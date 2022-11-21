 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Today in "I can't believe it's not MadLibs": Former Jet2 worker and partner ran illegal black market baby scan clinic in lockdown   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby scan clinic?  Once again, Simpsons did it first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/lots of right wing Easter eggs in The Simpsons
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So what do those untrained vanity scan clinics do when the scan shows a baby with half a brain?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So what do those untrained vanity scan clinics do when the scan shows a baby with half a brain?


Photoshop a MAGA hat on it?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just stuck at the mental image of a stranger walking up to you in a trenchcoat and whispering "Psst. Hey. You need a baby scanned? Real cheap..."
 
ieerto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the Jet2 scanned yor baby
 
Bungles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm curious what exactly the market for rented ultrasound equipment is? Who is their usual customer?
 
dletter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jet2?

Baby Scan Clinic?

/obviously I'm not British
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, someone medical walk me through this, because I cannot parse this.

Ultrasounds, unless done intravaginally, are done outside the body. Literally every ultrasound I've been witness to has been "perfectly safe. Zero chance of harming the baby or mother".

So what possible "horrendous risk" were the expectant mothers in? Was the goop they used past the expiration date or something?

/Seriously, I can't see the harm here.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Okay, someone medical walk me through this, because I cannot parse this.

Ultrasounds, unless done intravaginally, are done outside the body. Literally every ultrasound I've been witness to has been "perfectly safe. Zero chance of harming the baby or mother".

So what possible "horrendous risk" were the expectant mothers in? Was the goop they used past the expiration date or something?

/Seriously, I can't see the harm here.



For one, it was during lockdown, pre-vaccination, and with zero of the sanitation done in actual medical settings.
 
