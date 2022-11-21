 Skip to content
(CNN)   Black Friday has kicked off early. Man, that never happens. Thank you, CNN, for keeping us infromed   (cnn.com) divider line
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, thank YOU, subby.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hahahahahahahahaahha CNN wants to be an influencer too guys! Or like an influencing team that has freelance influencers influencing the influences.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So racist.

/sarcasm
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x102]

Hahahahahahahahaahha CNN wants to be an influencer too guys! Or like an influencing team that has freelance influencers influencing the influences.


Try this hand lotion, it's endorsed by Jeffrey Toobin!
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rebecca Black - Friday
Youtube kfVsfOSbJY0


It's always Rebecca Black Friday
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Black Friday, the only Friday what is 25 days long
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not Christmas until Hans Gruber gets thrown out of Nakatomi Tower.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hard news
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who goes to stores in person on the Friday after Thanksgiving? Buy that shiat online.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image 425x102]

Hahahahahahahahaahha CNN wants to be an influencer too guys! Or like an influencing team that has freelance influencers influencing the influences.


More like an influenza.

/Influenception?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're expecting something big to drop on Friday.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the best time of year to go to the doctor, it's 30% off
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Who goes to stores in person on the Friday after Thanksgiving? Buy that shiat online.


Wanna cyber?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
