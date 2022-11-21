 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero The Colorado Spring Nightclub shooting could have been much worse, but two patrons tackled the gunman, disarmed him, and beat him into submission with his own gun   (npr.org) divider line
66
    More: Hero, Sexual orientation, Transgender, Colorado, Hatred, Hate crime, Colorado Springs, Transgender Day of Remembrance, Hate speech  
66 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clubbers gonna club.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So those two drink for free now, right?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taken down by the people you hate. Burn in hell
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire their restraint that they only put him in the hospital and didn't kill him.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We fight back.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

troyz99: We fight back.


I lived in Chicago from 01-04 originally in a neighborhood called Lakeview which was directly adjacent to Chicago's equivalent of Dupont Circle in DC or the Castro in SF.   In  '02 here had been a rash of attacks on people coming out of gay nightclubs in the area, and I started seeing recruiting posters all over the neighborhood for "the Pink Pistols"  a neighborhood watch kinda thing that actively patrolled while armed (back in those pre  Heller days, you had to be a cop  or licensed security guard or something similar to carry)

Couple weeks after those flyers went up, the problem magically vanished
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


Well these folks have actually faced adversity. Cowardly cops only cause adversity.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


Well you have to remember, those clubgoers weren't slowed down by all that heavy tactical gear and body armor
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not fark with people who have spent their whole lives facing open bigotry and violence and even death just for being who they are.  They got decades of pent up frustration coiled up and ready to kick ass all over the shop if you come at them like that.  Those two should get free drinks for life anywhere they damn well please, and I hope the shooter dies in prison.  Horribly, of an agonizing disease.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more effective than 400 LEOs outside a Texas elementary school
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly it takes a good guy with a bad guy's gun to beat a bad guy with a gun.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


there is a bear arms joke in here somewhere.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen nearly enough made of the fact that the guy was charged with 6 felonies in either 2020 or 2021 but the charges were never prosecuted.

And the murderer is the son of california republican Randy Voepel, who described the january 6 insurrection as "the first shots against tyranny".
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beating someone with their own gun should be SOP for anyone involved in a shooting of this type and also with unintentional discharges.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there some significance to leaving a box of donut holes?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Drags can hold their own in a fight.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, patrons in a gay nightclub did what an entire police force in a small mid-western Texas town were too chickenshiat to do.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I haven't seen nearly enough made of the fact that the guy was charged with 6 felonies in either 2020 or 2021 but the charges were never prosecuted.

And the murderer is the son of california republican Randy Voepel, who described the january 6 insurrection as "the first shots against tyranny".


sorry grandson, not son. either way i want to know who in colorado springs Randy Voepel (R) called.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I haven't seen nearly enough made of the fact that the guy was charged with 6 felonies in either 2020 or 2021 but the charges were never prosecuted.

And the murderer is the son of california republican Randy Voepel, who described the january 6 insurrection as "the first shots against tyranny".


wearing dog tags
Asm. Randy Voepel wants audit of Liberty Healthcare over SVP placements
Youtube MEn06aRJh2s
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: And the murderer is the son of california republican Randy Voepel, who described the january 6 insurrection as "the first shots against tyranny".


A Republican supports violence and murder and insurrection, you say.
They sound like people who do not support the law or law enforcement.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to make a joke about how these people infringed the shooter's rights to express his constitutional rights and that infringement should result in their arrest, but we live in a nation where that might actually happen and i am almost certain my post would be seen as legit and not as sarcasm, so i won't make it.

Instead I will say way to go heroes, and yea, gay men and women have spent their entire lives fighting, you think you got some new garbage to push their way?  You got something original to say?  LGBTQ+ have seen you before, they heard your stupid ass comments -  you are boring and old and tired and no one is scared of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad guy with a gun stopped with good guys/girls/others with fists.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ALWAYS known MFers with Domestic Violence stuff.

It's almost like someone should do something about it.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


Well, it helps not to be piss-pants cowards who'd rather dick around on their phones than stop a classroom full of little kids from being literally torn to pieces by an AR-15. If they'd rushed in there, why, they might have been shot at! That would have been just terrible! Good thing those 3rd graders absorbed all the bullets. Those officers were able to go home to their families that evening. The little kids couldn't, but who cares about them?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job , could have been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor and the Colorado Springs police chief press releases both acknowledged the fact that this was an attack on the LGBT community and thanked the two heroes for preventing even further bloodshed.

The mayor and Congressional Representative did neither of those and just thanked the brave cops for responding bravely.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
weed clipper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magorn: Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?

Well you have to remember, those clubgoers weren't slowed down by all that heavy tactical gear and body armor


Or checking their social media.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


Could not do and prevented others from doing.

There's that part too.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait they beat him with a pistol or an AR or both. I'm confused by the statement. Hopefully it's both you could really put a hurt on with a rifle butt, even the glass nylon AR style with padding.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guns are for people who can't get the job done with their bare hands.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


Roomful? More like two or three.

"At least two people helped subdue the gunman..."
 
firefly212
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


We've gotten in more fights than you realize. Cops don't protect us, and half the time, cops are gonna side with whoever attacked us. When there was a Klan meeting on the OSU Stillwater campus and I led the effort to get decking funds removed from the fraternity that hosted it back around 2000, my first car got torched, and my apartment was broken into. The first thing the cop said, as he stepped in and saw the swastikas and klan circle logo thing spray painted on my wall was "you know we're never gonna know who did this."

Especially for the middle-aged/older gays like me, we've had to literally and physically fight a whole bunch more times than we'd like. I've lost more than I've won, and even after getting jumped (north florida) by 3 who left me for dead with a fractured skull at the end of it (I made a rookie mistake, left a gay bar in a bad part of town alone), I'm not gonna stop living my live and hide at home.  So, for a bunch of us, the choice has always been that we go out, and risk a fight, or we hide at home. Cops, OTOH, are a bunch of pussies who work in a job that isn't even top 10 for danger (https://www.invictuslawpc.com/most-dangerous-jobs-osha/ ), demand high paychecks, then demand we spend millions of dollars on military equipment to assuage their delicate flower feelings, and even then, will murder or attempt to murder entire crowds of people based on even the slightest hint of danger (https://www.denverpost.com/2022/08/16/denver-police-lodo-shooting-video/).
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Congrats on grabbing this guy. When seconds count, cops are minutes away. Citizens need to be ready to deal with maniacs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


No. It only took two.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: I want to make a joke about how these people infringed the shooter's rights to express his constitutional rights and that infringement should result in their arrest, but we live in a nation where that might actually happen and i am almost certain my post would be seen as legit and not as sarcasm, so i won't make it.

Instead I will say way to go heroes, and yea, gay men and women have spent their entire lives fighting, you think you got some new garbage to push their way?  You got something original to say?  LGBTQ+ have seen you before, they heard your stupid ass comments -  you are boring and old and tired and no one is scared of you.

[Fark user image 221x192]


I agree.

I once had the privilege of living next door to an older gay couple. The two men were born in the fifties and met in the seventies and had been a monogamous couple for forty years. And they could kick your ass. anyone's ass.
 
xalres
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?


The reason people become cops is to push people around under the color of state authority, and to brutalize (or worse) whoever they see fit to brutalize at any given moment. Nobody joins up with law enforcement to actually help or protect people.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I admire their restraint that they only put him in the hospital and didn't kill him.


As I said in the other thread, I wish they'd done some permanent damage to him... hammer out his teeth with his own gun, gouge out one of his eyes... let's get some public suffering happening when these assholes dare show themselves and try to harm innocent people.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
See, responsible gun owner.
Now if we only had laws and enforcement of laws to keep guns away from crazy people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yay for them but (._.) that they had to do it to begin with.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: hammer out his teeth with his own gun, gouge out one of his eyes... let's get some public suffering happening when these assholes dare show themselves and try to harm innocent people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Police are still investigating the gunman's motive and whether the attack constitutes a hate crime."

It's not a hate crime. It's terrorism. Throw him in a hole.

If you let the police decide they'll find it to be community service from a good guy with a gun.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Guns are for people who can't get the job done with their bare hands.


A good guy who pistol whips someone with their own gun is still a good guy with a gun.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So those two drink for free now, right?


If there's any justice in this world, they'll never have to pay for another drink as long as they live.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

firefly212: Private_Citizen: So, you're saying a room full of unarmed LGBTQ people were able to do what a hundred heavily armed Texas cops couldn't do?

We've gotten in more fights than you realize. Cops don't protect us, and half the time, cops are gonna side with whoever attacked us. When there was a Klan meeting on the OSU Stillwater campus and I led the effort to get decking funds removed from the fraternity that hosted it back around 2000, my first car got torched, and my apartment was broken into. The first thing the cop said, as he stepped in and saw the swastikas and klan circle logo thing spray painted on my wall was "you know we're never gonna know who did this."

Especially for the middle-aged/older gays like me, we've had to literally and physically fight a whole bunch more times than we'd like. I've lost more than I've won, and even after getting jumped (north florida) by 3 who left me for dead with a fractured skull at the end of it (I made a rookie mistake, left a gay bar in a bad part of town alone), I'm not gonna stop living my live and hide at home.  So, for a bunch of us, the choice has always been that we go out, and risk a fight, or we hide at home. Cops, OTOH, are a bunch of pussies who work in a job that isn't even top 10 for danger (https://www.invictuslawpc.com/most-dangerous-jobs-osha/ ), demand high paychecks, then demand we spend millions of dollars on military equipment to assuage their delicate flower feelings, and even then, will murder or attempt to murder entire crowds of people based on even the slightest hint of danger (https://www.denverpost.com/2022/08/16/denver-police-lodo-shooting-video/).


Stonewall commemorates the day when a bunch of gay people had enough of being harrassed and decided to beat the crap out of the NYPD riot squad who came to raid their bar.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monocultured: "Police are still investigating the gunman's motive and whether the attack constitutes a hate crime."

It's not a hate crime. It's terrorism. Throw him in a hole.

If you let the police decide they'll find it to be community service from a good guy with a gun.


It's Colorado Springs LEO p- oh. hell, any LEO really....they will work it down to the brave gunman was pre-emptively standing his ground agains the two assailants who took his gun in the future  - furthermore the club goers are going to be charged with assault on a gun.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monocultured: If you let the police decide they'll


hire him
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shinji3i: The governor and the Colorado Springs police chief press releases both acknowledged the fact that this was an attack on the LGBT community and thanked the two heroes for preventing even further bloodshed.

The mayor and Congressional Representative did neither of those and just thanked the brave cops for responding bravely.

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


Lamborn is irredeemable shiat but Suthers has praised the heroes in the club. Suthers isn't nearly as bad as most local republicans.

https://krdo.com/news/top-stories/2022/11/21/colorado-springs-mayor-john-suthers-delivers-update-on-lgbtq-nightclub-mass-shooting/
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean a semi-automatic with a detachable magazine?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Barricaded Gunman: hammer out his teeth with his own gun, gouge out one of his eyes... let's get some public suffering happening when these assholes dare show themselves and try to harm innocent people.

[Fark user image 850x1041]


I don't equate "lower classes being randomly machine-gunned" with "took a pistol off a guy after he fired it into a crowd, then I used it to savagely beat him unconcious."
 
