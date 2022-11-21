 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Watch sells for titanic sum, still less valuable than space on a floating door   (bbc.com) divider line
16
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took things off of bodies floating
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that door would really float.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with a chunk of iceberg lettuce?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even waterproof.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: They took things off of bodies floating


The sunk ones were hard to reach
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you take things off bodies underground, you're a grave robber. If you take things off a body under water, you're James Cameron, or something. Yes, I know, the watch was retrieved for the owner's widow--that's actually a good thing. But a LOT of that stuff found its way onto the open market.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a lump of coal salvaged from the ocean floor.

Anyone want to buy it?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me n your mom
And some other whore
Floatin down the river
On a shiathouse door
Imma tie my pecker to my leg
To my leg
Imma tie my pecker to my le^g
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it a Timex?
 
morg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There wasn't any room, Subby, give it up.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
trafficsigns.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No images of the watch face?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They took things off of bodies floating


Nah, they didn't.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jack, reach out your wrist!
 
