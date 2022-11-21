 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Pro Tip: If you win a large sum of money, don't tell someone online and ask for a meet up at a cheap motel   (14news.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Hotel, large amount of money, Motel, Police, Copyright, All rights reserved, different directions, Evansville Police  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41."

Well, what he was actually looking for is the "world's oldest profession".
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They say the money was recovered in the hotel room.

So... they didn't even take the money?  At least this idiot will have the cash to cover some of the medical expenses, after being shot in the arm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: They say the money was recovered in the hotel room.

So... they didn't even take the money?  At least this idiot will have the cash to cover some of the medical expenses, after being shot in the arm.


The only shocking thing is that the cops didn't confiscate the cash.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, then what is the use of winning all that money?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, you are telling me that men who pimp out women, have no professional ethics?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.