(Medpage Today)   Sobriety is not for everyone. Ask your doctor if sobriety is right for you. Better yet, ask if sobriety is right for your doctor   (medpagetoday.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Side effects may include extra pocket money, increased confidence when driving at night, the ability to enjoy sweets, stronger sex drive, and the ability to drive others home from events without fear of legal consequence.
YMMV
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sobriety is OK. Beats waking up on the floor.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality is for people who can't handle alcohol/drugs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one drawback to sobriety is that if you stay mostly sober, but have a beer or two Saturday night, you'll have violent flatulence for the next day or two because your body stopped being accustomed to beer.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem drinking is a real problem for medical professionals, because all the licensure forms discourage trying to get help.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Side effects may include extra pocket money, increased confidence when driving at night, the ability to enjoy sweets, stronger sex drive, and the ability to drive others home from events without fear of legal consequence.
YMMV


i use my extra pocket money for beer, so i dont have to care about any of those other things
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvquotes.coView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that shirt subs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dated a girl who was friends with a family that invited us to a hockey game.
They wanted to pick us up on the way to the game.
The dad was a heart surgeon and he downed a six pack of bud while driving us to the game which took about 45 minutes.
Didn't even offer me one.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I struggled internally with my drinking, but there were few external consequences.

Yes there were. They may have been masked by a lucrative profession, supportive family, and a good exercise regimen, but they were there.  The lede he buries is that he's a full- blown alcoholic. I'm happy for him that he figured this out and got on the right side of it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Dated a girl who was friends with a family that invited us to a hockey game.
They wanted to pick us up on the way to the game.
The dad was a heart surgeon and he downed a six pack of bud while driving us to the game which took about 45 minutes.
Didn't even offer me one.


I've been sober 11 months and even I will admit there's a difference between alcoholism a lack of manners.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember some 80's movie about being a medical student and on the first day they tell the incoming students, "welcome to the profession with the highest rate of alcoholism, divorce, and suicide." I don't know if that's true but I could see how dealing in peoples' pain, suffering, and ultimately death would take its toll resulting in an escape to the bottle.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sobriety is not for everyone

If it was, there wouldn't be a Fark.com.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i pick up shifts at a detox facility in town.  i'm working Wednesday morning/afternoon and Friday afternoon/evening this week.
it's gonna be bonkers this holiday weekend.  plenty of repeat clients and several first-timers who will sleep on our bogus mattresses and eat our just substantial calories for the first time.
hopefully, they'll recognize that they should seek appropriate care and adjust accordingly.  hopefully.
there is a quite a continuum of drinkers out there and plenty of us lie about how much we drink and/or how much we crave it like that doc.
most of us adults drink a couple and cease because we like to not fight with our peeps and like to get things done the next day.
and some of us have no internal governor when we start and it ends up the same each/every time...painfully.
i do my best to remain detached when i see ordinary people suffering in an extraordinary manner.
and it hurts.
be safe this week brothers and sisters.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I struggled internally with my drinking, but there were few external consequences.

Yes there were. They may have been masked by a lucrative profession, supportive family, and a good exercise regimen, but they were there.  The lede he buries is that he's a full- blown alcoholic. I'm happy for him that he figured this out and got on the right side of it.


I get where he's coming from with the use of 'external' though.  I.e. he was not losing his job, his family, he wasn't too wasted to do shiat reasonably, he wasn't drinking in completely inappropriate situations, etc.  There were plenty of internal consequences, sure.  Can't be helped when you're using anything like that all the time.  But external ones can be pretty limited if you manage it assiduously.  Still farking you up, it's just that what others can see of the consequences is limited and usually socially acceptable.  In that sense, he saw few external consequences

/once again doesn't mean there aren't consequences or that it's a great idea of some such shiat
//just that he managed to keep it down to a dull roar that didn't completely and obviously ratfark his life
///or the lives of others - so hey at least there's that - there are alcoholics that can, but most fall off that cliff eventually
////sounds like he saw that cliff edge approaching and took appropriate action
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to quit drinking.  I've done it hundreds of times.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The one drawback to sobriety is that if you stay mostly sober, but have a beer or two Saturday night, you'll have violent flatulence for the next day or two because your body stopped being accustomed to beer.


Violent Flatulence is the name of my Beastie Boys cover band.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: I remember some 80's movie about being a medical student and on the first day they tell the incoming students, "welcome to the profession with the highest rate of alcoholism, divorce, and suicide." I don't know if that's true but I could see how dealing in peoples' pain, suffering, and ultimately death would take its toll resulting in an escape to the bottle.


That was from the movie Gross Anatomy and yes all that is very true, today, as it was then.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: NM Volunteer: The one drawback to sobriety is that if you stay mostly sober, but have a beer or two Saturday night, you'll have violent flatulence for the next day or two because your body stopped being accustomed to beer.

Violent Flatulence is the name of my Beastie Boys cover band.


Now do "Classical Gas".
 
Broktun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: Problem drinking is a real problem for medical professionals, because all the licensure forms discourage trying to get help.


Last I heard (2020) all states except for 1 have a program to help without licensing boards getting involved.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Having tried sobriety, I can't in good conscience recommend it to anyone not suffering major liver or kidney disease.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A lot of people have a nemesis that seems unbeatable.

16 years ago, after a 6-year relationship with meth, I quit it. After a year, I barely ever thought about the drug that had been part of my life for so long. I'd gained a lot of weight, but I'm naturally chunky, and I was still healthier than before, and my head was more or less screwed on straight.

I felt lucky, like I'd gotten away with something.

9 years ago I quit a three decade pack-a-day smoking habit. So ingrained had been my smoking that I chose to use a nicotine patch on airplane flights over spending the entire time wanting to die. After a year, I was happier and healthier (and yes, heavier). I barely thought about smoking, even after drinking. Sometimes I'd dream that I smoked a cigarette, but the reaction was always "WTF are you doing moron? Put that out!"

4 years ago I quit drinking. I lasted a little longer than a year, and I never stopped wanting a drink. After a year I felt cranky and irritable and out of sorts (but I lost some weight). I went back to it, partly because I was disappointed that time did not cure this ailment, as it did the other two. When I try quitting again, it's going to be with a support group behind me, because this thing is bigger than I am, where the other two highly-addictive drugs were not, for whatever reason.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What really helped me kick drinking & smoking 9 years ago was realizing the wealthy rely on the working poor and middle classes slowly dying from petty vice supplied by corporations they own. 'Work hard, play hard" is how they get you to just barely reproduce your existence and die off so your kids can go to the front of the same line and make them more money. They want you drunk, depressed and penniless. It makes them richer.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Dated a girl who was friends with a family that invited us to a hockey game.
They wanted to pick us up on the way to the game.
The dad was a heart surgeon and he downed a six pack of bud while driving us to the game which took about 45 minutes.
Didn't even offer me one.


That's ridiculous.

You'd think a surgeon could afford decent beer.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Life would be better if people didn't consume alcohol.  It's statistically tied to many harmful data points that society is trying to clean up.  The most common contributing factor is alcohol.
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quitters never win, and winners never quit.
 
