social media. Fark, that's all.

and I only do it while I'm at work. I never Fark using my cell phone.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"unwanted U2 album"


Is there any other kind?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did the car hit existing customers as well as new customers?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Prof. Frink: They might miss something important

god forbid they can live without the latest Facebook or tic-tock posting.

all I know is my life does not revolve around social media. Fark, that's all.

and I only do it while I'm at work. I never Fark using my cell phone.


I am not on any social media, but I do use the fark mobile site. On a desktop computer.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is rapidly turning into "I don't even own a television" territory.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

433: This is rapidly turning into "I don't even own a television" territory.


The Switch has a built in screen
 
geggy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he failed to realize the dotted line was for walking.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think the guy lived there, so it was a sort of homecoming.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guess they didn't have a Gorilla Glass cover added onto the storefront once they bought it

Hope they had AppleStoreCare
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spinning car tire of death to replace beach ball
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Beatles owned an Apple Store....

Far as I know. No one has ever crashed into it.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
iAye Aye!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So much for the walled garden. Also, the driver was holding the steering wheel wrong.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/That's not an upside down exclamation mark.  Drat. A perfectly good Apple pun foiled by fonts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: The Beatles owned an Apple Store....

Far as I know. No one has ever crashed into it.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x627]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

433: This is rapidly turning into "I don't even own a television" territory.


When I Was Your Age
Youtube SnAF2o5y63w
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do you like them Apples?
 
drayno76
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Headline made me chuckle Subby, until I realized how long long ago, 2014 was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
