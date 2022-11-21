 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Woman jailed for using drugs while pregnant files lawsuit against sheriff's office because she wasn't pregnant, no matter what her little kid squealed about at time of arrest   (al.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Republicans have found a way to make women second class citizens. Don't believe it? Try traveling from a Red State to a Blue State without a negative pregnancy test.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe if you're so irresponsible that you need social workers to try to keep from damaging your kids even further, you could consider staying off the drugs, even if you're not pregnant.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anybody who takes part in locking up a woman over a miscarriage, I just want you you know one thing: women have very good memories and can hold a grudge longer than any man.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Sheriff Investigator Brandi Fuller has been involved in "an obscene number of arrests for pregnant and postpartum women,"

Gotta win those Awards somehow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me wish this woman had a shotgun and an alibi.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please don't shoot my mom's unborn fetus!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CPS: What can you tell us about your mom?
Child: She's preggers again!
CPS: Come again?
Child: She's pregnant!  Again.
CPS: How do you know?
Child: Look how big her belly is!
CPS: The kid has a point, get the cuffs Lou...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Easy targets are easy.
If you can think of a better way to keep the kick backs from bond and for profit prison companies rolling in, I'd like to hear it then...
 
