(Some Guy)   Baluga stuck in the deep mud. So wild, not so free   (simpleflying.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raffi is hardcore
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stay in the water, you dummy!  Whales can't fly!

Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Baluga stuck in the deep mud. So wild, not so free

How about spelling the beluga correctly, dumbass? 😉
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Baluga subby?

Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Beluga", baby
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The French will roast it in sea salt and butter with some shallots, and it will be delicious and called: Vente de béluga rôti au beurre, ouais et quelques échalotes
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The French will roast it in sea salt and butter with some shallots, and it will be delicious and called: Vente de béluga rôti au beurre, ouais et quelques échalotes


In a mornay sauce and spam.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Images of the aircraft show its nose gear covered in mud as emergency services scramble to get the plane unstuck. Given the sheer size of the plane at over 63 meters long, they are understandably having difficulty in removing the plane from its predicament.

They just need some Ukrainian farmers and their tractors.

The BelugaXL offers 30% more capacity than the BelugaST (Super Transporter) and has a massive maximum takeoff weight (MTOW0 of 227,000kg, making it one of the largest planes ever made.

Hold my beer....
