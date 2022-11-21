 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Two prison guards testify that prisoner is a great guy who participates in Bible study and therefore should get a light sentence in the murder of his mother during which he posed for selfies with her corpse   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
32
    defendant David Sumney, half-sister Ellen, motherMargaret Sumney, first-degree murder  
32 Comments
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fairness, he is unlikely to kill his mother again, subby.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size


*click*

Farking called it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: [encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com image 850x1133]

*click*

Farking called it.


Oh fark off
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like he is starting a great relationship with god. Best to arrange a meeting as soon as possible.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So did he get 7 years, or 20-40? I don't speak lawyer.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why should reading terrible fiction be a reason for leniency?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A defense expert said that the defendant had taken a very high dose of Adderall, causing diminished mental capacity.

Don't you hate it when you're 10 hours deep into a Wikipedia binge and mom keeps interrupting you with dumb crap like "you have to eat and shower!" Then after killing her, you gotta make sure to take thorough pictures at all angles. A couple hundred just to make sure you have at least one for every possible holiday card, even though you've never actually sent one.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sounds like he is starting a great relationship with god. Best to arrange a meeting as soon as possible.


I agree.  50,000 volts should do the trick.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one who reads the Bible could be an evil man!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's studying the Bible. We'll, no violence there at all. Has he gotten to the part where the bear eats the children?
 
Klivian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In my experience there is an inverse relationship between Bible reading and being a good person
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He reportedly faces a pending case for allegedly waterboarding and strangling an ex-girlfriend in a hotel room in July 2019. She survived.

He sounds nice. Did you notice he reads the Bible?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Two jail staffers testified that defendant Sumney was a model inmate and participated in Bible studies with other prisoners."

Bible studies... 🙄

Imagine for a few moments if someone testified in court on behalf of someone who murdered his mother and sought leniency for him because he participated in a literary criticism class with other prisoners.

THAT is what Bible Studies is! It's a literary criticism class with the Bible as the only text studied, one where the book could at best be described as a book of historical fiction.

Such a defense would be laughed out of court.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klivian: In my experience there is an inverse relationship between Bible reading and being a good person


AKA If there's a fish on the van door, you're about to go through some things.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
277 photos
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In fairness, he is unlikely to kill his mother again, subby.


That is legitimately taken into account in some cases where those adjudicated Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity (or equivalent sentences) when determining when they can reenter society. Certain risk assessment tools factor in if a particular delusion is fixated on a particular person. For instance, let's say that someone that is having delusional thoughts think that the "CIA" is after them...anyone could be a member of the CIA, therefore higher risk chance. If someone think that their mother is a demon or angel sent as a test and ONLY has those beliefs about that particular person...much lower risk if let out.

I'm not an expert, but my wife is a forensic psychologist that has done hundreds and hundreds of evals and we talk a lot about her work because it's fascinating. Nothing that would violate ethical considerations, mind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm for rehab but Bible study is not that.
I could get behind a licensed mental health professional using religious studies as part of a comprehensive program, some people do want or even need that guidance but it can't be compulsory and certainly not in lieu of.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He reportedly faces a pending case for allegedly waterboarding and strangling an ex-girlfriend in a hotel room in July 2019"

Nice guy, obviously.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I say we make him resurface the entirety of Ken Ham's stupid ark.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: He's studying the Bible. We'll, no violence there at all. Has he gotten to the part where the bear eats the children?


Spoilers! Geeze.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So did he get 7 years, or 20-40? I don't speak lawyer.


I think you're eligible for parole in 1/3 of your sentence. So if he gets 20, 7; if he gets 40, 14.


Shamrock1: 277 photos


Adderall is a helluva drug.
 
Horizon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is spectacularly vindictive.
 
Klivian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for rehab but Bible study is not that.
I could get behind a licensed mental health professional using religious studies as part of a comprehensive program, some people do want or even need that guidance but it can't be compulsory and certainly not in lieu of.


There are absolutely situations where religious programs are compulsory. Look into child protection cases where one or more parent has an alcohol problem. AA gets made a mandatory part of their reunification plan. It's absolutely heinous
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klivian: In my experience there is an inverse relationship between Bible reading and being a good person


Alleged Bible reading.  Noisy fundies are notorious for not reading the Bible.

/And reading a few verses out of context during a devotion does not count as reading the Bible.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Floki: "Two jail staffers testified that defendant Sumney was a model inmate and participated in Bible studies with other prisoners."

Bible studies... 🙄

Imagine for a few moments if someone testified in court on behalf of someone who murdered his mother and sought leniency for him because he participated in a literary criticism class with other prisoners.

THAT is what Bible Studies is! It's a literary criticism class with the Bible as the only text studied, one where the book could at best be described as a book of historical fiction.

Such a defense would be laughed out of court.


Well maybe an Ayn Rand book club in an Idaho jail? That might work.
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for rehab but Bible study is not that.
I could get behind a licensed mental health professional using religious studies as part of a comprehensive program, some people do want or even need that guidance but it can't be compulsory and certainly not in lieu of.


No, no, no, no.  Religion has no place in a modern world full of science.  Get rid of all religions and turn every religious building into a legitimate community center of some sort that actually improves said community.

/and oh yeah, religions far and wide cover up and even promote child rape
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klivian: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for rehab but Bible study is not that.
I could get behind a licensed mental health professional using religious studies as part of a comprehensive program, some people do want or even need that guidance but it can't be compulsory and certainly not in lieu of.

There are absolutely situations where religious programs are compulsory. Look into child protection cases where one or more parent has an alcohol problem. AA gets made a mandatory part of their reunification plan. It's absolutely heinous


Plus you get punished for "not accepting a higher power", which means you get punished for not accepting that there is a deity controlling you. That should certainly be illegal.

/I also have a feeling that certain AA group directors would fail certain applicants if they are or become a different religion than what the group director is trying to push them towards
//Like if an AA member was born as or converted to Islam, Judaism, Buddhism or anything other than Christianity during their time in the program, the group director would be upset and tell the Judge the person didn't "participate"
 
camarugala
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: He's studying the Bible. We'll, no violence there at all. Has he gotten to the part where the bear eats the children?


How about when Lot throws his virginal daughters to the angry crowd to be raped thus distracting them from the newcomers who are really angels disguised as men? I always thought that was a really good vacation Bible school story. And then when they get to the park where Lots daughters turn the tables on him? Oh, boy! That's some good family fun right there, literally.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ghostface wanted for questioning
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like how he's hiding behind Adderall to cover up meth use.  If the story about Mom wasn't enough, the closer where he strangled and waterboarded his gf should do it.  As a recovering drug abuser who has owned up and done his time for shiat I did on drugs, these people who use drugs and alcohol as a mitigating factor disgust me.  There were always lines I didn't cross. And having seen plenty of people go into, and back out of, recovery, I can say that if you're a violent, family robbing POS on dope, you were a POS before dope and you will likely always be a POS.  Drugs and alcohol should enhance a sentence, not mitigate it. I didn't do dope because I have a farking allergy or mommy hurt my feelings, I did dope because it felt good. Selfish behavior.  Was always surprised at it being a plus 1 in court.

/End rant
//Execute him
///277 times
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess it's not always Sunney... in Philadelphia.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Klivian: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for rehab but Bible study is not that.
I could get behind a licensed mental health professional using religious studies as part of a comprehensive program, some people do want or even need that guidance but it can't be compulsory and certainly not in lieu of.

There are absolutely situations where religious programs are compulsory. Look into child protection cases where one or more parent has an alcohol problem. AA gets made a mandatory part of their reunification plan. It's absolutely heinous

Plus you get punished for "not accepting a higher power", which means you get punished for not accepting that there is a deity controlling you. That should certainly be illegal.

/I also have a feeling that certain AA group directors would fail certain applicants if they are or become a different religion than what the group director is trying to push them towards
//Like if an AA member was born as or converted to Islam, Judaism, Buddhism or anything other than Christianity during their time in the program, the group director would be upset and tell the Judge the person didn't "participate"


I had an AA group leader in Marietta refuse to sign my attendance slip because I wouldn't recite their mumbo jumbo.  PO tried to violate me, judge asked her what country she thought she was in.  No more AA.
 
