 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   America may be facing a national rail strike in as little as two weeks, surprising millions who had no idea we even had a national rail system   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Repeat, Trade union, largest rail union, Rail tracks, Rail transport, Strike action, tentative labor deal, Voting, Democracy  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 21 Nov 2022 at 12:36 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Georgia run off election?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How many times does Uncle Joe have to fix this for you?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mayo Pete really botched this. Next rpund of negotiations our executive branch should support the labor not the suits.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sure everyone knows now because of all the articles about Dark Brandon having already closed a deal on the thing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mayo Pete really botched this. Next rpund of negotiations our executive branch should support the labor not the suits.


It was the union negotiators who threw their union members under the train. The negotiators agreed to the proposal put forth that wasn't enough and wasn't what members wanted, and then they publicly stated their agreement and talked about how it was a "great deal", etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mayo Pete really botched this. Next rpund of negotiations our executive branch should support the labor not the suits.


Dems bad. Got it
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A laughable rail system, that makes third world countries look good.

Actual paper tickets, punched by a conductor, and some rail cars that are about as old as I am, but in much poorer condition.

Filthy stations, filthy people, it's the new greyhound.

I figure I can fly, but I'd rather not visit shiatholes.
 
FarkinCubsFan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was a time in this fair land, when the railroad did not run.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The good news is that traffic will be much lighter on our nation's congested train tracks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Congress could order the railroad workers to remain on the job or return to work.

Good ol' American Freedom.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Congress could order the railroad workers to remain on the job or return to work.

Good ol' American Freedom.


If the rail workers actually stick together, Congress can't order them to do shiat.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: A laughable rail system, that makes third world countries look good.

Actual paper tickets, punched by a conductor, and some rail cars that are about as old as I am, but in much poorer condition.

Filthy stations, filthy people, it's the new greyhound.

I figure I can fly, but I'd rather not visit shiatholes.


This is a negotiation for FREIGHT rail, not passenger service.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a shiat deal, I'm actually surprised that any of the unions ratified it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: UltimaCS: Congress could order the railroad workers to remain on the job or return to work.

Good ol' American Freedom.

If the rail workers actually stick together, Congress can't order them to do shiat.


Congress can and has decided that striking workers are now unemployed workers, if they say so.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a railgun strike.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Floki: AlphaG33k: A laughable rail system, that makes third world countries look good.

Actual paper tickets, punched by a conductor, and some rail cars that are about as old as I am, but in much poorer condition.

Filthy stations, filthy people, it's the new greyhound.

I figure I can fly, but I'd rather not visit shiatholes.

This is a negotiation for FREIGHT rail, not passenger service.


The passenger unions will strike in solidarity, so it's going to matter regardless.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Congress can and has decided that striking workers are now unemployed workers, if they say so.


Railroad workers are not government employees.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The passenger unions will strike in solidarity


The passenger unions are quasi-government employees on Amtrak and they have no right to strike.

What will happen is all other railroad employees will honor the strike, and that includes dispatchers on all the rail networks that Amtrak uses. Without dispatchers, Amtrak cannot run trains on those rails so all passenger routes will be canceled.
 
Bondith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Floki: AlphaG33k: A laughable rail system, that makes third world countries look good.

Actual paper tickets, punched by a conductor, and some rail cars that are about as old as I am, but in much poorer condition.

Filthy stations, filthy people, it's the new greyhound.

I figure I can fly, but I'd rather not visit shiatholes.

This is a negotiation for FREIGHT rail, not passenger service.


Probably still more comfortable than flying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I understand, the rail workers really don't have acceptable benefits.
If the railroads don't want to comply we could always nationalize them.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Floki: AlphaG33k: A laughable rail system, that makes third world countries look good.

Actual paper tickets, punched by a conductor, and some rail cars that are about as old as I am, but in much poorer condition.

Filthy stations, filthy people, it's the new greyhound.

I figure I can fly, but I'd rather not visit shiatholes.

This is a negotiation for FREIGHT rail, not passenger service.


It's a good thing that no passenger routes run on shared track, then.

Oh, wait.
 
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have offered imitation crab meat in the deal.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: The passenger unions will strike in solidarity

The passenger unions are quasi-government employees on Amtrak and they have no right to strike.

What will happen is all other railroad employees will honor the strike, and that includes dispatchers on all the rail networks that Amtrak uses. Without dispatchers, Amtrak cannot run trains on those rails so all passenger routes will be canceled.


Right of way maintenance, too.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET)"

goddammit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel bad that Ethan Suplee was cast as the scapegoat in Unstoppable. So many other actors could portray the apathetic type. Pauly Shore or Zach Galifianakis would have been perfect in the role.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I understand, the rail workers really don't have acceptable benefits.
If the railroads don't want to comply we could always nationalize them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/let's do it
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There will be only one winner if railroad workers go on strike - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: mrmopar5287: UltimaCS: Congress could order the railroad workers to remain on the job or return to work.

Good ol' American Freedom.

If the rail workers actually stick together, Congress can't order them to do shiat.

Congress can and has decided that striking workers are now unemployed workers, if they say so.
[Fark user image image 425x222]


Which would only make a national rail workers strike even more ugly than necessary.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The USA doesn't merely have a rail network it has the world's largest freight rail network. Yes, larger than China's. This plays into the strength of railroads. Trains are amazing at transporting huge volumes of material at medium speed.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
" President Joe Biden called those deals "a win for tens of thousands of rail workers and for their dignity and the dignity of their work." "

Sure, that is precisely why people are working./s
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn.  I'm taking an Amtrak ride from December 5 through December 9, my vacation for the decade.  Just give the workers their sick leave and reasonable scheduling that they've earned.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our freight rail is amongst the best in the world.

Our passenger service is pretty damn good along the NEC, which is really the only part of the country with the volume and distances where its fair to compare it to other nations. We can certainly improve on it, but we didn't have the luxury of rebuilding it all to modern standards in the 40s and 50s after the original stuff and everything around it was leveled during the war.

Your local commute stuff is on you and your state. I can walk from my house to 2 different train stations and have one seat rides to an extensive subway, or take it to the airport, or a ferry or take it to long distance rail. I can walk to about a half dozen buses if i want.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Our freight rail is amongst the best in the world.

Our passenger service is pretty damn good along the NEC, which is really the only part of the country with the volume and distances where its fair to compare it to other nations. We can certainly improve on it, but we didn't have the luxury of rebuilding it all to modern standards in the 40s and 50s after the original stuff and everything around it was leveled during the war.

Your local commute stuff is on you and your state. I can walk from my house to 2 different train stations and have one seat rides to an extensive subway, or take it to the airport, or a ferry or take it to long distance rail. I can walk to about a half dozen buses if i want.


I can walk from my house to a lot of alfalfa and cotton and bean fields and a lot of cattle pastures.  And pecan farms.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: Congress can and has decided that striking workers are now unemployed workers


If anyone terminated a wide swath of rail workers, it would still paralyze the rail network due to a lack of staffing. We can't just put national guard in charge of running trains and think it will work.

I have a mental fantasy of fired railroad engineers being their own "monkeywrench" gang that steps up and sabotages a huge swath of railroad motive power. Take locomotives out of service by breaking them. See what happens then.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.