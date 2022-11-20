 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS8 San Diego)   When hotdog vendors go to war, there can only be one wiener   (cbs8.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, San Diego police, City, Downtown area of San Diego, According to Jim, K Street, English-language films, City of San Diego, vendors  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good job, subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was the best of times, it was the wurst of times.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah they don't take to well to anything LA down here.  Guy should have hired Chris and Snoop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
retrozap.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Tactical Dog is like the M-16 of flavor town in NYC.  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Good job, subby.


Sure it was punny but would it have been too much trouble to spell vendor correctly? I mean it was in the article at least a dozen times and was in huge font in the headline.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... and that's cutting me own throat.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a dream come true!


Bob and June Wheeler 2
Youtube -erRnMjjU7s

Night Court: Hurricane, Part 1.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot dog! We have a wiener!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Make me one with everything.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Frankly, that's sausage generality, it's not wurst much at all.  I guess you don't want to get Mayered in specifics.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: My grandpa explained how the coffee vendors for big construction sites in NYC or Chicago were always mafia to the gills.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Danger.  Carlos Danger.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Terrible pun, but perfect delivery.  Arg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark needs a wiener's tag.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hot dog vendors in downtown Toronto had a price war in 1990 when i worked there. It was fine with me.  I was poor as hell at 21 and living in a rathole walk-up. "Unlimited toppings! Free soda with dog purchase! Most toppings downtown!"

I'd buy a $2.50 dog for lunch, get a free coke and load the bun 20 cm high with coleslaw and corn relish and tomatoes and chutney and cheese basically get all my food groups in for two and a half bucks.

I'd rotate between carts so everyone got taken advantage of equally.

/when Queen W at Beverly was still cool
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x452]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*megaphone on*
"First hottie to come for a hot dog gets it free"
"Congratulations, miss, here's you're free hot dog.  Wait, why are you taking your clothes off?"
"Miss, you haven't even ordered yet and you're taking your clothes off, too?"
"Why are all these hot women taking their clothes off at my little hot dog cart at xyz ave.?"
"Now all the nude hot women are making out with each other."
"I'm just trying to sell hot dogs here at xyz ave."
*megaphone off*
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.