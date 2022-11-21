 Skip to content
(PsyPost)   Subby doesn't understand this headline, but that's probably only because he has neural gastric interoception   (psypost.org) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they just hate eating the same thing day after day

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/rumination-syndrome
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I, too, have an Amidala lodged in the middle of my brain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a pretty brainy article for Main.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. What am I supposed to do with this information?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This IS interesting.   I don't know how it helps treatment.  But it's interesting.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... this describes me right down to the core... Ruminative, depressed, treatment-resistant--NOT suicidal, so that's not the same--and life-long gastro-intestinal "issues" (too long to enumerate). I hope they do something with this information in the form of treatment or further study.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the Headline made my brain hurt.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gastric sensations are blunted and it's because the consumption too much processed foods, added sugar and alcohol

Take away these offenders and the problem gets better.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: "If you're depressed, then worrying about shiat all the time will give you an upset tummy."

So, don't be depressed.

/actual advice I once received
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo, is dumbass tag for subby?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm depressed, so i fart a lot? right? did i win?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Translation: "If you're depressed, then worrying about shiat all the time will give you an upset tummy."

So, don't be depressed.

/actual advice I once received


Damn, I never thought of that.  Thanks for sharing!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The gastric sensations are blunted and it's because the consumption too much processed foods, added sugar and alcohol

Take away these offenders and the problem gets better.


Actually too much happens because of the blunting.

When I eat after 15 hours the food taste better than when eating 3 times a day
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this hard to swallow. They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but I've always had good results going through the chest. I may have to eat my words, but I feel it in my bones.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and here I thought I was just gassy
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who score high on the scale report that they frequently engage in various types of rumination, such as thinking about their shortcomings, thinking about how alone they feel, and thinking "Why do I always react this way?"

It turns out that the solution to not being sad is to stop thinking about sad things. This changes everything!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a gut feeling you're right.  You've given me lot to digest.

/food for thought
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha hmmm...  ok, when I was ~35, I was going through a diagnosis for Crohn's, and while I cannot say I was exactly depressed, rumination does play a roll after  that as I also went through a divorce and then a girlfriend or 2 who might have been exactly like my ex in certain ways... took me a year or 4 to break that habit.  (I know why women may keep finding abusive partners as I did it myself...)  In any case, my Crohn's is pretty much in remission, and I'm not ruminating any more, at least not like that.  It was very different back then.

What I'm trying to say after all this is that yeah, I can believe this.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Translation: "If you're depressed, then worrying about shiat all the time will give you an upset tummy."

So, don't be depressed.

/actual advice I once received



Scrubs "Everything Comes Down to Poo"
Youtube 2BDd0XseGtU
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like a money-maker to me. "You've got abnormalities in your neural processing of gastric interoception, because you're a ruminative person."

/Country doctor: "Use this here salve for your ruminatism."
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It sounds like a money-maker to me. "You've got abnormalities in your neural processing of gastric interoception, because you're a ruminative person."

/Country doctor: "Use this here salve for your ruminatism."


No thanks.  It's snake oil or nothing.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can confirm. This is my experience nice to know others have had it as well. Mental health and gut health are intrinsically linked. Science has know this for a long time now.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception - or the ability to sense the internal state of your body.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"And then, of course, I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
 
Monac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

db2: Okay. What am I supposed to do with this information?


Ruminate on it, I guess.
 
