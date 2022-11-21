 Skip to content
(WJHL Tri-Cities)   In Tennessee, people can take dead, big game roadkill for their consumption. Except for bears as they're a whole different animal   (wjhl.com) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Located in Artemas, Pennsylvania.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can take a tooth, which our biologists will use for aging purposes," Cameron said. "They take the tooth, they send it to a laboratory, the lab cuts it and opens it up and is able to count the annual rings inside it. It's kind of like how a tree puts on annual rings and you can count the tree's age; it's very similar to a bear."

Does that work for any other animal, or just bears?
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "We can take a tooth, which our biologists will use for aging purposes," Cameron said. "They take the tooth, they send it to a laboratory, the lab cuts it and opens it up and is able to count the annual rings inside it. It's kind of like how a tree puts on annual rings and you can count the tree's age; it's very similar to a bear."

Does that work for any other animal, or just bears?


My first guess would be animals that hibernate
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In my country the only animals that end up as roadkill are hedgehogs, possum and various birds, and possum is extremely meh, so I don't particularly care for the idea.
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know about any of you, but I roll coal every time I run over an animal. It gives the meat a nice smoky flavor so whoever claims it doesn't have to drown it in sauce later.
 
