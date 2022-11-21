 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Bison spreading as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship, powerful allegory   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: How?


Well, when a mommy bison and a daddy bison love each other very much....
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedPhoenix122: [img.memegenerator.net image 820x358]


Done in one.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's new hubby (a First Nations dude) worked on getting a herd established in Manitoba in the 80s.

//CS, eh?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome.  Bison is delicious and having the population recover means more opportunity to sustainable harvesting and marketing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison for centuries set rhythms of life for the Lakota Sioux and many other nomadic tribes that followed their annual migrations. Hides for clothing and teepees, bones for tools and weapons, horns for ladles, hair for rope - a steady supply of bison was fundamental.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better late than never. Even better that someone Native who was forced into government schools is here to see this. We owe our Native people much more.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedPhoenix122: [img.memegenerator.net image 820x358]


Get the lights...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't mind some geneticists working on passenger pigeons as well. Imagine birds blotting out the sun.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wouldn't mind some geneticists working on passenger pigeons as well. Imagine birds blotting out the sun.


Interesting global-warming strategy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedPhoenix122: [img.memegenerator.net image 820x358]


spreading on his onlyfans
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for geneticists to deliver us the Beeson.

/imagine how many flowers a 1,500 lb insect-mammal could pollinate each day
//no i haven't considered the 'bouncing off the windshield at 75 mph' problem yet. give me time
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you thought manspreading was awkward...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm still waiting for geneticists to deliver us the Beeson.

/imagine how many flowers a 1,500 lb insect-mammal could pollinate each day
//no i haven't considered the 'bouncing off the windshield at 75 mph' problem yet. give me time


Feature, not a bug. It's a speed mitigation technique.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: How?


A healthy adult bison really does not have any predators. Bears and wolves will only go for a baby, a VERY unhealthy adult or an elderly bison.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gameshowhost: I'm still waiting for geneticists to deliver us the Beeson.

/imagine how many flowers a 1,500 lb insect-mammal could pollinate each day
//no i haven't considered the 'bouncing off the windshield at 75 mph' problem yet. give me time

Feature, not a bug. It's a speed mitigation technique.


What do you mean it's not a bug? It says insect right in the second sentence. You need to hone your taxonomic skills.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gameshowhost: I'm still waiting for geneticists to deliver us the Beeson.

/imagine how many flowers a 1,500 lb insect-mammal could pollinate each day
//no i haven't considered the 'bouncing off the windshield at 75 mph' problem yet. give me time

Feature, not a bug. It's a speed mitigation technique.


ok i can accept that line of reasoning
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: [Fark user image 288x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


Street Fighter Red Tape: M. Bison
Youtube HYDza1iznhI
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: How?


How..
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You'd think they would know how a highly communicable virus can rip through a tight-knit group.

Except this time it'll be brucellosis not smallpox.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: European settlers destroyed that balance when they slaughtered the great herds.

well, maybe....
 
aug3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I call them murder goats. Sometimes they just be bouncing around having a grand old time, then the murdering begins
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: FTFA: European settlers destroyed that balance when they slaughtered the great herds.

well, maybe....


FTFL:  "habitat degradation"

so same cause, different mechanism
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not living in balance caused the Bison demise. Our western world doesn't even begin to address this problem. The latest round of climate talks rendered payments to poor countries. Rich countries aren't going to change anything we're doing now but we'll pay you for the right to continue the destruction. Once they accept the money we're doomed.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Couple of places I drive by enroute to deliveries. Landowner(s) have got themselves a herd and I thick its pretty damn cool to see bison up next to the fence along the road grazing and getting their pictures taken.
 
