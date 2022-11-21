 Skip to content
(San Gabriel Valley Tribune)   Colorado Club Shooter was a prior known quantity
19
•       •       •

King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, but making it even slightly more difficult for people with mental health issues and/or a history of violence to legally buy guns is the Socialisms™ or something.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He seems like such a nice guy, but now he at least off the street. If Colorado had a death penalty (don't know if they still do or not) he deserves it. Life without parole minimum.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm a Second Amendment supporter, don't get me wrong. But for him to be out there, and have access to weapons after that incident, I don't understand it."

Say that again but watch yourself in the mirror this time.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to know how he wasn't prosecuted at all after a bomb threat and SWAT stand-off, and why he wasn't included in Colorado's red flag laws afterwards.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm a second amendment supporter, but why is he out here running around after that", says woman who almost gets it.
 
dracos31
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I really want to know how he wasn't prosecuted at all after a bomb threat and SWAT stand-off, and why he wasn't included in Colorado's red flag laws afterwards.


Answered in the post below yours.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I really want to know how he wasn't prosecuted at all after a bomb threat and SWAT stand-off, and why he wasn't included in Colorado's red flag laws afterwards.


From another article...

Heavy has confirmed that Aldrich is the grandson of outgoing Republican State Assemblymember Randy Voepel, the former mayor of Santee, California. Voepel represents the 71st district in the San Diego area. There were calls to expelVoepel from the state Assembly after he made comments comparing the January 6 attacks to the Revolutionary War. Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, has writtenposts praising Randy Voepel on Facebook and confirming he is her father.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thoughts, prayers, blah blah blah.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
praising Randy Voepel on Facebook and confirming he is her father.

Time travel is a biatch.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: praising Randy Voepel on Facebook and confirming he is her father.

Time travel is a biatch.


Wait, shiat, got names moved up.

:-/
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know who his grandfather is. I still want to know why he wasn't charged. If it's because a Colorado prosecutor was swayed by a fringe California assemblyman, I want to know exactly how that happened.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mixed up.

/ motherf.....
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 425x490]


He's sending thoughts and prayers for his grandson.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I know who his grandfather is. I still want to know why he wasn't charged.


My money is on "too much paperwork".
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She got off lucky.
In many mass shooting cases, a female relative (often mother or wife / girlfriend) is either the very first or the very last victim...
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He seems like such a nice guy, but now he at least off the street. If Colorado had a death penalty (don't know if they still do or not) he deserves it. Life without parole minimum.


Abolished in 2020.

But if this gets picked up by the feds? All bets are off.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I know who his grandfather is. I still want to know why he wasn't charged. If it's because a Colorado prosecutor was swayed by a fringe California assemblyman, I want to know exactly how that happened.


There are FLDS chapters in CO. Same in CA. Voepel was mayor for a town know for it's FLDS church and being one of the stops for Warren Jeffs. Voepel himself is likely FLDS. His daughter is DEFINITELY FLDS from her communications that have been picked up and reported on.

FLDS sects are very militant and paranoid, they protect their own and do use Sheriff's and PD posts as a defense against court prosecution as often and wherever they can. It's why they try to congregate to remote counties and out-number the locals.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 425x490]


Hang on is that true?
 
