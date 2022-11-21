 Skip to content
Grab your emotional support squirrel, because Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology is now available on Amazon
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right, the seventh annual Fark Fiction Anthology is now live on Amazon!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Trade Paperback
Kindle Edition

The editors have brought us twenty-six of the best new short stories written by Farkers, including science fiction, fantasy, humor, horror, and suspense! With more fiction than an Elon Musk business plan, more mystery then what the mods get up to after dark, and definitely funnier than the politics tab, it's over three hundred pages of the best of the best of what Fark can come up with! And even better, all proceeds from this anthology will once again go to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital, so even if you can't read you can support a good cause!

As always, huge thanks to everyone who helped out this year, from editors to every submitter, even those who didn't make it in! Without you all, none of this would be possible. Thanks!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year when we launch an anthology, I like to give the authors and editor who help support this project the chance to stand up and take a bow for the good work they've done. I'll start off: I'm Brian Bander, author of 'The God Function' in the Mystery, Suspense, and Thriller tab. I hope you enjoy it!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Awesome. I only recently discovered this. And St. Jude? Sold. Bravo, you fantastic Farkers. Can't wait to see what you've come up with.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Does it have a section about when blockchain will eat your children??
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Does it have a section about when blockchain will eat your children??


Or at least your children's college funds.
 
