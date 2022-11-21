 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Good news, everyone. Thousands of blood donors, banned for over two decades due to possible mad cow disease exposure, can give again   (ksl.com) divider line
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About damn time. I'm B Positive and I used to donate all the time until one day they told me I couldn't do it anymore because I was stationed in Germany during the 80's. About 10 years ago I called the Red Cross and told them it had been over 30 years since I had been in Germany but they still said I couldn't donate. I asked if there were any tests to determine if I had contracted mad cow and they said, "Sure. We can detect it in a brain biopsy or during an autopsy." I wanted to donate but there are limits to how committed I am to helping out.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't step forward, there, homosexuals! You still have to jump through hoops.

I used to donate blood pretty regularly. Haven't in years because of this. I've never been HIV+; I've been married to the same guy for over 9 years; and we're monogamous.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know old this story is, but the RC has ok'd this for a couple of years now. I've been giving since july 21 and I was late to the party then. I had been inquiring every so often and was usually told no, till one day last year...
 
F. Denton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/DENNY CRANE
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Giving blood in this country is a joke. I tried to give blood when I was 18 years old during a high school blood drive for the seniors. The incompetent nurse couldn't find my vein, bruised my arm all up, I couldn't donate. Didn't think much of it and went on with life. 12 years later when I was 30 I tried to participate in a work blood drive. They told me I wasn't permitted to give. I am marked down on some register as "Problem donor, unable to give". I started arguing with them and explained the situation, they didn't care. The very loudly said in front of my coworkers that people only get listed as a Problem Donor if they act violent and unruly, or have something wrong with their blood like aids or hepatitis, or if the person is gay. They basically called my a liar, and now my co-workers think I'm a thug, am gay, or have a disease. I was PISSSED. Then just to see what would happen, I went to a blood donation center that was not Red Cross and tried to donate, and I was blocked there too. So apparently I can never donate blood or anything for the rest of my life all because a bad nurse sucked at her job.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife is thrilled. She spent a year in the UK and was banned due to proximity.

Last time I gave blood a VERY distracted and preoccupied nurse managed to step on the tube that carried the blood from my arm to the collector. The tube popped out of the stopcock that held the needle in my arm. That hurt a little, but more alarming was that it caused the now uncontained needle in my arm to shoot my life blood into the air about three feet. I sat there, watching my blood flow away, splashing down on my crisp white shirt.  I hollered, Miss! Miss!, NURSE!  Without turning around she said tersely - one moment, all right? So, I plugged the end of the needle with my thumb and said, hey, I think I'm in the process of bleeding out here.  Blood everywhere.

I got a T-shirt out of the deal.  Slightly nervous to give blood again. Rationally, I know lightening doesn't strike twice, but...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

