(Bring Me the News)   That would be in the butt. Twice
20
869 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2022 at 1:05 AM



20 Comments
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Take me to Regions!

St Paul Saints meme, ypu wouldn't get it
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You shot me in the butt!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A double pain in the arse.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kink shame, some people can receive quite a lot with Grace.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UBIA x2
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're wrong! I was shot in the ass!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally a fella has to pay extra to get two hot loads in the butt while driving.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Funniest Blooper in Game Show History
Youtube 4XM5hbS7GlU
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well officer, with the amount of sh*t that guy was giving me on the road I figured he could use a couple more holes in his ass."
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assailant was quoted as saying "I'm gonna kill your ass."
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For f*ck's sake, if you are going to do a Car Wars LARP you need something bigger than a handgun!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 173x291]

For f*ck's sake, if you are going to do a Car Wars LARP you need something bigger than a handgun!


Don't give them any ideas. Walmart's *this* close to merging their sporting goods & auto parts sections into an Uncle Albert's.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: [Fark user image image 346x145]


LOL!  Well played.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the 23-year-old man

Not knowing anything about what happened, I'm going to assume the little shiat got what he deserved.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shot through the butt as I drove there alone
In the dark through the butt
It's all part of the game that we call love
 
