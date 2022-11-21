 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There's rebelling against your family, and then there's this asshole   (nypost.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see they're going to try to play the mental illness card. As someone who is bipolar with anxiety and clinical depression, it pisses me off to no end to see them try to pass off this terrorist bullshiat as a product of mental illness.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mahrer, who has allegedly been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, anxiety and ADHD.

The only one of those I can claim is ADHD and SQUIRREL! and I gotta say, never felt the need to attack a house of worship.

Also:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My client is seriously mentally ill, so he should totally be released on his own recognizance, your Honor,"
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jewish Nazis are the worst.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "My client is seriously mentally ill, so he should totally be released on his own recognizance, your Honor,"


Dude's wearing a Gummo t-shirt, so I'm inclined to believe his claims of mental illness.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


You called?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of two men accused of plotting to attack New York City synagogues is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, his attorney claimed in court Saturday.

Oh. I guess that makes it all right, then.
 
