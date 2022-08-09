 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 271 of WW3: Interesting. Germany has offered to help Poland defend its airspace with fighter jets and anti-missile systems after last week's deadly missile incident near the Ukraine border. ACHTUNG, it's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers, Russia, goals of Russia, Kiev, possible war crimes, support of Ukraine, change of the Ukrainian government  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Germany has offered to help Poland defend its airspace with fighter jets and anti-missile systems..."

What the hell. Why not? What could possibly go wrong?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Du·ma/ˈdoomə/ nounnoun: Duma; plural noun: Dumasa legislative body in the ruling assembly of Russia and of some other republics of the former Soviet Union.A duma is a Russian assembly with advisory or legislative functions. The first formally constituted state duma was the Imperial State Duma introduced to the Russian Empire by Emperor Nicholas II in 1905. The Emperor retained an absolute veto and could dismiss the State Duma at any time for a suitable reason.DumbAss: Okay, the etymology of this transliteration is probably questionable. You got a problem with that? Really? Anyone? Come at me bro!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hundreds dead a day, otherwise a trickle of damage. What is today's 30 day rolling average of 584 as a percentage of the total Orc troops?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back near the beginning of the invasion, when it wasn't clear what long-term support for Ukraine would even look like, I still thought that it would be needed.  I worried about the endurance of political support.  I still worry.  I have been writing my local, and giving the party money, because they have been supporting Ukraine.  I think the words are as important as the money (but the money gives weight to the words, of course).  I'll give more when I get home.

But it raises the question of the relative value of $$ in support of Ukraine via the different means (food, clothes, energy security initiatives, weapons, whatever).  Of course everyone who is supporting does so in a way that they feel is the best.  And deciding the relative value can only be done once you have decided what is the most important.

I suppose that we really cannot know what exactly is the most important, although we can guess more-or-less intelligently and make bets of a sort.  And we do know that more support is better.

So, thanks, Oneiros, for the list you so painstakingly maintain.  That list, and the example it provides, is itself an important thing.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.


"Sure it was turkey bacon, but hey..."

/Morning all!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our anti-tankers at work 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyTr0Ywuln
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 21, 2022

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
56m
The town of Synkivka has been liberated by Ukrainian forces.
(North east of Kupyansk)
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 12 to November 18 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How lies destroy armies - Lies, coverups, and Russian failures in Ukraine
Youtube Fz59GWeTIik
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.

"Sure it was turkey bacon, but hey..."

/Morning all!


I have a Muslim coworker who swears Turkey bacon is the best invention ever.
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Norm Macdonald on Germany
Youtube uXdtafGdIVM
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
VE VER INVITED! PUNCH VAS SERVED!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So they got That invitation in writing this time right?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
UkraineWorld
@ukraine_world
·
1m
Luxembourg is sending is sending additional High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister for Mobility and Public Works 
@Francois_Bausch
says that Luxembourg will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
 
usahole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flab: Public Call Box: fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.

"Sure it was turkey bacon, but hey..."

/Morning all!

I have a Muslim coworker who swears Turkey bacon is the best invention ever.


Poor fella
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just my admittedly kaputt German humour, but the plot of Germans being in Poland, like, militarily *and* by invitation, is prime sitcom material.

/don't mention the war
 
caira
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flab: Public Call Box: fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.

"Sure it was turkey bacon, but hey..."

/Morning all!

I have a Muslim coworker who swears Turkey bacon is the best invention ever.


I once was staying at a very nice hotel in a Muslim country, and spent an embarrassingly long time staring at a sign at the breakfast buffet reading "Beef Bacon", wondering why there was only one type of meat nearby.  (In my defence, it was a breakfast buffet and I hadn't had any caffeine yet.  It tasted fine.  Not as good as good bacon, better than bad bacon.)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flab: Public Call Box: fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.

"Sure it was turkey bacon, but hey..."

/Morning all!

I have a Muslim coworker who swears Turkey bacon is the best invention ever.


Muslim drummer I played with a while back felt the same about turkey pepperoni - he knew a place that would make pizza with it specifically to serve the local Muslim community.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russia accusing Ukraine of executing prisoners means the Russians executed their own troops to frame Ukraine forces.

/obvious Russian behavior is obvious
 
caira
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Maybe it's just my admittedly kaputt German humour, but the plot of Germans being in Poland, like, militarily *and* by invitation, is prime sitcom material.

/don't mention the war


"Pleased to meet you, Mr Brzęczyszczykiewicz!  Why, yes, they have given us language classes.  How is the weather in Mszczonowieścice?"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Maybe it's just my admittedly kaputt German humour, but the plot of Germans being in Poland, like, militarily *and* by invitation, is prime sitcom material.

/don't mention the war


I don't know, but there is probably a long German word for it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Germany has offered to help Poland defend its airspace with fighter jets and anti-missile systems..."

What the hell. Why not? What could possibly go wrong?


N.A.T.O.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, the rate at which these assholes are losing multi million dollar pieces of equipment is astonishing.

Like, if the US lost 280 aircraft in less than a year, what caused it would be the basis for war movies for the next 2 decades.

Nearly 3,000 tanks? farking 7 of them in one day?

Maybe my gauge is off, in my time in the AF we (to mean my unit) only 'lost' 1 jet and that was due to something kind of unforseeable maintenance-wise, and even then nobody died.

I can only imagine russia is going to go the way of japan when this is all through, a total reversal of their culture and spawn really weird sex stuff that the rest of the world will likely revile (and therefore will attract the worst of humanity).
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: danny_kay: Maybe it's just my admittedly kaputt German humour, but the plot of Germans being in Poland, like, militarily *and* by invitation, is prime sitcom material.

/don't mention the war

I don't know, but there is probably a long German word for it.


It's been mentioned.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some vicious lies by Western sources, Russian armed forces are not attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the intent of causing a massive man-made nuclear disaster. Through the long history of both the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, no intentional nuclear disasters have ever been caused, just as no intentional ecological disasters, humanitarian crises, attempts at genocide, interplanetary diplomacy debacles, or . . . *touches earpiece* I'm being told . . . really? I did not know that. Huh. Uh, moving on.

* Please note: any attempts at tarring Russia with France's mocking reputation for military surrenders are missing the point. While France may have been forced to surrender to Hitler's Nazi Germany after Dunkirk, our proud military forces will never be allowed to surrender no matter what idiotic defeat they might suffer. As supporting evidence, please note that the 114th Motor Rifle Division did not lay down their arms after their vicious beating at the hands of Miss Olga's fourth grade class on their field trip, and the newly raised 89th Conscript Battalion still marches with their heads held high even following their bloody decimation by truck load of rubber chickens. We salute you, brave soldiers of Russia!

* Rumors that the stolen Ukrainian raccoon has managed to capture a T-72 tank and destroy a significant portion of the 14th Engineering Battalion's headquarters are false. There are no reputable reports of raccoon-based violence in that area in the last week.

* With our nation banned from competing in this year's FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Culture has announced the start of a new season of the traditional Russian team sport of Blyaat Ball. As all sport aficionados know, this fascinating competition traces its lineage back to 1148, the year after the founding of Moscow, when Prince Yuri Dolgorukiy hurled a burning goat carcass filled with broken vodka bottles through the window of his lover and burned a quarter of the city down. The opening game and the celebratory Goat Thumping Festival will be on Tuesday Night, and the Moscow Fire Department is already on standby.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.


I picked up donuts this morning, but they were out of chocolate long-johns. Accordingly, I burned the place to the ground.

Kiddies are in the coffee pool, playing with the goth dogs, who are feigning disinterest as all good goths do. The cats, being cats, don't need to pretend to be indifferent.

Tracianne's post party punch reminds me of the concoction I made in my early teens, with a little bit of everything from my parents' liquor cabinet. I do mean everything- whiskey, vodka, gin, vermouth, kahlua, creme de menthe, brandy, apple schnapps and goldschlager, all in equal quantities. Probably kept me from appreciating hard liquor until into my 30s.
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia Likes Friendly Fire | If They don't fight they go to prison
Youtube Ca8MGpCe5vs

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
20 Nov: LAST CHANCE. Culmination of the FOREST BATTLE in Luhansk | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube E0OnEzwSYxg

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

caira: Brzęczyszczykiewicz!


I still remember how to pronounce that, even though I took Polish like 15 years ago.

If you want to give your face a workout, try learning a language that has consonant sounds not in your native language.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Hope returns to Kherson after Russian forces leave
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

grumbleputty: fasahd: For those of you bringing cats to attend the meeting, there are new rules in place. All cats must wear rubber boots while in the hall. Like a bowling alley, we will provide rental paw ware at a reasonable cost, and there is no additional charge for the disinfectant flea spray. Proceeds are going to A Ukrainian animal fund. The goth themed rave party with dogs in dance cages can go on in the atrium, but please keep it kid safe/respectable. We have a 'hunch bowl' treat from left over bottles of Tracianne's party, and bacon was on sale this morning. Things are looking good this week.

I picked up donuts this morning, but they were out of chocolate long-johns. Accordingly, I burned the place to the ground.

Kiddies are in the coffee pool, playing with the goth dogs, who are feigning disinterest as all good goths do. The cats, being cats, don't need to pretend to be indifferent.

Tracianne's post party punch reminds me of the concoction I made in my early teens, with a little bit of everything from my parents' liquor cabinet. I do mean everything- whiskey, vodka, gin, vermouth, kahlua, creme de menthe, brandy, apple schnapps and goldschlager, all in equal quantities. Probably kept me from appreciating hard liquor until into my 30s.


Oh man, you didn't need to set that fire - I have some long johns we can share - most of them have even been washed.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some vicious lies by Western sources, Russian armed forces are not attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the intent of causing a massive man-made nuclear disaster. Through the long history of both the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, no intentional nuclear disasters have ever been caused, just as no intentional ecological disasters, humanitarian crises, attempts at genocide, interplanetary diplomacy debacles, or . . . *touches earpiece* I'm being told . . . really? I did not know that. Huh. Uh, moving on.

* Please note: any attempts at tarring Russia with France's mocking reputation for military surrenders are missing the point. While France may have been forced to surrender to Hitler's Nazi Germany after Dunkirk, our proud military forces will never be allowed to surrender no matter what idiotic defeat they might suffer. As supporting evidence, please note that the 114th Motor Rifle Division did not lay down their arms after their vicious beating at the hands of Miss Olga's fourth grade class on their field trip, and the newly raised 89th Conscript Battalion still marches with their heads held high even following their bloody decimation by truck load of rubber chickens. We salute you, brave soldiers of Russia!

* Rumors that the stolen Ukrainian raccoon has managed to capture a T-72 tank and destroy a significant portion of the 14th Engineering Battalion's headquarters are false. There are no reputable reports of raccoon-based violence in that area in the last week.

* With our nation banned from competing in this year's FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Culture has announced the start of a new season of the traditional Russian team sport of Blyaat Ball. As all sport aficionados know, this fascinating competition traces its lineage back to 1148, the year after the founding of Moscow, when Prince Yuri Dolgorukiy hurled a burning goat carcass filled with broken vodka bottles through the window of his lover and burned a quarter of the city down. The opening game and the celebratory Goat Thumping Festival will be on Tuesday Night, and the Moscow Fire Department is already on standby.


I swear it's like you've got these planned out months in advance
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: caira: Brzęczyszczykiewicz!

I still remember how to pronounce that, even though I took Polish like 15 years ago.

If you want to give your face a workout, try learning a language that has consonant sounds not in your native language.


Ah yes, the simple matter of pronouncing "czyszczyk"

shis-shik?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's far too early for anything but coffee.  This thread went to bacon and donuts very quickly.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Germany has offered to help Poland defend its airspace with fighter jets and anti-missile systems..."

What the hell. Why not? What could possibly go wrong?


Once all the Germans were warlike and mean
But that couldn't happen again
We taught them a lesson in 1918
And they've hardly bothered us since then!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: So they got That invitation in writing this time right?


I was looking for that Country Ball joke, but couldn't find it.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mobilized Russian Soldier Escaped The Front And Telling His Story In The Intercepted Phone Call
Youtube FybR6q3Dv-A
 
mederu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: "Germany has offered to help Poland defend its airspace with fighter jets and anti-missile systems..."

What the hell. Why not? What could possibly go wrong?


family guy road to europe (german guide)
Youtube 2i-MfRDLpVI

/We were invited!
//Punch was served!
///Check with Poland!
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.