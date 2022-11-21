 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Supreme Court rules that 16- and 17-year-olds should have the right to vote   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Let me finish. I'm a person. Bret's a person. You're a person. That person over there is a person. And each person deserves to be treated like a person."

--Jemaine
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.


Don't be silly, they're 'originalists'. They'll rule that voting is allowed by objective criteria; must be male, must be Caucasian, and must own land.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, not that I necessarily have a problem with the idea of 16 year olds voting, but I just wonder about a future with Presidenty McPresidentface on somebody's currency.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great more young people that won't put down the tiktok or the pokemon to vote.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This would get a higher chance of passing if fetuses can vote.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and vote. It leads to civics education.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have you been around teens? 95% can't be trusted with anything more important than the Teens Choice awards. And even that is iffy.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and votecould vote at home in our free time and mail the ballot in or drop it off. It leads to civics education.


Yeah fark that and I fixed it for you.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.


The stubborn, useless old farts with cement for brains are scared silly of citizens going WILD IN THE STREETS

There's a new voice, rising up angry in the sky.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!


Thought they raised the minimum age to buy a weapon to 21?

Also, you are still on your parent's health insurance until you're out of college, so technically you're still a minor until you move away from your folks, have a paying day job, and fill out your own tax forms.  And also, when you turn 21.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd be more afraid of a parent deciding how the 16 year old should vote than the 16 year old voting their own conscience.

Of course, I don't know what your friends were like when you were 16.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Jesus McSordid: Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.

Don't be silly, they're 'originalists'. They'll rule that voting is allowed by objective criteria; must be male, must be Caucasian, and must own land.


That's unfair!

They'll probably also try to figure out how to give corporations the right to vote, too.

And people living in corporate owned housing who are beholden to their bosses should get the right to vote too, and get rid of those restrictions on having someone 'assist' you who works for your boss so they can make sure they know how you voted.

They'll only use the 'but history' excuse when they can't take new rights for their favored classes.

/would be in favor of civics tests being required to vote
//but that's a sort of poll test, which were used to keep the poor and uneducated from voting
///also thinks that when SCOTUS knocked down the anti-voter suppression laws for not applying to all states, Congress should've made it universal
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New Zealand better watch out, or Taylor Swift will win the write-in vote and Ticketmaster will service charge your country into national bankruptcy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.


tl;dr republicans shouldn't be allowed to vote by the same metric.

Voting is a right, not a privilege.

Meanwhile the supreme court here doesn't actually have supremacy (I don't even know who our supreme court judges are), so this would still have to go to parliament, which would need a 75% majority to change the law and never will because National (our equivalent of the republicans though nowhere near as extreme right wing though they're flirting with it) and ACT who are farking idiot libertarians will never go for it.

Meanwhile the current crop of 15-16-17 year olds will spend the next election cycle watching every party except the Greens saying "No these people are too stupid to vote", and hopefully the greens get a farkton more seats after the next election.
 
2KanZam [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!

Thought they raised the minimum age to buy a weapon to 21?

Also, you are still on your parent's health insurance until you're out of college, so technically you're still a minor until you move away from your folks, have a paying day job, and fill out your own tax forms.  And also, when you turn 21.



You have to be 21 to buy a handgun.  Rifles are still 18.


Also... I just learned I became an adult at 16
 
Danack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.


Some people voted based on the 'fact' that schools were putting litter boxes in classrooms to cater for people who identify as cats: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Litter_boxes_in_schools_hoax .

I don't think those people should be voting, and yet here we are.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!


SROTUSES?  I doubt they even exist....
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'd be more afraid of a parent deciding how the 16 year old should vote than the 16 year old voting their own conscience.

Of course, I don't know what your friends were like when you were 16.


To a degree, not really any different than people who are essentially voting for their 80-90 year old parents. Crappy people are always going to be part of the systems.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

2KanZam: Also... I just learned I became an adult at 16


That's just because you're not a black girl with a can of bug spray - you could have been a woman at age 9
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you think 16 year Olds should be forced to give birth. They should be able to vote

ALSO

If they can drive themselves to school. They can drive themselves to to polls
 
munko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And they should also pay taxes and live on their own.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Child labor laws next.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: you are still on your parent's health insurance until you're out of college, so technically you're still a minor until you move away from your folks, have a paying day job, and fill out your own tax forms


* OFFER ONLY VALID IN THE USA

Other countries with universal healthcare don't have this problem.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

munko: And they should also pay taxes and live on their own.


if you're working at 16, you pay taxes here. So again, yes, another reason 16 year olds should be able to vote. Good point.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Have you been around teens? 95% can't be trusted with anything more important than the Teens Choice awards. And even that is iffy.


Abox: You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.


Note that these two guys think teens are too dumb to vote.
Best argument for letting them vote I've heard ITT.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!

Thought they raised the minimum age to buy a weapon to 21?

Also, you are still on your parent's health insurance until you're out of college, so technically you're still a minor until you move away from your folks, have a paying day job, and fill out your own tax forms.  And also, when you turn 21.


i know the joke here at fark is "hurr i didn't read the article" but this article is not about america. it is about NZ. you don't bother with health insurance here unless you're rich, because we have universal healthcare.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, not that I necessarily have a problem with the idea of 16 year olds voting, but I just wonder about a future with Presidenty McPresidentface on somebody's currency.


We already have men on our currency who owned slaves, were rapists and adulterers, and committed genocide against native populations. It's hard to get too worked up about the specter of a little levity when that's what passes for gravitas.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: If they can drive themselves to school. They can drive themselves to to polls


Like I said, no need for that.
I've never "driven to the polls".
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We should remove all age restrictions on voting and let children and toddlers vote.  I want to see John King and Wolf Blitzer have a discussion on how thousands of votes for the Hamburgler and Big Bird affected the election.

/not really
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!

Thought they raised the minimum age to buy a weapon to 21?

Also, you are still on your parent's health insurance until you're out of college, so technically you're still a minor until you move away from your folks, have a paying day job, and fill out your own tax forms.  And also, when you turn 21.


Handguns, and in some cases, ammo - but long guns are still 18 most places unless something changed recently and I missed it.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We have deliberately blurred the line between being a child and adulthood. This is because society wants the young to participate in some adult activities (like going to war at 17) and not participate in others (like renting a car before 25).
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would say that any person who is old enough to be subject to being forced to carry a child to term ought to be allowed to vote.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, a real court, not the SCOTUS with the SROTUSES that interpret the COTUS for the POTUS.

Remember kids, you can be compelled to join the army at 18, fight and die, but dont even THINK of having a beer, or a cigarette. But hey, you can own a weapon, get yourself into debt you might never recover from, and be forced to fight a war.

Best country in the world!


Only if you have a penis. Anyone with a uterus is expected to be busy makin' behbees so we have soldiers for the next war. We must uphold every available double standard.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and vote. It leads to civics education.


But then the people with guns couldn't hang out.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not only should minors NOT be allowed to vote, I don't think ANYONE should be allowed to
vote if they can't answer basic constitution questions.
Simple things...like when was the constitution signed, what are the first 10 amendments,
BASIC things.
If people do not have an understanding of this country, WHY should they be allowed to vote,
regardless of their age.
Allowing minors to vote in New Zealand, that is their doing, but in the USA is should remain
forbidden until at least the age of 18, or 21 would be better.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and votecould vote at home in our free time and mail the ballot in or drop it off. It leads to civics education.

Yeah fark that and I fixed it for you.


We could even create a service where, if you don't vote, the government votes for you. Even easier, and 100% turnout.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Jesus McSordid: Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.

Don't be silly, they're 'originalists'. They'll rule that voting is allowed by objective criteria; must be male, must be Caucasian, and must own land.


Well, they'll add on some stipulations that the SCOTUS claims the founding fathers "intended" to include. Such as that you are only allowed to vote provided you are a member of the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and votecould vote at home in our free time and mail the ballot in or drop it off. It leads to civics education.

Yeah fark that and I fixed it for you.

We could even create a service where, if you don't vote, the government votes for you. Even easier, and 100% turnout.


Or we could just vote like the non-backwards states do, where the Republicans haven't taken over yet.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, not that I necessarily have a problem with the idea of 16 year olds voting, but I just wonder about a future with Presidenty McPresidentface on somebody's currency.


The bullshiat artists news actors in the big business owned press would love selling their propaganda to 16 and 17 year olds who will then vote for a clown like trump.

Its a win win!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting if we had voting booths in school and people could go down during the day and votecould vote at home in our free time and mail the ballot in or drop it off. It leads to civics education.

Yeah fark that and I fixed it for you.

We could even create a service where, if you don't vote, the government votes for you. Even easier, and 100% turnout.


That would be fine bec big business owns the government.
 
ditka80
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, not that I necessarily have a problem with the idea of 16 year olds voting, but I just wonder about a future with Presidenty McPresidentface on somebody's currency.


I stressed out for 4 years that Trump would be assassinated in office, solely because I was afraid of my kids having to attend "Donald J. Trump memorial" middle school or something.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm for it. I think we could help create a life long habit of voting


We probably don't want a bunch of kids running around at that age with a voting habit.  Didn't you ever see that after school special where the seedy lobbyist pops out of the alley with a ratty old suitcase full of voting stuff?  "Hey, kids.  You ever try a referendum?  How 'bout a ranked choice.  I'm gonna just give you a couple of ballots.  You don't have to use 'em if you don't want but if you do and you like it, you know where to find me."
Scared the crap outta 12 year old me.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not only should minors NOT be allowed to vote, I don't think ANYONE should be allowed to
vote if they can't answer basic constitution questions.
Simple things...like when was the constitution signed, what are the first 10 amendments,
BASIC things.
If people do not have an understanding of this country, WHY should they be allowed to vote,
regardless of their age.
Allowing minors to vote in New Zealand, that is their doing, but in the USA is should remain
forbidden until at least the age of 18, or 21 would be better.


True

But in merica you need fresh meat that is easier to bullshiat so you can get a clown like trumper in office.

In parts of europe, trump would have been laughed off the stage.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: MythDragon: Have you been around teens? 95% can't be trusted with anything more important than the Teens Choice awards. And even that is iffy.

Abox: You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.

Note that these two guys think teens are too dumb to vote.
Best argument for letting them vote I've heard ITT.


If it's not obvious to you how dumb teenagers are then you might also be that dumb, maybe dumber.  Minus their capacity to learn.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abox: jso2897: MythDragon: Have you been around teens? 95% can't be trusted with anything more important than the Teens Choice awards. And even that is iffy.

Abox: You might know some smart teenagers but teenagers are dumb.  Very dumb.  They should not be voting.

Note that these two guys think teens are too dumb to vote.
Best argument for letting them vote I've heard ITT.

If it's not obvious to you how dumb teenagers are then you might also be that dumb, maybe dumber.  Minus their capacity to learn.


There are no IQ tests to vote, and if there were, conservatives shouldn't be able to vote either.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Jesus McSordid: Meanwhile, SCOTUS is preparing to raise the US voting age to 60.

Don't be silly, they're 'originalists'. They'll rule that voting is allowed by objective criteria; must be male, must be Caucasian, and must own land.


By that math, five of the Justices need to resign.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
JFC, the only conceivable reason for this is a delusion that 16-18 year olds would vote the way YOU want them too. I don't know about you guys, but at 16 I would have set the world on fire just to watch it burn. 16 year olds made Taskeshi 69 a multimillionaire.
 
