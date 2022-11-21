 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Nigerian teens create 'trashion' by wearing trash to spread the message on fighting pollution   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I often say someone's trash is someone's treasure.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't this a Bob's Burgers episode?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks better than some of the crap you see on fashion catwalks.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful, probably a scheme by Mark and Baze10.
You go tell Mr. Azu and I'll stay here with Nwanyiocha.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if they created the trend, but it's a good idea anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Kanye needs to branch out since all the major fashion brands dropped his ass.  Nice to know he's trying to do some good with his fashion designs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're ready to extend their message globally!  They just need a small, one-time donation...
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done before as more of a publicity stunt but good for the them!

"Moschino Sent Models Wearing Literal Trash Down The Runway"

https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/fashion-week/news/a20882/moschino-trash-runway-fall-2017/
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NGL, some of those are pretty creative.

I'd bet the spoons one kinda rattles all over when she moves with all the spoons hiatting each other.

The plastic bottles strung together was pretty low effort tho. 6/10 for concept, 2/10 for execution.

Overall, not too bad. The capri sun dress is an interesting concept as well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will end up in a window on 5th ave.

They will end up bring with once

They will end up in the trash
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: NGL, some of those are pretty creative.

I'd bet the spoons one kinda rattles all over when she moves with all the spoons hiatting each other.

The plastic bottles strung together was pretty low effort tho. 6/10 for concept, 2/10 for execution.

Overall, not too bad. The capri sun dress is an interesting concept as well.


You think the spoons are going to be distracting? What do you think would come of this
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: You think the spoons are going to be distracting?


Cutlery falling down the stairs (or so I hear).

vlmhma.typepad.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another Big Oil attempt to discredit Fark Indepenviromentalists
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Looks better than some of the crap you see on fashion catwalks.


Back in the early 2000s on fashion walkways and in hipster clothing stores in Brooklyn, they did have wearable trash (usually old newspaper) to mimic "the homeless look".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ArcadianRefugee: Looks better than some of the crap you see on fashion catwalks.

Back in the early 2000s on fashion walkways and in hipster clothing stores in Brooklyn, they did have wearable trash (usually old newspaper) to mimic "the homeless look".

Sing along with the common people
Sing along and it might just get you through
Laugh along with the common people
Laugh along, even though they're, they're laughing at you
And the stupid things that you do
Because you think that poor is cool
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ArcadianRefugee: Looks better than some of the crap you see on fashion catwalks.

Back in the early 2000s on fashion walkways and in hipster clothing stores in Brooklyn, they did have wearable trash (usually old newspaper) to mimic "the homeless look".


One man's trash is another man's haute couture.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Maker_of_Roads: NGL, some of those are pretty creative.

I'd bet the spoons one kinda rattles all over when she moves with all the spoons hiatting each other.

The plastic bottles strung together was pretty low effort tho. 6/10 for concept, 2/10 for execution.

Overall, not too bad. The capri sun dress is an interesting concept as well.

You think the spoons are going to be distracting? What do you think would come of this


Not necessarily distracting, but I guess it would add an audio element to the dress when she wore it. Better thang the rustle of paper on paper or the clunk of empty bottles clanging around.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image image 400x164]


Pollution can derelict my balls.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wasn't this a Bob's Burgers episode?


"...I'm literally..grasping at straws..!"
 
moku9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wasn't there a US performance artist wearing trash trying to raise awareness of the many associated problems?
 
