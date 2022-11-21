 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Turns out Brits don't like British tourists in Britain, specifically the Cornish don't like the "f***ing emmets," the latter being people who ask 'why haven't you got this?', 'why haven't you got that?'   (euronews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And skip the Cheese Shoppe
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At one level you have friends, then you have guests, then you have tourists, then you have bloody tourists, then you have f***ing emmets. You can quote me on that," Bell said in an interview with local news organisation Cornwall Live.

This guy is our spirit animal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and don't stay here. The owner is a bit looney.

unravellingtravel.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like America - the buck-toothed hicks always object vigorously to their betters coming round and giving them money.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went there and I couldn't find a single wall made of corn. The whole thing is a scam.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: "At one level you have friends, then you have guests, then you have tourists, then you have bloody tourists, then you have f***ing emmets. You can quote me on that," Bell said in an interview with local news organisation Cornwall Live.

This guy is our spirit animal.


too right!  I went from "wait, this is the head of the tourism council?!" to "oh yeah, I'll follow this guy into a fire" just by reading the article.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: and don't stay here. The owner is a bit looney.

[unravellingtravel.com image 850x589]


don't mention the war. I did once, but i think i got away with it.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust the water there.  Why else would their chickens be so small?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: don't mention the war. I did once, but i think i got away with it.


One of the best episodes of any sitcom....
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus, what do they have so bad against the singer for Triumph?  Still pissed off about the Lucas Electrics?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they run out of pasties?
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That was because in about 1976 I was walking through Falmouth and these wonderful young men from Birmingham asked me where the nearest Indian restaurant was. Naively, I answered the question correctly to the best of my knowledge at the time, which was Plymouth.

"That's why there's a dent in my nose. I think they thought I was taking the Michael. So I wasn't very happy about visitors for a while."

I mean, there's inside jokes, and then there's... this. What does this even mean?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.


If the US beats Wales in a few hours, then they don't deserve to be their own country.

/I've never seen so much US talent that I had so little faith in
//usually I don't have faith b/c there's no talent in the first place
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Just like America - the buck-toothed hicks always object vigorously to their betters coming round and giving them money.


I am from Boston, where the buck-toothed hicks come to vacation. As far as I am concerned they can stay home and keep their money.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: taking the Michael.


Definition of take the Michael. take the Michael. verb. to mock, to make fun of. Origin: lengthening of 'take the mickey' I wish you kids weren't always taking the Michael out of one another!
 
docmattic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: "That was because in about 1976 I was walking through Falmouth and these wonderful young men from Birmingham asked me where the nearest Indian restaurant was. Naively, I answered the question correctly to the best of my knowledge at the time, which was Plymouth.

"That's why there's a dent in my nose. I think they thought I was taking the Michael. So I wasn't very happy about visitors for a while."

I mean, there's inside jokes, and then there's... this. What does this even mean?


https://www.phrases.org.uk/bulletin_board/1/messages/2402.html

"take the mick/mickey/michael -- vb. British -- to mock, deride, poke fun at. These expressions are milder versions of 'take the piss.' Unbeknownst to most users, they employ rhyming slang: Mickey is short for a mythical 'Mickey Bliss,' providing the rhyme for 'piss.' 'Michael' is a humorous variant. The phrases, like their more vulgar counterpart, have been in use since the 1940s."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: steklo: and don't stay here. The owner is a bit looney.

[unravellingtravel.com image 850x589]

don't mention the war. I did once, but i think i got away with it.


pay no attention. he's from Spain.
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: I went there and I couldn't find a single wall made of corn. The whole thing is a scam.


Have you been to Wall Drug?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: jso2897: Just like America - the buck-toothed hicks always object vigorously to their betters coming round and giving them money.

I am from Boston, where the buck-toothed hicks come to vacation. As far as I am concerned they can stay home and keep their money.


Well, that's how most humans are - narrow, provincial, and ignorant of their own self-interest.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.

If the US beats Wales in a few hours, then they don't deserve to be their own country.

/I've never seen so much US talent that I had so little faith in
//usually I don't have faith b/c there's no talent in the first place


So you're going to let territorial sovereignty depend on the outcome of a sporting event?
Hmmmmm.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.


And what about the so-called United States? They clearly aren't, the way they bicker with each other all the time. It's a blatant falsehood!

Oh, and don't even get me started on airline food! Are they serving us the edible parts of a plane? No? Then you can't call it that!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python at Hollywood Bowl -- The holiday
Youtube vQODVsl5pFY
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair knight, be ye a knight of Cornwall? Whereby ask ye it? said Sir Tristram. For it is seldom seen, said Sir Sagramore, that ye Cornish knights be valiant men of arms; for within these two hours there met us one of your Cornish knights, and great words he spake, and anon with little might he was laid to the earth.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They go on holiday and become upset at the food being a different shade of brown than back at home.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the cycling holidaymakers keep falling off when the pump gets caught in their trouser leg.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docmattic: imashark: "That was because in about 1976 I was walking through Falmouth and these wonderful young men from Birmingham asked me where the nearest Indian restaurant was. Naively, I answered the question correctly to the best of my knowledge at the time, which was Plymouth.

"That's why there's a dent in my nose. I think they thought I was taking the Michael. So I wasn't very happy about visitors for a while."

I mean, there's inside jokes, and then there's... this. What does this even mean?

https://www.phrases.org.uk/bulletin_board/1/messages/2402.html

"take the mick/mickey/michael -- vb. British -- to mock, deride, poke fun at. These expressions are milder versions of 'take the piss.' Unbeknownst to most users, they employ rhyming slang: Mickey is short for a mythical 'Mickey Bliss,' providing the rhyme for 'piss.' 'Michael' is a humorous variant. The phrases, like their more vulgar counterpart, have been in use since the 1940s."


Not autocorrect for Mickey?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: jso2897: Just like America - the buck-toothed hicks always object vigorously to their betters coming round and giving them money.

I am from Boston, where the buck-toothed hicks come to vacation. As far as I am concerned they can stay home and keep their money.


Which farking Boston you live in?  Cause in *my* Boston, the hicks either go to Florida or Providence.  According to our government, if you aren't visiting family from within the state, you're from rich white states like NY, NH, or CT.  Boston is too expensive by far for "hicks."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deadsanta: TheRealSecurb: jso2897: Just like America - the buck-toothed hicks always object vigorously to their betters coming round and giving them money.

I am from Boston, where the buck-toothed hicks come to vacation. As far as I am concerned they can stay home and keep their money.

Which farking Boston you live in?  Cause in *my* Boston, the hicks either go to Florida or Providence.  According to our government, if you aren't visiting family from within the state, you're from rich white states like NY, NH, or CT.  Boston is too expensive by far for "hicks."


Farkers like to pretend they're against gentrification, but the truth always sneaks out in threads like these.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I visited the UK in 2001. Took one of those tour busses around the southern areas.

Pre-planed routes so that as soon as we got off the bus, they rushed us into the local gift shops.

We were able to find our own places to eat during lunch and then jump back on the bus, to the hotel of the evening and then we were able to see whatever town we were in that night on our own.

Most places treated us yanks ok, but every once in a while, we would go into a place, and we would get the evil eye.

These local gift shops depend on the tourist trade. You would think they would like it when the tour bus stopped in front.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My people.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Which farking Boston you live in?


I farking lived in Allston/Brighton amid Boston College, Boston University, and every other farking college in the area. From Marathon Monday to Labor Day it is a tourist nightmare. After Labor Day you have the leaf peepers which is even worse. "Hey, kids look a yellow leaf".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: I visited the UK in 2001. Took one of those tour busses around the southern areas.

Pre-planed routes so that as soon as we got off the bus, they rushed us into the local gift shops.

We were able to find our own places to eat during lunch and then jump back on the bus, to the hotel of the evening and then we were able to see whatever town we were in that night on our own.

Most places treated us yanks ok, but every once in a while, we would go into a place, and we would get the evil eye.

These local gift shops depend on the tourist trade. You would think they would like it when the tour bus stopped in front.


a little ditty I wrote about visiting London...


Four Days In London
Youtube 7zYxIqeuKd8
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner:

Farkers like to pretend they're against gentrification, but the truth always sneaks out in threads like these.

Why would I be against gentrification, my family has been squatting on shiatty parking lots in Boston since like 1934, we only get paid out if the neighborhood "gentrifies."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say what you want about the Cornish, but their hens are game
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What are you going on about?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.

And what about the so-called United States? They clearly aren't, the way they bicker with each other all the time. It's a blatant falsehood!

Oh, and don't even get me started on airline food! Are they serving us the edible parts of a plane? No? Then you can't call it that!


"My fiancé and I booked a twin-bedded room but we were placed in a double-bedded room. We now hold you responsible for the fact that I find myself pregnant. This would not have happened if you had put us in the room that we booked."
 
Veloram
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.


Well they certainly didn't achieve hegemony because they had popular ideas.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe they could hock pa's toolbox

/we're closer now than ever before
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.

And what about the so-called United States? They clearly aren't, the way they bicker with each other all the time. It's a blatant falsehood!

Oh, and don't even get me started on airline food! Are they serving us the edible parts of a plane? No? Then you can't call it that!


I'm largely fine with some version of that as well, but this thread is about England.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: but this thread is about England.



And did those feet in ancient time
Walk upon England's mountains green?
And was the holy Lamb of God
On England's pleasant pastures seen?
And did the Countenance Divine
Shine forth upon our clouded hills?
And was Jerusalem builded here
Among these dark satanic mills?
Bring me my bow of burning gold
Bring me my arrows of desire
Bring me my spear! O clouds, unfold
Bring me my chariot of fire!
I will not cease from mental fight
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand
Till we have built Jerusalem
In England's green and pleasant land

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Carling Black Label sunbeds
Youtube LuIJqF8av6I
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Cornish and the English are both British but the English think the Cornish are also English annnnnnd there's your trouble.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can we just stop with this whole England scam? They clearly can't handle being a country.  Split the territory up and give it to newly independent Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  The English are clearly too stupid to have their own country.


Split them up & stick 'em in other countries' museums.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Few places like stereotypical British tourists.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Few places like stereotypical British tourists.

[i.redd.it image 492x1474]


and all the explanation for Brexit you need is right there.
 
