(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Actual headline: "Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say"   (cbs12.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ol' Donnie Trump sure is in a sticky situation this time. There's no way he wiggles out of this one.

/TFG wiggles out easily
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
KFC Secret Recipe Solved
Youtube UIcC4qLGFgM
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That looks like their already inside
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the recipe is not stored at the restaurant level of business, I'd be surprised if the restaurants don't simply receive premixed bags of seasoning so that info stays secret.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought he knew what one of those herbs and spices was.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Burger King Steals From McDonald's
Youtube Lag2vDx2faQ


Learn from a king, Florida Man.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cash box and the safe, not so much, detectives say.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Salt, pepper, paprika, onion/garlic powder, salt, salt.
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Salt, pepper, paprika, onion/garlic powder, salt, salt.


You said salt thrice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Salt, pepper, paprika, onion/garlic powder, salt, salt.


You said salt three times.

I like salt.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Pretty sure the recipe is not stored at the restaurant level of business, I'd be surprised if the restaurants don't simply receive premixed bags of seasoning so that info stays secret.


Can confirm.

/worked at KFC in high school
//got fired but that story is for another time
///deserved it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: TheCableGuy: Pretty sure the recipe is not stored at the restaurant level of business, I'd be surprised if the restaurants don't simply receive premixed bags of seasoning so that info stays secret.

Can confirm.

/worked at KFC in high school
//got fired but that story is for another time
///deserved it


Should add:

////nothing to do with username
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

I have no breading recipes.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/the secret ingredient is tribble.
 
