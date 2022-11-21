 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Happy National Beheading and Dismemberment Day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Ginger, Gingerbread man, Gingerbread, Molasses, Cookie, National Gingerbread Cookie Day, Cake, favorite food of an Armenian monk  
•       •       •

880 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 21 Nov 2022 at 10:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi official smiles big 😃
[Clicks]
😠
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll beheading to the grocery store later.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eat me.
 
Markus5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please don't ask Roseanne to participate.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Eat me.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't thanksgiving on Thursday?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Isn't thanksgiving on Thursday?


Not in Canada
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mmmm gross.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Don't care. Funny gif is funny.
 
red5ish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*Only available in certain states.
 
freidog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*Grabs Viking battle axe, - which I of course have handy at my desk at work, who wouldn't*
*clicks article*
Oh.  Well, OK; I guess that's fun as well.
 
shabu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Our lab/shepherd mix had her back left leg amputated prior to our rescuing her. Objectively the best dog I've ever cared for, and the missing leg doesn't slow her down in the least. I love watching the joy on her face when she runs. Women and children have a tendency to say "Awwww" out loud when they see her, and she will take every opportunity to chase the sympathy and affection and petting like it was a piece of steak.

We got her this sweater because she'll never get the joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm still saving up for Disembowelment Day.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yikes - thought even more nastiness was going down in Iran.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [media.tenor.com image 206x206] [View Full Size image _x_]
Don't care. Funny gif is funny.


I love the whole 'jazz hands' at the end.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Erma Gerdd: [media.tenor.com image 206x206] [View Full Size image _x_]
Don't care. Funny gif is funny.

I love the whole 'jazz hands' at the end.


Yep. That's the part that gets me every single damn time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I eat my gingerbread men "to the pain".

Fark user imageView Full Size


First the feet below the ankles. Then the hands at the wrists. Next the nose. The next thing will be the left eye followed by the right. The ears I keep.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time for me to split
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be about what happens to the losing teams in Qatar.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was hoping for mudbugs.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)
Youtube auzfTPp4moA
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You're a monster!" Still the best scene from Shrek.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.