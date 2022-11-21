 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Yes, hack the planet   (theguardian.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pics or it didn't happen...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amber Rayne alert.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
knifemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rise up in the cafeteria and stab them with your plastic forks!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
🙄
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...


nzherald.co.nzView Full Size


Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if what I saw was pornography.  Can you show it again, please?
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x183] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[Fark user image 730x387]


Holy shiat, it's like I'm 14 again, and I just got my first 28.8K modem.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Doesn't modern pornography fully embrace adoption? Stepdaughters, stepmoms and stepsisters seem to be very important participants in this artistic field.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[Fark user image image 730x387]


You got the original of that?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"


Looks like it says "Hot Porn Videos in Australia". It's literally the home page of PornHub...or so I'm told...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"


What I don't get is that's not Pornhub's current layout.  The title is under the videos, desktop and mobile formats.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The company also said it had captured "imagery of individuals"

So have I... so have I.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"

Looks like it says "Hot Porn Videos in Australia". It's literally the home page of PornHub...or so I'm told...


Oh good catch.  I totally didn't just go to a saved link direct to a video or anything.  Yeah that's just the main page.  I wonder if they clicked a specific video or just left it on the main page.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mrtraveler01: New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"

Looks like it says "Hot Porn Videos in Australia". It's literally the home page of PornHub...or so I'm told...

Oh good catch.  I totally didn't just go to a saved link direct to a video or anything.  Yeah that's just the main page.  I wonder if they clicked a specific video or just left it on the main page.


On the plus side, I am now much more familiar with the search results for "in Amsterdam" on ph
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"


hot _orn _ideos in _ustralia?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: bughunter: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[Fark user image image 730x387]

You got the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not mine
//credit goes to another farker
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"



Hmmmmmm...... Hot Pizza Vacation in Amsterdam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the company has since implemented further security measures.

And by further they mean any. 100:1 says this "hack" involved no hacking.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMGOm9E-HakThePlanet
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hacking, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's nothing. There's this one guy who makes my computer monitor play porn a couple times a day!  Like, every day!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's nothing. There's this one guy who makes my computer monitor play porn a couple times a day!  Like, every day!


Is that guy you?
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigChad: Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x183] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media.tenor.com image 498x219] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Hacking"

media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/Would be an effective anti-hacking tool against people with vertigo and/or epilepsy problems if you had to fly through a GUI like that while going through the file directory
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"

What I don't get is that's not Pornhub's current layout.  The title is under the videos, desktop and mobile formats.


Maybe it is their layout for the Land Down Under(tm) - where women glow and men plunder.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The transmission began at 9.23am, and remained on the large billboard for three and a half minutes, the company said."

Sounds about right.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rfenster: New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[nzherald.co.nz image 514x288]

Can't quite make out the video title..."hot P____ V____ in A_______"

What I don't get is that's not Pornhub's current layout.  The title is under the videos, desktop and mobile formats.

Maybe it is their layout for the Land Down Under(tm) - where women glow and men plunder.


The money shots come out counter clockwise?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: bughunter: edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...

[Fark user image image 730x387]

You got the original of that?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: BigChad: Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x183] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media.tenor.com image 498x219] [View Full Size image _x_]

"Hacking"

[media3.giphy.com image 340x293] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Would be an effective anti-hacking tool against people with vertigo and/or epilepsy problems if you had to fly through a GUI like that while going through the file directory


I'd just create a GUI interface using visual basic to track the hackers IP address
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Pics or it didn't happen...


That's LITERALLY the first thing that came to mind.

Also, you might have read this in Rob Lowe's voice.
 
